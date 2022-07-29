43-year-old man charged in Escambia County with sexual assault of 11-year-old girl

OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. -- The Okaloosa County Sheriff's Office Marine Unit has already made more Boating Under the Influence arrests in 2022 than it did in all of 2021. Deputies said Tuesday the Marine Unit has made 87 BUI arrests so far in 2022 -- surpassing the 83 arrests it made in all of 2021.

