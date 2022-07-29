Talladega shooting leaves 19-year-old woman dead, male injured; $1,000 reward offered for information

www.al.com
Witnesses sought in Childersburg shooting that killed 1, injured another; reward offered
A reward for information has been announced in a weekend shooting in Childersburg that left one man dead and another injured. Childersburg police were dispatched at 6:34 p.m. Sunday to the Sadie Lee Homes housing community on a report of multiple shots fired. Officers arrived to find two people who had been shot.
‘I want justice’: Birmingham mom grieves 16-year-old son found shot in the head on interstate
The grieving mother of a 16-year-old boy who was found shot to death on a Birmingham interstate said she’s fought to keep her kids from becoming gun violence victims and now she wants justice in her son’s slaying. Kavas Jemison, who just completed the 10th grade at Jackson-Olin...
Auburn police arrest second suspect in connection to burglary on South Dean Road
Auburn police have arrested a second suspect involved in a burglary reported on June 13 in the 400 block of South Dean Road. On Sunday, police arrested Alissa Glen Brown, 23, of Birmingham on warrants charging her with burglary third degree and theft of property fourth degree. Previously, Auburn police...
Vestavia Hills police defend officers shown punching man in arrest caught on video
A video of Vestavia Hills police officers punched a man during a weekend arrest has sparked concern by some. Department officials on Monday said the arrest was within their policy. The arrest took place following a traffic stop at 9:20 a.m. Saturday that ended at Interstate 65 and Lakeshore Drive.
Sylacauga 20-year-old fatally shot, police ask for help in locating those involved
The Sylacauga Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating those involved in the city’s second homicide of 2022 involving a 20-year-old man who was fatally shot on Friday. According to a news release from SPD, at approximately 8:30 p.m. on July 29, 2022, Sylacauga police...
Possible Kidnapping under investigation in Tallapoosa County, person in custody
TALLAPOOSA CO., Ala. (WRBL) – Investigators remain on scene in an area off Highway 34 near Lake Martin investigating a possible Kidnapping. Chief Deputy Fred White with the Tallapoosa County Sheriff’s Office tells WRBL they received a call Monday of a young girl wandering on the road. Deputies were able to locate the 12-year-old, who […]
22-year-old ID’d as man found shot dead outside north Birmingham apartment building
Authorities have released the name of a young man found dead outside a northern Birmingham apartment building over the weekend. The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office identified the victim as Robert Benard Lewis. He was 22. North Precinct officers were dispatched just before 2:30 a.m. Sunday on a report of...
Vestavia Hills Police respond to video of arrest
VESTAVIA HILLS, Ala. (WBRC) - A video was posted on the internet Saturday, July 30, 2022, that showed three Vestavia Hills Police officers arresting a man off I-65 and Lakeshore Drive. The video appears to show one of the officers punch the man while he was on the ground. WBRC...
22-year-old killed in Birmingham shooting identified
A 22-year-old man killed in a Birmingham shooting on July 31 was identified Monday morning.
Jefferson Co. commissioner says she was caught in shootout while driving through Bessemer
BESSEMER, Ala. (WBRC) - Bessemer Police are looking for witness information or video after a Jefferson County commissioner was caught in the middle of a shootout Sunday evening, July 31, 2022. “It scared me so bad, because I just wasn’t expecting that, because that’s not a dangerous area I was...
Husband, wife found dead from gunshot wounds inside west Jefferson County home
A husband and wife and were found dead inside their McCalla home Sunday night. The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office identified them as Bernice Owens Hulgan, 67, and Louis Grant Hulgan, 68. Both were dead from gunshot wounds. The discovery was made about 8 p.m. Sunday at their home in...
Argument believed led to fatal shooting at Birmingham hotel
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — A person was shot and killed inside a Birmingham hotel room Saturday night. The Birmingham Police Department reported officers were called to the InTown Suites at 424 Commons Drive just before 9:00 p.m. Officers learned a male had been shot inside his hotel room. The victim...
Sunday-morning gunfire leaves 1 seriously injured in Birmingham’s Collegeville community
A shooting in a Birmingham public housing community Sunday morning left one man seriously injured. The gunfire erupted just before 10 a.m. in the 3000 block of 31st Avenue North in Collegeville. Police arrived to find the victim unresponsive in a courtyard of the complex, said Officer Truman Fitzgerald. He...
Man hits officer's SUV with stolen car, drives off cliff to elude capture
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. — A north Jefferson County man has been charged after police say he struck a Warrior police officer with a vehicle and then drove that vehicle off a cliff to elude capture. Dantrell Dujuan Purifoy, 29, of Warrior, is charged with attempted murder of a police...
‘Our hearts are shattered’: 22-year-old Alabama A&M graduate allegedly slain by ex-boyfriend remembered
A 22-year-old recent Alabama A&M graduate and university cheerleader was remembered as a “beautiful soul” after she was shot and killed Friday, allegedly at the hands of her 19-year-old ex-boyfriend. Chi McDade, an A&M cheerleader who graduated from the university in May and went to high school in...
19-year-old woman shot, killed inside vehicle in Talladega neighborhood
The Talladega Police Department is investigating a homicide after a woman was found dead inside of a vehicle in a neighborhood Thursday night.
1 dead in early morning Birmingham shooting
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The Birmingham Police are investigating a homicide that occurred Sunday morning and left one man dead. According to officer Truman Fitzgerald, officers arrived to the 1800 block of 15th Avenue North around 2:30 a.m. and discovered a man laying on the ground unresponsive, suffering from a gunshot wound. He was pronounced […]
Sylacauga Police investigating homicide
SYLACAUGA, Ala. (WIAT) — The Sylacauga Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating the person involved in a homicide that occurred Friday night. According to SPD, officers arrived to the intersection of N. Main Avenue and Sherwood Drive after being waved down by residents. Upon arrival, officers found Ja’Drean Mondrell Dykes, 20, […]
Talladega County Sheriff’s Office investigating fatal shooting
SYLACAUGA, Ala. (WIAT) — The Talladega County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help gathering information connected to a shooting where one man died and another was injured Thursday night. At approximately 10:30 p.m., deputies responded to the 400 block of Pine Grove Road in Sylacauga on calls of a reported gunshot victim. Azekiel Javon […]
