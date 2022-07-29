Garyville Man Sentenced for Methamphetamine Conspiracy

www.lobservateur.com
Related
pelicanpostonline.com
NO rapper facing additional charges after drugs found in residence
UPDATE: After the arrest of Michael Tyler (a/k/a Mystikal), a search warrant was obtained for the suspect’s residence. APSO detectives rearrested Tyler after finding and seizing the following:. Possession of Methamphetamine (felony) Possession of Marijuana (Misdemeanor) Possession of Sch. IV CDS (Alprazolam; Felony) Possession of Heroin (Felony) Drug Paraphernalia...
Conspiracy to Distribute Methamphetamine Lands Louisiana Man in Prison for Ten Years
Conspiracy to Distribute Methamphetamine Lands Louisiana Man in Prison for Ten Years. New Orleans, Louisiana – U.S. Attorney Duane A. Evans announced that Bryant Daigre, age 33, of Garyville, Louisiana, was sentenced on July 28, 2022, to 120 months (10 years) of imprisonment for conspiracy to distribute and possess with the intent to distribute 50 grams or more of a mixture or substance containing methamphetamine, in violation of 21 U.S.C. §§ 841(a)(1), 841(b)(1)(B), and 846.
L'Observateur
LDWF Agents Cite Brusly Man for Charter Boat Regulation Violations
Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries enforcement agents cited a Brusly man for alleged charter guide fishing violations on July 29 in Jefferson Parish. Agents cited Austin C. Rivault, 24, for two counts of failing to comply with charter boat regulations. Agents received a complaint that Rivault was going on...
FPD arrests man on 5 counts of attempted second-degree murder
The Franklin Police Department (FPD) has arrested a Franklin, La. man on five counts of attempted second-degree murder, and more.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Louisiana rapper, Mystikal, charged with First Degree Rape and more
DONALDSONVILLE, La. (BRPROUD) – Michael Tyler, 51, aka, Mystikal, was booked into the Ascension Parish Jail on Sunday, July 31. APSO says that just before noon on Saturday, July 30, “deputies with the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office responded to an area hospital in reference to a sexual assault.” The ensuing investigation led to Mystikal being […]
Teen plummets to death at abandoned Market Street Power Plant, coroner says
An investigation is underway after officials say 18-year-old Anthony Clawson fell to his death at an abandoned building Friday night.
L'Observateur
Former Louisiana State Senator pleads guilty to defraud donors, political party
NEW ORLEANS – The United States Attorney’s Office announced that former Louisiana State Senator and Chair of State Political Party “A”, KAREN CARTER PETERSON, age 52, from New Orleans, Louisiana, pleaded guilty as charged today before United States District Judge Sarah S. Vance to a one-count bill of information charging her with wire fraud, in violation of Title 18, United States Code, Sections 1343 and 2.
Mailed checks are being stolen and bank accounts emptied
NEW ORLEANS — Outdoor post office boxes are being ransacked across Orleans, Jefferson and St. Tammany parishes, hurting people who are simply paying their bills. Criminals continue to steal mail from outside post office mailboxes, then alter the checks to steal cash for themselves. People are buying a master key on the dark web to open those boxes. They've even stolen one from a Baton Rouge postal worker.
IN THIS ARTICLE
L'Observateur
Reminder: Louisiana Law Provides Strong Right of Self Defense Against Car Jackings, Other Crimes
In view of the increasing number of carjackings in Shreveport-Bossier—as well as the uptick in those occurring in Baton Rouge and New Orleans—it is worth revisiting the law that provides for the right of self-defense if citizens of Louisiana are attacked while in our vehicles, businesses, or in our homes.
Suspect on bike accused of firing at pedestrians in Bayou St. John
The New Orleans Police Department is looking for a man who is accused of firing a gun at someone on North Lopez Street in Bayou St. John.
Mystikal Arrested On First-Degree Rape Charges
Mystikal was previously arrested on rape charges in 2004 and 2017, serving time in prison on the 2004 charge.
NOLA.com
Fight between family members leads to fatal shooting in Jefferson; Suspect arrested, JPSO says
A 28-year-old man is dead and his relative is behind bars after Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office investigators say an altercation between the two ended in gunfire Sunday evening. The Jefferson Parish Coroner's Office identified the victim as Darren Tatum, of Gretna. Devin Tatum, 28, was arrested at the scene of...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
stmarynow.com
Four drug arrests by local authorities; attempted murder charges in Franklin
St. Mary and Morgan City officers made four drug-related arrests over the weekend, while Franklin police arrested a man accused of five counts of attempted murder. Sheriff Blaise Smith reported that over the last 72-hour reporting period, the Sheriff’s Office responded to 34 complaints and made these arrests:. —Devan...
NOLA.com
Man was involved in 'inappropriate relationship' with 16-year-old boy accused of killing him: JPSO
A 16-year-old boy has been arrested and booked with second-degree murder in the killing last month of a 37-year-old man with whom he was involved in an inappropriate, illegal relationship, according to the Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office. The teen is accused of fatally shooting Peter Mosby Jr., 37, of unincorporated...
L'Observateur
TPSO seeks help identifying burglary suspect
The Tangipahoa Parish Sheriffs Office is asking the public’s assistance in identifying a burglary suspect. Chief Jimmy Travis reports on July 26, 2022, detectives began investigating two burglaries of a shed occurring on July 23 and July 25 in the Uneedus area. Numerous items were taken from the shed by the subject pictured in the video surveillance.
WDSU
Jefferson Parish man woken up by deputies with guns after bogus 911 call
JEFFERSON PARISH, La. — A man in Jefferson Parish was woken up by deputies from the Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office with guns and flashlights in his home Monday morning at 1 a.m. Deputies were there responding to a bogus 911 call made saying someone had killed their mother and...
an17.com
Woman charged with negligent homicide in Kentwood shooting death
Chief Jimmy Travis reports the death of Julius White, 39, of Kentwood, who was shot and killed during a disturbance with an ex-girlfriend. On July 24, 2022, deputies responded to a residence on Cecil P Road in Kentwood for a disturbance where shots had been fired. Upon arrival, deputies located Julius White lying at the back door of the residence with a gunshot wound to the shoulder. After extensive life-saving measures were taken by medical personnel, White succumbed to his injuries.
wbrz.com
Man caught with illegally-owned guns, drugs when police broke up fight in Covington
COVINGTON - A man was arrested Friday after a fight led police to find he had two illegally-owned guns and several bags of marijuana with him. The Covington Police Department initially responded to a reported altercation between two men Friday on West 33rd Avenue in Covington, near LA 437. Upon...
L'Observateur
Hammond Man Wanted for Attempted 2nd Degree Murder
The Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office is asking the public’s assistance in locating 20 year old Mikel “Kato” Lassare in connection with a shooting which occurred on July 30, 2022. Chief Jimmy Travis reports at approximately 2:00 PM yesterday, deputies responded to the car wash on Club...
ABC Action News
New Orleans revisits its three strikes rule
New Orleans is sometimes referred to as the city that care forgot. Its meaning has faced much debate: Is it the sweltering heat? The care-free feeling you get in the city, or the lack of a livable wage?. Those words hit home for Maurice Lewis. Thanks to the Orleans district...
Comments / 1