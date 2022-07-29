Brook Park will renew library lease, pursue parking lot repairs

www.cleveland.com
Sewer district approach to Horseshoe Lake is all about bulldozing, not creating a park
I want to thank Steven Litt for his even-handed commentary on the Horseshoe Lake dam, acknowledging as he did the beauty of the former lake and its importance to the history of the cities around it. But no matter how much lipstick the Northeast Ohio Regional Sewer District’s nine contractors apply, their plan is a pig from its birth.
North Ridgeville mayor seeks cooperation from Parks and Recreation Commission for ballot issues
NORTH RIDGEVILLE, Ohio -- Mayor Kevin Corcoran is working this summer to build consensus and support for a combined city/school district capital improvement project. Voters will be asked in November to approve both a city income tax increase and a school bond issue. Corcoran spoke at the city’s Parks and...
Avon Lake tries to clear up misunderstandings about power plant proposals
AVON LAKE, Ohio -- The 250 people who attended a July 19 public meeting on potential uses for the former lakefront power plant land may have left more confused than when they went in. The city held the meeting so that residents could see a presentation on possible uses for...
Mayfield, Highland Heights, RTA to provide shuttle buses to workplaces along Alpha, Beta drives and SOM Center
MAYFIELD, Ohio -- The village is planning to team with the City of Highland Heights and the Greater Cleveland Regional Transit Authority (RTA) to provide a shuttle service that will aid riders heading to their jobs on Alpha and Beta drives and other nearby areas. Mayfield Village Council heard during...
Chronicle-Telegram
North Ridgeville receives grant to clean up gas station
NORTH RIDGEVILLE — The city of North Ridgeville received $250,000 to clean up an abandoned gas station on Center Ridge Road. The former BP Gas station near the corner of state Route 83 and Center Ridge Road will be cleaned up using state funds released by the Controlling Board.
Dog park, drone program, Forest Hills Park and more part of Cuyahoga County’s $9 million in newly proposed ARPA funding: Stimulus Watch
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Cuyahoga County Councilmembers are set to introduce $9 million in new projects funded by federal COVID-19 stimulus dollars. The proposed American Rescue Plan Act projects include revitalizing parks, investing in arts, boosting public services, construction projects and more. The proposed funds are part of Cuyahoga County’s $66 million Community Grant Funds, which have drawn controversy from critics who say the funding model gives individual council members too much say over how money is spent.
Fairfax senior living facility gets a $34 million makeover, and a new name
CLEVELAND, Ohio - A 46-year-old seniors living high-rise on the East Side has a new name and much, much more - like updated kitchens and bathrooms - after a mulit-year renovation with the help of millions of dollars from the federal government. National Church Residences, a Christian-based organization aimed at...
Many questions to be answered before Canton HOF Village project proceeds
As a Stark County resident, I appreciate finally getting some answers on the viability of the HOF Village expansion project with this CLEVELAND Plain Dealer report. “Sports-themed village finally taking shape around Canton’s Pro Football Hall of Fame, but financing challenges remain”. Still more information (balance sheet...
Return of Solon Home Days parade sparks excitement among residents
SOLON, Ohio -- Many smiling faces lined the route of the Solon Home Days parade, which returned Sunday (July 31) after a two-year absence due to the coronavirus pandemic. It was a highlight of the annual Solon Home Days festival, attended by hundreds of people Friday through Sunday (July 29-31) at Solon Community Park.
Construction, impatient drivers compound traffic woes at west side intersection
Construction in the area of one of Northeast Ohio’s more notoriously busy intersections has exacerbated driver frustration and traffic delays.
Third strike: House that asks ‘Where’s My Guardrail’ hit again in Cleveland Heights
CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, Ohio -- For the little brick house on Fairmount Boulevard at South Taylor Road, the hits just keep coming. Last November, a sedan fleeing police down South Taylor went airborne, crashing through the front wall of John Gall’s home and landing in his kitchen, all while he was in the next room nodding off on the couch around 12:30 a.m.
Author Boresz Engelking to sign latest Lake County history book at Debonné Vineyards
MADISON, Ohio – Local author Jennifer Boresz Engelking has a signing for her second book, “Lost Lake County, Ohio” coming up at Debonné Vineyards. Boresz will be at the winery 7 to 9 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 24. It’s part of the winery’s Woof Wednesdays series.
Walk -- don’t run -- to Medina’s third annual UNRun
MEDINA, Ohio -- The Friends of the Medina County District Library invite you to walk your way across their non-running race “finish line” for a beer -- all in support of a good cause. The organization’s third annual “UNRun” event is a half-mile walk between Sully’s Irish Pub...
Central Booking opens at Cuyahoga County jail, but is not yet being used as intended
CLEVELAND, Ohio – The long-awaited Central Booking facility at the Cuyahoga County jail has officially opened, but it will be at least another month before the county sees any benefits. The jail started bringing crime suspects through the newly renovated space on July 22 and, as of Friday, had...
72 affordable housing units coming soon to Cleveland’s Clark Fulton neighborhood
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Clark Fulton neighborhood of Cleveland is expanding affordable housing options for residents. According to a news release, 72 units will soon be available off West 25th Street at Vía Sana, a development by The NRP Group and MetroHealth. Also on site will be an...
Cleveland Public Library receives $3.25 million from Mandel Foundation for tech innovation center at Glenville Branch
CLEVELAND, Ohio — The Cleveland Public Library announced Monday that the Jack, Joseph, and Morton Mandel Foundation has given the library $3.25 million — the largest grant in dollar amount in its history — to support a Digital Innovation Center for adults and seniors at the library’s Glenville Branch.
Where are the companies in Portage County emitting the most toxic chemicals?
CLEVELAND, Ohio - Earlier this year, we reported that a quarter of Ohioans live near a facility that emitted toxic chemicals into the land, water, or air. But where are those facilities in Northeast Ohio, and how close are they to where you live?. Portage County hosts 22 facilities that...
North Olmsted school levy would hurt those on fixed incomes
North Olmsted’s Board of Education has again decided to place the 7.8-mill operating levy on the Nov. 8 ballot. They tout all the positives – namely, a reduction in crime by buying and razing the Lorain Road motel next to Drug Mart, protecting taxpayers by consolidating six worn-out (but perhaps some still useable) schools and requesting the smallest new-money operating levy since 1988.
This means war: Medina businesses sign up for friendly competition
MEDINA, Ohio -- Cool Beans Café has brought a war to the Medina square -- a sign war, that is. And it has quickly spread throughout the city and even to other businesses in Medina County. Cool Beans owner Laura Cavey shared that she had seen a similar thing...
Former Penn Station worker visits to make lunch and steal from safe: Mayfield Heights Police Blotter
A Penn Station manager reported July 26 that the previous day, a former employee stole $200 from the store’s safe. The Euclid girl, 17, came to the store and made herself a meal, then told a manager she was getting her paycheck from the safe. The manager thought it was suspicious, because they have direct deposit, but he was aware of the girl’s erratic behavior.
