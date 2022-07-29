Child called out Jesuz Guzman for alleged sexual assault; Have you seen him?

HOUSTON – The Harris County Sheriff’s Officer is searching for a missing 15-year-old girl who was last seen in northwest Harris County. Deputies said Lydia Byrd was last seen on Saturday, July 30 at 1 a.m. in the 10700 block of Tryon Drive in the White Oak Landing subdivision. Deputies said the teen no longer has braids and has dyed her hair blonde in the front.

