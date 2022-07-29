43-year-old man charged in Escambia County with sexual assault of 11-year-old girl

weartv.com
Escambia County deputies searching for missing 32-year-old
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- Escambia County deputies need assistance locating a woman who went missing early Sunday morning. Cheri Cartwright, 32, was last seen near Bobe and R streets at around 2:30 a.m. Cartwright's clothing description is unknown. The Escambia County Sheriff's Office says she may be in need of...
Report: Man pulled gun on pregnant woman and her son in Santa Rosa County
SANTA ROSA COUNTY, Fla. -- An Alabama man received multiple charges in Santa Rosa County Friday after allegedly pointing a loaded firearm at a pregnant woman and her son, who was in her arms at the time, according to an arrest report. John Clarke, 24, is charged with aggravated battery,...
Report: Pensacola man chased, hit woman while holding infant child
PENSACOLA, Fla. -- A man is charged with chasing and hitting a woman in Pensacola while holding an infant child. Keith Hollis, 37, of Pensacola, is in Escambia County Jail without bond on these domestic violence charges:. battery (two counts) false imprisonment. child abuse. The incident happened early Saturday morning...
Report: Man arrested after fight at Destin bar
DESTIN, Fla. -- Okaloosa County deputies arrested a man who allegedly punched another man in the face at a bar in Destin early Saturday morning. Robert Harwell, 24, of Arkansas, was charged with battery. According to the arrest report, around 2 a.m., AJ's bar security escorted two men out of...
Okaloosa County Sheriff's Office already surpasses BUI arrests for all of 2021
OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. -- The Okaloosa County Sheriff's Office Marine Unit has already made more Boating Under the Influence arrests in 2022 than it did in all of 2021. Deputies said Tuesday the Marine Unit has made 87 BUI arrests so far in 2022 -- surpassing the 83 arrests it made in all of 2021.
5 injured in rollover crash in Cantonment; Man charged with DUI
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- Five people were injured in a crash in Cantonment that resulted in a DUI arrest. The crash happened Sunday around 10 p.m. on Becks Lake Road. Florida Highway Patrol says the one vehicle involved overturned. A 13-year-old was ejected and flown to a local hospital, while...
Fort Walton Beach man arrested for fentanyl overdose death
FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. -- Fort Walton Beach Police arrested a man Saturday in relation to the fentanyl overdose death of a man in April. Flynn Bogart Smith, 40, of Fort Walton Beach, is charged with:. Manslaughter. Sale, manufacture, or delivery of a controlled substance. Possession of a controlled substance...
Report: Woman escapes Pensacola kidnapper at Walton County gas station
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- A Pensacola man kidnapped a female at gunpoint, but she was able to escape to safety at a Santa Rosa Beach gas station, according to an arrest report. Lamar Tyreek Hudson, 31, is charged with kidnapping and aggravated assault. The incident happened on July 9. According...
12-year-old leads Mobile police on chase in stolen car, arrested
MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — A 12-year-old boy was taken to Strickland Youth Center after he led officers with the Mobile Police Department on a car chase, according to officials. On Friday, Mobile police officers attempted to pull a car over that had been reported stolen. The driver of the vehicle refused to stop for […]
niceville.com
Two arrested following search of home in Niceville
NICEVILLE, Fla. – Two people have been arrested following the execution of a narcotics search warrant in Niceville, the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office has announced. According to the announcement, the search warrant was served at a residence on Edge Avenue. The OCSO said James Carnley, 48, was arrested...
Pensacola dentist arrested fourth time in two months
PENSACOLA, Fla. -- Pensacola dentist Dr. Charles Stamitoles was arrested again Friday for the fourth time in a little over two months. Stamitoles, 65, was arrested and booked into the Escambia County Jail Friday on a charge of battery. Channel 3 is working to obtain Stamitoles' arrest report for more...
Atmore Advance
Atmore woman arrested on grand theft warrant out of Escambia County, Fla.
An Atmore woman was arrested on a grand theft warrant out of Escambia County, Fla., according to the Atmore Police Department. Public Information Officer Sgt. Darrell McMann said in a release that Tiffany Dale, 37, of Atmore, was placed under arrested on a warrant for grand theft. She was wanted by the ECSO’s office out of Florida.
Fort Walton Beach senior citizen charged with trafficking in opiates, oxycodone
FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. – A 65-year-old Fort Walton Beach woman has been charged with trafficking in narcotics, the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office (OCSO) has announced. According to its statement, the OCSO arrested Kathryn Booker, 65, following the execution of a narcotics search warrant at a residence on McFarlan Avenue.
Escambia Sheriff: 11-year-old kidnapping didn't happen; Suspect detained in Texas
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- The sheriff's office now says an 11-year-old girl was not kidnapped overnight in Escambia County. Channel 3 reported Thursday morning on the alleged kidnapping of 11-year-old Banesa Irene Fernandez-Santis. Sheriff Chip Simmons said authorities believed she may be with 42-year-old Brijido Manriquez-Ortiz. Around 3 p.m., the...
Deputies arrest woman found with oxycodone and handgun
FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. (WKRG) — The Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office arrested a woman after investigators found oxycodone, a gun and other narcotics at a Fort Wlaton Beach home Friday afternoon. Kathryn Booker, 65, was arrested after a narcotics search warrant was issued by the Special Investigations Section. The unit found several narcotics and a […]
19-year-old jailed for triple-shooting in Escambia County
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- A man wanted in connection to a triple-shooting in Escambia County is now in jail. 19-year-old Traekese Calhoun was arrested Thursday morning. He's charged with three counts of attempted homicide. Deputies say he was involved in a shooting in May on the 30-block of Besma Drive.
Shooting reported near Tillmans Corner restaurant early Monday morning
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Police are investigating after the report of a shooting early this morning. Officers heard the shots from their own precinct in Tillmans Corner AT 12:45 AM. Mobile Police put out the call for shots fired in the shopping center in Tillmans Corner which is the same area where Precinct 2 […]
Mobile family upset over murder suspect’s release for cancer treatment
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The family of a homicide victim said they’re upset the man accused of killing their son is out of jail on bond. It’s been nine months since Teresa Ryals was able to hold her son. “The only way I can visit my son is if I go to the cemetery,” said […]
Escambia County inmate who recently escaped work detail sentenced to 20 years in prison
PENSACOLA, Fla. -- An Escambia County inmate who recently escaped work detail has been sentenced to 20 years in prison for a 2021 burglary. A judge sentenced Matthew David Shelters to 20 years in Florida’s Department of Corrections as a Habitual Felony Offender with 15 years as a minimum mandatory as a Prison Releasee Reoffender.
WJHG-TV
Fort Walton Beach woman arrested on multiple drug charges
OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A Fort Walton Beach woman who was on probation for Sale of Cocaine was arrested following the execution of a narcotics search warrant. On July 22nd, an Okaloosa County Circuit Court Judge approved and signed a narcotics search warrant for a residence at 800 Bradford Drive in Fort Walton Beach.
