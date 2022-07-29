Colorado lacking housing affordability, pair of reports show

kiowacountypress.net
Pediatricians celebrate CHIP turning 25, urge improvements
(Missouri News Service) This week marks the 25th anniversary of the Children's Health Insurance Program. Since its start in 1997, the child uninsured rate in the U.S. has dropped nearly 10 percentage points. Dr. Mary Moody, board president of the American Academy of Pediatrics Missouri chapter and a St. Louis...
Coloradans call dental health important, but cite barriers
(Colorado News Connection) Oral health has been called the window into your overall health. Problems in the mouth can alert providers to underlying medical conditions, and regular visits to the dentist are seen as essential for keeping bacteria under control. A new Colorado Consumer Health Initiative survey showed while many...
