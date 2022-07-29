ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

Brian Anderson: The Guardians will not sell out their top prospects to make a splash at the deadline

By Baskin Phelps
 4 days ago

Brian Anderson, Rays color analyst, joined Jeff and Dan to talk all things Cleveland Guardians. The Guards travel to Tampa tonight to take on the Rays. They start in the world of baseball with the Rays and Guardians matchup and then they move over to talking trades at the deadline and if you should go and get Juan Soto. Listen to Baskin and Phelps weekdays from 10am to 2pm on 92.3 The Fan and on the Audacy App!

All sports news from Cleveland, including the Browns, Cavaliers, Indians and more.

