Arden Cho Wrestles With the Law and With Love in 'Partner Track' Trailer

Netflix has released a new trailer and images for its upcoming film, Blonde, a controversial, NC-17 reimagining of Marilyn Monroe’s life that explores the split between her private and public selves. The Gray Man star Ana de Armas plays the blonde bombshell as the story follows her journey from Norma Jeane Baker, the abused daughter of a single mother, to one of the most iconic celebrities in the world. Directed by Andrew Dominik, Blonde is based on the bestselling novel by Joyce Carol Oates, which blurred the line between fact and fiction as it captures the star’s “volatile childhood” through her rise to stardom...

MOVIES ・ 5 DAYS AGO