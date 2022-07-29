Reel in some family fun with free fishing event in Dickinson County

STATE FORECAST FOR UPPER MICHIGAN NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE MARQUETTE, MI 337 PM EDT MON AUG 1 2022 /237 PM CDT MON AUG 1 2022/ ...BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT REMAINS IN EFFECT FOR ALGER AND SOUTHERN SCHOOLCRAFT COUNTIES INTO THIS EVENING... .TONIGHT...MOSTLY CLEAR WITH AREAS OF FOG AFTER MIDNIGHT. LOWS 49 TO 60. .TUESDAY...PARTLY TO MOSTLY SUNNY WITH A CHANCE OF SHOWERS AND THUNDERSTORMS IN THE WEST LATE. HIGHS 74 TO 86...WARMEST IN THE WEST. .TUESDAY NIGHT...MOSTLY CLOUDY WITH A CHANCE OF SHOWERS AND THUNDERSTORMS...SOME STORMS MAY BECOME STRONG TO SEVERE. LOWS 62 TO 68. .WEDNESDAY...SHOWERS AND THUNDERSTORMS LIKELY...SOME STORMS MAY BECOME STRONG TO SEVERE. HIGHS 79 TO 89. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...PARTLY CLOUDY. LOWS 52 TO 62. .THURSDAY...MOSTLY SUNNY. HIGHS 67 TO 79. .FRIDAY...MOSTLY CLEAR. LOWS IN THE 50S TO AROUND 60. HIGHS IN THE 70S AND 80S. .SATURDAY...MOSTLY CLOUDY WITH A CHANCE OF SHOWERS. LOWS IN THE 60S. HIGHS IN THE 80S. $$ LG.

MARQUETTE, MI ・ 22 HOURS AGO