Create your own handmade pottery with fun experience at Smashed Clay Studio

Summer vacations are in full swing so swim on over to Conroe’s Margaritaville Lake Resort for a getaway. With panoramic views of Lake Conroe, this Jimmy Buffett-inspired resort is a reprieve from the bustling city life with attractions and amenities that transport you to an island retreat. Whether it is a family weekend vacation, or a romantic retreat you are dreaming of, Margaritaville has activities to keep everyone entertained for the entire weekend. From splashing around in the resort pools, to practicing your swing on the resort golf course, vacation your way in paradise in Conroe.

CONROE, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO