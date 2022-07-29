Man wanted in connection with Martinville Dunham Sports break-in, police say

MARTINSVILLE, Va. (WFXR) — The Martinsville Police Department needs help identifying a person connected with breaking into a Dunham Sports store.

Police say it happened between late night on Friday, July 8, and early morning on Saturday, July 9 at the store located at 240 Commonwealth Boulevard.

The person was described as a man wearing black clothing and an Atlanta Falcons cap, according to authorities.

If you have any information about this break-in you are asked to contact Sgt. Willard at 276-403-5322 or Crime Stoppers at 276-632-7463. Any information that leads to an arrest and conviction can receive up to $2,500 in reward money.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WFXRtv.