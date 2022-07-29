Child called out Jesuz Guzman for alleged sexual assault; Have you seen him?

www.click2houston.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Man accused of killing two people overnight in the Houston area arrested after multi-agency manhunthoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
Houston Mayor Turner Announces Grant Money Available from Wells FargoTom HandyHouston, TX
Houston teen who raised $2 million has "100 days of hell planned for the Texas GOP"Ash JurbergHouston, TX
A mother wants answers after an HPD investigator closed the missing persons case of her child who was never recoveredJenifer KnightonHouston, TX
Sunday night recap: Stabbings, shootings & deployed tasershoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
Click2Houston.com
Assisted living facility where HPD officer shot knife-wielding man having ‘mental crisis’ is not licensed, KPRC 2 Investigates finds
HOUSTON – Graystone Life Care Assisted Living is a for-profit business entity that advertises on the internet that it is a “licensed facility.” But, KPRC 2 Investigates found out that the business is not licensed. In 2013, the State of Texas sued Robert F Strange Jr. for...
Click2Houston.com
WANTED: Suspect accused of fleeing the scene after shooting man during altercation in parking lot
HOUSTON – Authorities are searching for a suspect accused of shooting a man in the chest during an altercation in a parking lot in late June. Eduardo Antonio Lopez, 26, is charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. According to Houston police, on June 26, Jacob Allen Ramirez...
Click2Houston.com
VIDEO: Employee held at gunpoint by suspect at drive-thru window in SE Houston, HPD says
HOUSTON – Surveillance video was released of an employee being held at gunpoint during a robbery at the drive-thru window of a fast food restaurant in southeast Houston, according to the Houston Police Department. The armed robbery was reported Sunday around 6 p.m. at the business located in the...
Click2Houston.com
Deputies searching for missing 15-year-old girl last seen in northwest Harris County
HOUSTON – The Harris County Sheriff’s Officer is searching for a missing 15-year-old girl who was last seen in northwest Harris County. Deputies said Lydia Byrd was last seen on Saturday, July 30 at 1 a.m. in the 10700 block of Tryon Drive in the White Oak Landing subdivision. Deputies said the teen no longer has braids and has dyed her hair blonde in the front.
Click2Houston.com
2 teens shot in possible attempted murder-suicide inside north Harris County home, sheriff says
HARRIS COUNTY – An investigation is underway after two teens were found shot inside a north Harris County home in a possible attempted murder-suicide, Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said. Gonzalez said in a tweet that deputies with Harris County Pct. 4 responded to a call for service in...
Click2Houston.com
Suspect charged with murder in fatal shooting of man at Kingwood apartment complex
HOUSTON – Charges have been filed against a suspect police said fatally shot a man during an argument at a Kingwood apartment complex. Marqus Page, 29, is charged with murder in the death of Joseph Bernard, 29. According to Houston police, on July 20, officers were dispatched to a...
Click2Houston.com
Trial for man accused of killing HPD sergeant on North Freeway postponed for 2 weeks due to COVID-19
HOUSTON – The trial for the man accused of killing Houston Police Sgt. Sean Rios during a road rage incident on the North Freeway is on hold for two weeks. According to defense attorneys and prosecutors in the case, the trial is postponed until Aug. 22 due to a positive COVID-19 test among one of the jurors.
Click2Houston.com
Family still searching for answers nearly one month after man’s body discovered in field
HOUSTON – A family is searching for answers after their loved one was found dead on the side of the Gulf Freeway and Cullen Boulevard last month. The body of Rodolfo Monjaraz, known as Rudy, was discovered July 6 by Houston Fire Department paramedics who spotted his body as they were driving near the intersection of the Gulf Freeway and Cullen Boulevard.
Click2Houston.com
14-year-old girl shot in hip while inside vehicle after group gets into altercation in SE Houston, police say
HOUSTON – An investigation is underway after a 14-year-old girl was struck by a bullet after an altercation between a group in southeast Houston, according to the Houston Police Department. Officers responding to reports of a shooting at 9:16 p.m. in the 4800 block of Burma Road. Police said...
Click2Houston.com
Man wanted in connection with 30 burglaries of vehicles arrested after sending deputies on chase in Spring, Pct. 4 says
A man, who was wanted for his alleged involvement in 30 car burglaries, has been arrested after leading deputies on a brief chase in Spring, Harris County Precinct 4 Constable Mark Herman’s Office says. Deputies say they noticed a stolen vehicle in the 7300 block of Louetta which caused...
Click2Houston.com
Suspect shot during attempted robbery at northeast Houston gas station, HPD says
HOUSTON – A suspect has been transported to the hospital after police say he was shot during an attempted robbery in northeast Houston. Officers with the Houston Police Department responded to reports of a shooting in the 9100 block of Homestead Road around 6:30 p.m. Officers said the suspect...
Click2Houston.com
16-year-old found shot to death in driver’s seat of vehicle in east Harris County, sheriff says
HOUSTON – An investigation is underway after a teen was found dead in the driver’s seat of a vehicle Monday morning in east Harris County, according to Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez. The discovery was made at 5:30 a.m. in the 14600 block of Force Street. Gonzalez said...
Click2Houston.com
HPD: 2 dead after shooting at SE Houston gas station leads to 2 separate car chases
HOUSTON – One man was shot and killed and another was thrown out of a moving vehicle after a shooting at a southeast Houston gas station led to two separate police chases early Monday, according to police. According to Sgt. Michael Arrington with HPD Homicide, surveillance video showed a...
Click2Houston.com
HPD: Officer shoots knife-wielding man at west Houston group home
HOUSTON – A man was shot by an officer outside a boarding home in west Houston late Saturday night, Houston police said. Executive Assistant Chief J. Jones with HPD said officers responded to a welfare check in the 1300 block of Riverview Circle at around 11:43 p.m. after receiving reports of a man who police said was in an “apparent state of mental crisis” threatened people with a knife inside the home.
Click2Houston.com
7 emaciated horses, including 2 foals rescued from Austin County property, SPCA says
HOUSTON – A total of seven horses, including two foals who appeared emaciated, were rescued from an Austin County property Monday afternoon. According to the Houston SPCA, animal cruelty investigators worked with Austin County Sheriff’s Department to rescue the horses from a home in Bellville after it was reported that the owner was not compliant to provide them with proper veterinary care despite multiple requests.
Click2Houston.com
Man arrested in connection to stabbing death of 24-year-old outside Galveston apartment complex, police say
HOUSTON – A man accused of stabbing a 24-year-old man that took place at an apartment complex in Galveston is now in custody, authorities said Saturday. Jefry Abisai Alfaro, 20, is charged with murder in the death of Marcos Hernandez, 24. According to Galveston PD in a release, both...
Click2Houston.com
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: 19 Kingwood businesses burglarized in one night, owners say
KINGWOOD, Texas – Several business owners in the Kingwood community say they’re frustrated after 19 businesses were reportedly broken into in the early hours of Saturday morning. “They spent an hour and a half to two hours up our Main boulevard in Kingwood just vandalizing and burglarizing many...
Click2Houston.com
National and local media, including KPRC 2, file lawsuit against Texas DPS over lack of transparency after Uvalde school shooting
HOUSTON – A coalition of more than a dozen national, state, and local media organizations, including KPRC 2 and our station’s parent company Graham Media Group, filed a lawsuit Monday against the Texas Department of Public Safety related to the Uvalde school shooting and the agency’s lack of transparency.
Click2Houston.com
Argument over girlfriend leads to shooting at north Houston gas station, police say
HOUSTON – A man is in critical condition after he was shot in the back following an argument with the suspect over his girlfriend inside a north Houston gas station Friday night. According to HPD Lt. R. Willkens, the man and his girlfriend walked inside a gas station convenience...
Click2Houston.com
City officials to possibly restructure guidelines of gun buyback program after money collected from ‘ghost guns’ draws scrutiny
HOUSTON – Social media users are sounding off after a person allegedly received more than $3,000 for turning in “ghost guns” at the gun buyback program hosted by Houston and Harris County officials over the weekend. The “no questions asked” One Safe Houston program provided gift cards...
