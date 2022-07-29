ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Edwardsville, IL

newschannel20.com

New power plant coming to Pawnee

PAWNEE, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — The Illinois Environment Protection Agency has approved a construction permit for a new natural gas-fueled electric power plant in Pawnee. EmberClear is developing the Lincoln Land Energy Center with a projected $1 billion investment. The permit will allow the Lincoln Land Energy Center to construct...
PAWNEE, IL

