ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Create your own handmade pottery with fun experience at Smashed Clay Studio

Click2Houston.com
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
www.click2houston.com

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Click2Houston.com

One of a kind fitness lesson with Crystal Wall

Thursday at 3:00 p.m. on Houston Life, Lauren Kelly is taking a one of a kind fitness class. Houston super-star Crystal Wall teaches the class. It’s all about body positivity and good, clean “ratchet” fun. Join us Thursday at 3:00 p.m. on KPRC 2.
papercitymag.com

This Houston Diamond Duo Is Celebrating 25 Years of Marriage After One Love-At-First-Sight Blind Date

Kathryn and Jeff Smith. (Photo Courtesy of Gittings and jewelry by Valobra Master Jewelers) This article is part of a promoted series and not produced by the editorial staff. This is the fifth of Houston’s Diamond Duos, presented by Valobra Master Jewelers. The new series honors, recognizes and congratulates the Bayou City’s most dynamic, gracious and steadfast couples. This Diamond Duo installment spotlights Kathryn and Jeff Smith.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Houston, TX
Houston, TX
Entertainment
Local
Texas Entertainment
houstononthecheap.com

National Deli Month at Kenny & Ziggy’s New York Delicatessen

Kenny and Ziggy’s New York Delicatessen & Restaurant on Post Oak is providing a multi-option, three-course menu for $45, including tax and gratuity, during National Deli Month. Ten percent of the proceeds from each meal sold will go to HMH to support the Museum’s educational initiatives. HMH will provide a free admission ticket to the Museum to everyone who purchases a National Deli Month meal as an added incentive.
papercitymag.com

Iconic Houston Restaurant Closing to Make Way For New Montrose Development — Nino’s Bows Out After 45 Years as the Vincent Mandola Era Wraps Up

Nino's is shuttering after decades of serving the Mandola's Italian food in Houston. The end of a Houston restaurant era is nearly here. After dinner service this Friday, August 5th, The Vincent Mandola Family Restaurants group will shutter all its restaurant doors after serving the last Italian meals at Nino’s, Vincent’s and Grappino di Nino. For 45 years, the late charismatic owner Vincent Mandola, known as “Bubba” to his friends and family, was a force in Italian dining in this city and was known as much for his hospitable service as for his Southern Italian-inspired food.
HOUSTON, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Demi Moore
Person
Patrick Swayze
Click2Houston.com

Spicy Chicken McNuggets are back at Houston-area McDonald’s

Ready to take the heat, Houston? No, we’re not talking about the current Texas heat. McDonald’s announced that their popular Spicy Chicken McNuggets are making a comeback for a limited time. The nuggets launched in 2020, made with all-white meat chicken meat, sizzling tempura coating, and seasoned with...
HOUSTON, TX
365thingsinhouston.com

Top 15 Festivals & Events in Houston This Month: August 2022

Make the most of your month with our list of the 15 biggest and most notable festivals and events in Houston in August 2022. The dog days of summer are upon us this month, but there is still much fun to be had including great concert lineups, foodie events, a long-lived competition on the beach, exciting athletic events, and more.
HOUSTON, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pottery#Date Night#City Centre
Click2Houston.com

Houston Life Goes Back 2 School

All this week on Houston Life, the team is celebrating back to school. We introduce you to a lady that spent five years as a custodian, now this year she will be a first grade teacher at the same elementary school. We take you on a tour of a Houston...
Texas Monthly

Sail Away to Summer Fun in Conroe

Summer vacations are in full swing so swim on over to Conroe’s Margaritaville Lake Resort for a getaway. With panoramic views of Lake Conroe, this Jimmy Buffett-inspired resort is a reprieve from the bustling city life with attractions and amenities that transport you to an island retreat. Whether it is a family weekend vacation, or a romantic retreat you are dreaming of, Margaritaville has activities to keep everyone entertained for the entire weekend. From splashing around in the resort pools, to practicing your swing on the resort golf course, vacation your way in paradise in Conroe.
CONROE, TX
luxury-houses.net

Asking $6,900,000, An Exquisite Traditional French Masterpiece in Houston with Excellent Space for Entertaining

The Masterpiece in Houston, a memorial estate showcases cohesive French design elements blending rustic textures and bold materials is now available for sale. This home located at 705 Kuhlman Rd, Houston, Texas offers 5 bedrooms and 8 bathrooms with over 12,000 square feet of living spaces. Call Sabiha Rehmatulla (Phone: 713-628-6853) at Compass for more detailed and set a tour schedule of the Masterpiece in Houston.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Visual Art
NewsBreak
Design
NewsBreak
Instagram
Narcity USA

This Texas Cafe’s Viral TikToks Normalize Kindness & This Video With 53M Views Is Too Sweet

In Dallas, TX there is a cafe with the mission of spreading kindness among people, and they are doing so by creating heartwarming videos on TikTok. La La Land Kind Cafe's account on the social platform has garnered 5.9 million followers who absolutely adore the Texas business' "Drive-by-kindness" series where the video creators drive up to strangers and pay a compliment.
DALLAS, TX
antiMUSIC

Aerosmith Launch 50th Anniversary Video Series With 1977 Houston Concerts

(hennemusic) Aerosmith have launched their new 50th anniversary archival video series with footage from a pair of 1977 concerts in Houston, TX, which is now available to stream online. The first streaming event in the"50 Years Live!: From the Aerosmith Vaults" limited-edition series captures the best songs from two nights...

Comments / 0

Community Policy