Reel in some family fun with free fishing event in Dickinson County

Salvation Army asking for donations
MARQUETTE COUNTY, Mich. (WJMN) – The Salvation Army of Marquette County is asking for donations of non perishable food items for their food pantry. Some of the items on the list are peanut butter, canned soup, canned fruit, canned vegetables, crackers, and juice. “Right now, our pantry is in...
Teenager drowns at Forest Lake Basin in Au Train
AU TRAIN, Mich (WJMN) – Just before 12:30 p.m. on Friday, July 29, a 911 call was received at the Alger County Sheriff’s Office reporting that an unoccupied boat was located on the western shoreline of the Forest Lake Basin in Au Train Township. An independent fisherman located an unoccupied vessel and determined it necessary to tow the vessel to the Forest Lake Basin boat launch.
Extradition sought for Wausau man accused in an ATV chase in Upper Michigan
Law enforcement in Michigan wants to extradite a Wausau man to that state after a chase on an ATV earlier this summer in which the man shot himself. It happened July 22nd in Dickinson County in the Upper Peninsula. A conservation officer with the Michigan Department of Natural Resources was...
MSP: Armed and dangerous homicide suspect may be in the Upper Peninsula
IRON MOUNTAIN, Mich. (WJMN) – A homicide suspect who is wanted from the Green Bay, Wisconsin area is believed to possibly be in the Upper Peninsula according to Michigan State Police (MSP). According to MSP, troopers from the post in Iron Mountain are working with the Green Bay Police...
Did You Know: Michigan Is Home to The Largest Wooden Dome in The World
The Mitten never ceases to amaze me! In an attempt to learn more about my home state I recently stumbled upon another Michigan fun fact. Not only can Michigan lay claim to housing the world's largest weathervane or the world's largest crucifix, but just the other day I learned that Michigan is also home to the world's largest wooden dome.
Former Cold War Air Force base up for auction ‘as-is, where-is,’
This military site is now a prime commercial opportunity. K.I. Sawyer Air Force Base in Gwinn, Michigan, was built to scramble fighter jets and intercept detected threats; now it’s on the auction block as a property with lots of promise for commercial air service. “We are excited to see...
LOCAL 3 MONDAY EVENING WEATHER FORECAST 8/1/2022
STATE FORECAST FOR UPPER MICHIGAN NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE MARQUETTE, MI 337 PM EDT MON AUG 1 2022 /237 PM CDT MON AUG 1 2022/ ...BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT REMAINS IN EFFECT FOR ALGER AND SOUTHERN SCHOOLCRAFT COUNTIES INTO THIS EVENING... .TONIGHT...MOSTLY CLEAR WITH AREAS OF FOG AFTER MIDNIGHT. LOWS 49 TO 60. .TUESDAY...PARTLY TO MOSTLY SUNNY WITH A CHANCE OF SHOWERS AND THUNDERSTORMS IN THE WEST LATE. HIGHS 74 TO 86...WARMEST IN THE WEST. .TUESDAY NIGHT...MOSTLY CLOUDY WITH A CHANCE OF SHOWERS AND THUNDERSTORMS...SOME STORMS MAY BECOME STRONG TO SEVERE. LOWS 62 TO 68. .WEDNESDAY...SHOWERS AND THUNDERSTORMS LIKELY...SOME STORMS MAY BECOME STRONG TO SEVERE. HIGHS 79 TO 89. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...PARTLY CLOUDY. LOWS 52 TO 62. .THURSDAY...MOSTLY SUNNY. HIGHS 67 TO 79. .FRIDAY...MOSTLY CLEAR. LOWS IN THE 50S TO AROUND 60. HIGHS IN THE 70S AND 80S. .SATURDAY...MOSTLY CLOUDY WITH A CHANCE OF SHOWERS. LOWS IN THE 60S. HIGHS IN THE 80S. $$ LG.
Wisconsin man to face charges following armed ATV chase in Dickinson County
DICKINSON COUNTY, Mich. (WJMN) – Law enforcement in Michigan want a Wisconsin man extradited to Michigan on multiple charges following an incident in Dickinson County on July 22. In a release from the Michigan Department of Natural Resources (DNR), it says a man from Wausau is accused of pointing...
MSP requesting assistance with identifying suspect involved in Gaastra assault
GAASTRA, Mich. (WJMN) – Troopers from Michigan State Police (MSP) Iron Mountain Post were dispatched to a report of an assault that occurred early on Monday in Iron County. Troopers say an 18-year-old female Gaastra resident was out for a run around 6am on August 1 when an unknown male attacked her. Officers say the victim was able to fight off the attacker and that the assault occurred on Bates/Gaastra Road just north of Gaastra.
