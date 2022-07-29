Arden Cho Wrestles With the Law and With Love in 'Partner Track' Trailer

collider.com
‘At best it is brain-rotting’: Love Island will be banned in 50 years
As another toxic series of Love Island draws to a close, we ask: is it as lethal for our health as smoking?
Where Is Joanne Woodward Now? A New HBO Docuseries Explores Her Story
Oscar winner, philanthropist, and Golden Age icon Joanne Woodward is synonymous with the best of Hollywood. As the oldest Best Actress Academy Award winner and one of the first people to get a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, she's had a successful career spanning six decades — and it's easy to see why Joanne would be the subject of fascination.
Kevin Bacon Runs a Killer Gay Conversion Camp in New Trailer for Blumhouse Slasher Pic ‘They/Them’
Kevin Bacon is the devilish head of a LGBTQ+ conversion program that has campers fighting for their lives in the latest trailer for They/Them, the queer empowerment slasher-horror pic from Blumhouse that’s set to debut on Peacock on Aug. 5. “It’s a great day to be alive, isn’t it?” Bacon, who plays camp leader Owen Whistler, says as he welcomes a ragtag group of wary queer and trans campers for a week of programming. Carrie Preston plays Cora Whistler, a creepy therapist, and Anna Chlumsky is Molly, the camp’s medic and newest employee.More from The Hollywood ReporterJak Knight, Stand-Up Comedian, Writer...
‘Interview With the Vampire’ Trailer: Louis Meets Lestat and Is ‘Laid Down With the Devil’ in Anne Rice Adaptation
Click here to read the full article. The vampire still has a lot to talk about. AMC has released the full trailer for “Interview With the Vampire,” out of the show’s Comic-Con panel on Tuesday. Additionally, the cable channel confirmed the series will debut Sunday, October 2 at 10 p.m., immediately following the return of the final season of “The Walking Dead,” with the series’ first two episodes available on AMC+ that same night. The series is an adaptation of Anne Rice’s iconic gothic horror novel, originally released in 1976. The novel sees a 200 year-old vampire Louis de Pointe du...
Watch Trailer: Regina Hall & Sterling K. Brown Star In Upcoming Comedy Film ‘Honk for Jesus’
Regina Hall and Sterling K. Brown star in a satirical comedy film titled, Honk for Jesus. Watch the trailer inside.
Naomi Judd Cut Daughters Wynonna & Ashley From $25 Million Dollar Will Before Suicide, Official Documents Reveal
Country legend Naomi Judd left total control of her fortune and estate — believed to be $25 million dollars — to her widower husband before she killed herself, it can be revealed.In official documents obtained by Radar, Naomi made no mention of her daughters Wynonna or Ashley and rested all power with her husband of 33 years.“I nominate and appoint my spouse, Larry Strickland, as Executor of my estate,” the document reads.“In the event my spouse ceases or fails to serve, then I nominate and appoint my brother-in-law, Reginald Strickland, and Daniel Kris Wiatr as Co-Executors. I direct that no...
Carmelo Anthony Spotted With Alleged Daughter On Birthday Following La La Anthony Split
NBA star Carmelo Anthony appeared to spend quality time with his alleged daughter shared with Mia Burks while celebrating the little one's fifth birthday, Radar has learned.Over the weekend, Burks took to Instagram with a cropped photo showing her little girl, Genesis, seemingly sitting on the athlete's lap as they grabbed a meal together.Eagle-eyed fans began speculating it was the Los Angeles Lakers forward in the aforementioned snap reposted on The Shade Room after noticing the mystery man was rocking the same iced-out chain during a previous outing.Burks shared many clips and portraits captured during the festivities for her daughter,...
Kevin Bacon Reveals Wife Kyra Sedgwick Injured Herself Doing 'Footloose' TikTok Challenge
Kyra Sedgwick had no problem closing cases on The Closer, but she ran into some trouble while performing a Footloose dance with her husband Kevin Bacon for a TikTok challenge. Sedgwick, 56, was injured after she and Bacon, 64, danced to the classic Footloose title song Footloose late last month. Bacon starred in the 1984 box office smash hit about a Chicago teenager who tries to bring dancing to a small town.
‘The First Lady’ Canceled: There Will Be No Second Installment Of Showtime Anthology Series
Click here to read the full article. EXCLUSIVE: Showtime will not be picking up a second season of one-hour drama anthology series The First Lady. The star-studded Season 1 of the anthology, set in the East Wing of the White House and focused on telling the stories of America’s charismatic, complex and dynamic first ladies, centered on Eleanor Roosevelt (Gillian Anderson), Betty Ford (Michelle Pfeiffer)\ and Michelle Obama (Viola Davis), with Davis also serving as executive producer. “Showtime can confirm that the anthology series The First Lady will not be moving forward with another season,” a spokesperson for the network said...
Netflix’s The Gray Man, The Black Phone, and more new movies you can watch at home this weekend
This week, The Gray Man — Avengers: Endgame directing duo Anthony Russo and Joe Russo’s espionage action thriller starring Ryan Gosling, Chris Evans, and Ana de Armas — finally premieres on Netflix. There’s also a ton of other newly released movies on VOD and streaming to choose...
Netflix NC-17 ‘Blonde’ Trailer: Ana de Armas Stuns as Marilyn Monroe
Netflix has released a new trailer and images for its upcoming film, Blonde, a controversial, NC-17 reimagining of Marilyn Monroe’s life that explores the split between her private and public selves. The Gray Man star Ana de Armas plays the blonde bombshell as the story follows her journey from Norma Jeane Baker, the abused daughter of a single mother, to one of the most iconic celebrities in the world. Directed by Andrew Dominik, Blonde is based on the bestselling novel by Joyce Carol Oates, which blurred the line between fact and fiction as it captures the star’s “volatile childhood” through her rise to stardom...
The Best Movies On Amazon Prime Video Right Now - August 2022
What's streaming on Amazon Prime Video right now.
Netflix's New 'Adults-Only' Marilyn Monroe Film Is Already Facing Backlash
The upcoming Marilyn Monroe movie Blonde set to release later this year on Netflix has been attracting some backlash. Starring Ana de Armas, Blonde is being touted as an 'adults only' movie as it's the first Netflix film to carry an NC-17 rating in the US, meaning it's been deemed unsuitable for anyone younger than 17.
Hayley Kiyoko releases second studio album
July 29 (UPI) -- Singer Hayley Kiyoko released her second studio album, Panorama, on Friday. "MY SOPHOMORE ALBUM IS OUT NOW!!!" Kiyoko said on Twitter. "GO LISTEN!! STREAM!! BLAST IT ON THE ROOFTOPS & IN YOUR CAR!! I LOVE YOU ALL SO MUCH!!" "LET THE NEW ERA BEGIN!!" she said.
John Wayne vs. Clint Eastwood: One of the Most Noticeable Differences in Their Movie Style
When you think of Western movies, there are two names that immediately come to mind. John Wayne helped usher in the genre as one of Hollywood’s most iconic styles, and Clint Eastwood in many ways served as a spiritual successor to Wayne’s trademark macho-laden western films. Both stars...
"Knots Landing" TV Icon Donna Mills is "Hot" Again in Jordan Peele's New "Nope" Movie
[Author's Note: Unless otherwise referenced, all quotes and commentary that appear in this article were culled from interviews the author conducted with those individuals mentioned.]
‘Max Headroom’ Reboot in Development at AMC, Matt Frewer Set to Reprise Role
The 1980s pop culture phenomenon Max Headroom is getting a reboot at AMC. Original star Matt Frewer will reprise his role as the world’s first artificial intelligence TV personality, with Halt and Catch Fire co-creator Christopher Cantwell serving as writer and showrunner. The reboot will be produced by Elijah...
'Devotion' Poster Teases the Bond Between Wingmen in America's "Forgotten War"
Movie fans are slowly gearing up for a jam packed fall film season. One of the more intriguing films coming out this November is the Korean War film Devotion starring Jonathan Majors and Glen Powell. Sony Pictures just released a new high-flying trailer for the film and, along with it, they also dropped a new poster teasing the tense action of the adventure.
Amazon Studios Lands Reese Witherspoon, Will Ferrell Wedding Comedy Directed by Nick Stoller
Reese Witherspoon and Will Ferrell are headed to the altar in a new wedding comedy for Amazon Studios. Amazon has landed rights to the untitled movie, from writer-director Nick Stoller, in which Witherspoon and Ferrell will star and produce under their respective banners. Jessica Elbaum and Ferrell will produce for Gloria Sanchez, with Witherspoon and Lauren Neustadter producing for Hello Sunshine and the company’s Ashley Strumwasser serving as executive producer. Stoller — whose highly anticipated gay rom-com “Bros,” which he directed and co-wrote with star Billy Eichner, is due out Sep. 30 — will also produce for his Stoller Global Solutions alongside Conor Welch.
In a shocking turn of events, Mel Gibson signs on for an action thriller
In Hollywood, there’s “showbiz jail,” which is what befalls big stars when, for example, they slap a comedian on live television during Hollywood’s biggest night, and they’re not allowed to make movies for a year or two until the public decides they don’t really care.
