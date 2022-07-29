ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brook Park, OH

Brook Park will renew library lease, pursue parking lot repairs

By Beth Mlady, Special to cleveland.com
Cleveland.com
Cleveland.com
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
www.cleveland.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
City
Brook Park, OH
Local
Ohio Government
County
Cuyahoga County, OH
Cuyahoga County, OH
Government
Chronicle-Telegram

North Ridgeville receives grant to clean up gas station

NORTH RIDGEVILLE — The city of North Ridgeville received $250,000 to clean up an abandoned gas station on Center Ridge Road. The former BP Gas station near the corner of state Route 83 and Center Ridge Road will be cleaned up using state funds released by the Controlling Board.
NORTH RIDGEVILLE, OH
Cleveland.com

Dog park, drone program, Forest Hills Park and more part of Cuyahoga County’s $9 million in newly proposed ARPA funding: Stimulus Watch

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Cuyahoga County Councilmembers are set to introduce $9 million in new projects funded by federal COVID-19 stimulus dollars. The proposed American Rescue Plan Act projects include revitalizing parks, investing in arts, boosting public services, construction projects and more. The proposed funds are part of Cuyahoga County’s $66 million Community Grant Funds, which have drawn controversy from critics who say the funding model gives individual council members too much say over how money is spent.
CUYAHOGA COUNTY, OH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ed Orcutt
Cleveland.com

Return of Solon Home Days parade sparks excitement among residents

SOLON, Ohio -- Many smiling faces lined the route of the Solon Home Days parade, which returned Sunday (July 31) after a two-year absence due to the coronavirus pandemic. It was a highlight of the annual Solon Home Days festival, attended by hundreds of people Friday through Sunday (July 29-31) at Solon Community Park.
Cleveland.com

Third strike: House that asks ‘Where’s My Guardrail’ hit again in Cleveland Heights

CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, Ohio -- For the little brick house on Fairmount Boulevard at South Taylor Road, the hits just keep coming. Last November, a sedan fleeing police down South Taylor went airborne, crashing through the front wall of John Gall’s home and landing in his kitchen, all while he was in the next room nodding off on the couch around 12:30 a.m.
CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#City Council#The Brook#Urban Construction#Cfo#Ccpl
Cleveland.com

Walk -- don’t run -- to Medina’s third annual UNRun

MEDINA, Ohio -- The Friends of the Medina County District Library invite you to walk your way across their non-running race “finish line” for a beer -- all in support of a good cause. The organization’s third annual “UNRun” event is a half-mile walk between Sully’s Irish Pub...
MEDINA, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Cleveland.com

North Olmsted school levy would hurt those on fixed incomes

North Olmsted’s Board of Education has again decided to place the 7.8-mill operating levy on the Nov. 8 ballot. They tout all the positives – namely, a reduction in crime by buying and razing the Lorain Road motel next to Drug Mart, protecting taxpayers by consolidating six worn-out (but perhaps some still useable) schools and requesting the smallest new-money operating levy since 1988.
NORTH OLMSTED, OH
Cleveland.com

Former Penn Station worker visits to make lunch and steal from safe: Mayfield Heights Police Blotter

A Penn Station manager reported July 26 that the previous day, a former employee stole $200 from the store’s safe. The Euclid girl, 17, came to the store and made herself a meal, then told a manager she was getting her paycheck from the safe. The manager thought it was suspicious, because they have direct deposit, but he was aware of the girl’s erratic behavior.
MAYFIELD HEIGHTS, OH
Cleveland.com

Cleveland.com

Cleveland, OH
79K+
Followers
76K+
Post
33M+
Views
ABOUT

Cleveland.com is the premier news, sports and entertainment media website in Ohio. We provide 24/7 news to inform, engage and entertain readers.

 https://www.cleveland.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy