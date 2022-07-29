ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Two shot in attempted robbery in Reseda; body found nearby may be linked

By Nicole Kagan
Los Angeles Times
Los Angeles Times
 4 days ago

Two people were shot and wounded in a robbery in Reseda overnight, and a body found near the scene may be linked, police said.

The shooting occurred near a tattoo shop on Sherman Way around midnight, said Los Angeles Police Department Officer Matthew Cruz. The two male victims were attending an event at the shop when three suspects pulled up in a car and attempted a robbery, firing several shots, Cruz said.

The suspects fled in a vehicle before police arrived and are still at large, Cruz said. The victims, whose identities have not been released, were taken to a local hospital and were listed in stable condition.

Video from the crime scene showed about 12 bullet casings on the ground where the incident occurred.

Less than an hour after the shooting, officers received a call about a body found at Saticoy Street, a mile from the tattoo shop, said LAPD Officer Rosario Cervantes.

The unidentified male victim was suffering from gunshot wounds, she said. He was transported to a local hospital, where he later died, Cervantes said.

LAPD said they do not have any information regarding the suspect at this time. Investigators are looking into the possibility that the two incidents may be related.

“As of now, detectives haven’t said that the two calls are related, but they’re investigating all possibilities,” Cervantes said.

