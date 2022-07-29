Hy-Vee will have a new CEO on October 1

Springfield, Ill.- The Illinois Equal Justice Foundation is awarding over $1 million in grants to multiple state organizations to help expunge cannabis records. TV station WGEM reports that New Leaf Illinois says the funding will help legal aid groups that represent people in court. The funding will also be used by community outreach groups in areas most affected by the war on drugs to educate people about the expungement process.

ILLINOIS STATE ・ 6 HOURS AGO