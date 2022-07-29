ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

Gov. Polis encourages safe celebrations on Colorado Day

By Brett Yager
KXRM
KXRM
 4 days ago

DENVER — Governor Jared Polis is encouraging Coloradans to safely celebrate the 146th annual Colorado Day on August 1.

Colorado Day is celebrated on August 1, the day Colorado joined the union and officially became a state in 1876.

“Colorado day is an opportunity to celebrate our beautiful state, support our small businesses, visit one of our world-class state parks for free, and experience everything Colorado has to offer,” said Polis.

On August 1, entrance to all state parks will be free, including Mueller State Park, Cheyenne Mountain State Park, and Lake Pueblo.

If you would like to learn more about Colorado history, the History Colorado museum in Denver is offering free admission and provides fun activities and attractions to learn about Colorado history. To register and see more details visit their site .

August will begin the “Zero Fair for Better Air” initiative with Mountain Metro giving free rides for the month of August. Polis signed the bill back in May to help people save money and improve air quality. RTD in Denver is also part of this initiative and is offering free rides.

More on Mountain Metro free rides.

“We will continue doing everything we can to save people money and to build a Colorado for all,” Polis said.

callmemagic☎
3d ago

Lol save people money one day two maybe a year throw in some fishing for the poor and you got voters votes. And remember folks always have safe sex we don't wanna kill your baby just you.

