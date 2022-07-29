Create your own handmade pottery with fun experience at Smashed Clay Studio

www.click2houston.com
Houston Mayor Turner Announces Grant Money Available from Wells FargoTom HandyHouston, TX
Houston teen who raised $2 million has "100 days of hell planned for the Texas GOP"Ash JurbergHouston, TX
Man accused of killing two people overnight in the Houston area arrested after multi-agency manhunthoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
A mother wants answers after an HPD investigator closed the missing persons case of her child who was never recoveredJenifer KnightonHouston, TX
Sunday night recap: Stabbings, shootings & deployed tasershoustonstringer_com
Click2Houston.com
One of a kind fitness lesson with Crystal Wall
Thursday at 3:00 p.m. on Houston Life, Lauren Kelly is taking a one of a kind fitness class. Houston super-star Crystal Wall teaches the class. It’s all about body positivity and good, clean “ratchet” fun. Join us Thursday at 3:00 p.m. on KPRC 2.
This Super Fun Bar In Texas Has A Ferris Wheel & It's Like A Playground For Adults
If you're passing through Houston's East Downtown near the hullabaloo of the bars and restaurants of St. Emmanuel St. you'll probably see a neon-lit Ferris wheel in the background. It's called Truck Yard and it's in Houston, TX. Only, it's not a yard. It's actually a beer garden tucked away...
Click2Houston.com
Former Houston Texan Whitney Mercilus and friends pouring ‘Cocktails 4 A Cause’ to raise money for annual back-to-school event
HOUSTON – Former Houston Texans linebacker Whitney Mercilus will be stepping behind the bar this evening for his annual ‘Cocktails For a Cause’ event, raising awareness and money for his ‘WithMerci’ foundation. Whitney along with some of his celebrity friends (Jonathan Joseph, Chester Pitts, Jonathan...
papercitymag.com
This Houston Diamond Duo Is Celebrating 25 Years of Marriage After One Love-At-First-Sight Blind Date
Kathryn and Jeff Smith. (Photo Courtesy of Gittings and jewelry by Valobra Master Jewelers) This article is part of a promoted series and not produced by the editorial staff. This is the fifth of Houston’s Diamond Duos, presented by Valobra Master Jewelers. The new series honors, recognizes and congratulates the Bayou City’s most dynamic, gracious and steadfast couples. This Diamond Duo installment spotlights Kathryn and Jeff Smith.
houstononthecheap.com
National Deli Month at Kenny & Ziggy’s New York Delicatessen
Kenny and Ziggy’s New York Delicatessen & Restaurant on Post Oak is providing a multi-option, three-course menu for $45, including tax and gratuity, during National Deli Month. Ten percent of the proceeds from each meal sold will go to HMH to support the Museum’s educational initiatives. HMH will provide a free admission ticket to the Museum to everyone who purchases a National Deli Month meal as an added incentive.
papercitymag.com
Iconic Houston Restaurant Closing to Make Way For New Montrose Development — Nino’s Bows Out After 45 Years as the Vincent Mandola Era Wraps Up
Nino's is shuttering after decades of serving the Mandola's Italian food in Houston. The end of a Houston restaurant era is nearly here. After dinner service this Friday, August 5th, The Vincent Mandola Family Restaurants group will shutter all its restaurant doors after serving the last Italian meals at Nino’s, Vincent’s and Grappino di Nino. For 45 years, the late charismatic owner Vincent Mandola, known as “Bubba” to his friends and family, was a force in Italian dining in this city and was known as much for his hospitable service as for his Southern Italian-inspired food.
Click2Houston.com
Chick-Fil-A coming to your neighborhood? This is where beloved chicken chain is putting its 4 new Houston-area locations
HOUSTON – There are four new Chick-fil-A locations coming to the Houston area. The public relations firm working on behalf of Chick-Fil-A in the Houston area confirmed these locations to KPRC 2. At the corner of Main Street and Kirby Drive near NRG Stadium. These locations are all slated...
Tony's: a legacy of fine dining
From U.S. presidents to celebrities, Tony's has been a go-to spot for fine dining for over half a century.
Gerardo's has endured for 45 years thanks to 10,000-year-old cooking tradition
Gerardo's in the Northside relies on one signature dish: barbacoa.
Houston Restaurant Weeks kicks off today with 300 participating eateries
Running through Labor Day, the event has a record-breaking number of participants this year.
Click2Houston.com
Spicy Chicken McNuggets are back at Houston-area McDonald’s
Ready to take the heat, Houston? No, we’re not talking about the current Texas heat. McDonald’s announced that their popular Spicy Chicken McNuggets are making a comeback for a limited time. The nuggets launched in 2020, made with all-white meat chicken meat, sizzling tempura coating, and seasoned with...
365thingsinhouston.com
Top 15 Festivals & Events in Houston This Month: August 2022
Make the most of your month with our list of the 15 biggest and most notable festivals and events in Houston in August 2022. The dog days of summer are upon us this month, but there is still much fun to be had including great concert lineups, foodie events, a long-lived competition on the beach, exciting athletic events, and more.
Click2Houston.com
KPRC 2 Pet Project: Meet Anakin, the pup who’s the ‘Chosen One’ destined to restore balance to the Force
8-month-old Anakin hopes to be the next “Chosen One” soon!. He and his six siblings--all named after “Star Wars” characters--were rescued as strays, according to volunteers at the Houston Humane Society. Anakin may be shy at first but will warm up if you be patient. He...
Click2Houston.com
Houston Life Goes Back 2 School
All this week on Houston Life, the team is celebrating back to school. We introduce you to a lady that spent five years as a custodian, now this year she will be a first grade teacher at the same elementary school. We take you on a tour of a Houston...
Texas Monthly
Sail Away to Summer Fun in Conroe
Summer vacations are in full swing so swim on over to Conroe’s Margaritaville Lake Resort for a getaway. With panoramic views of Lake Conroe, this Jimmy Buffett-inspired resort is a reprieve from the bustling city life with attractions and amenities that transport you to an island retreat. Whether it is a family weekend vacation, or a romantic retreat you are dreaming of, Margaritaville has activities to keep everyone entertained for the entire weekend. From splashing around in the resort pools, to practicing your swing on the resort golf course, vacation your way in paradise in Conroe.
luxury-houses.net
Asking $6,900,000, An Exquisite Traditional French Masterpiece in Houston with Excellent Space for Entertaining
The Masterpiece in Houston, a memorial estate showcases cohesive French design elements blending rustic textures and bold materials is now available for sale. This home located at 705 Kuhlman Rd, Houston, Texas offers 5 bedrooms and 8 bathrooms with over 12,000 square feet of living spaces. Call Sabiha Rehmatulla (Phone: 713-628-6853) at Compass for more detailed and set a tour schedule of the Masterpiece in Houston.
This Texas Cafe’s Viral TikToks Normalize Kindness & This Video With 53M Views Is Too Sweet
In Dallas, TX there is a cafe with the mission of spreading kindness among people, and they are doing so by creating heartwarming videos on TikTok. La La Land Kind Cafe's account on the social platform has garnered 5.9 million followers who absolutely adore the Texas business' "Drive-by-kindness" series where the video creators drive up to strangers and pay a compliment.
50 Cent Talks Raising Kanan, Past Rap Beefs + His Move To Houston
The Music and Business Mogul Caught Up with A G & A Pimp for An Exclusive Interview
antiMUSIC
Aerosmith Launch 50th Anniversary Video Series With 1977 Houston Concerts
(hennemusic) Aerosmith have launched their new 50th anniversary archival video series with footage from a pair of 1977 concerts in Houston, TX, which is now available to stream online. The first streaming event in the"50 Years Live!: From the Aerosmith Vaults" limited-edition series captures the best songs from two nights...
Click2Houston.com
H-TOWN SNEAKER SUMMIT 2022; Country’s largest community-based sneaker event comes to NRG Center this weekend
HOUSTON – Calling all Sneakerheads!!. The largest Houston-area sneaker summit is coming to NRG Center this month, and you don’t want to miss it. H-town’s Sneaker Summit will be held on Sunday, July 31. According to event details, the summit will give shoppers the chance to “witness...
