Houston, TX

HPD: Woman accused of fatally stabbing her boyfriend during an argument

KHOU
KHOU
 4 days ago
www.khou.com

KWTX

Frustrated Houston armed robbery suspect flees empty handed

HOUSTON, Texas (KWTX) - The Houston Police Department’s Robbery Division needs the public’s assistance identifying the suspect responsible for an aggravated robbery. The suspect entered a convenience store at around 4 p.m. June 23 in the 14100 block of Main Street. The suspect first acted like a customer,...
fox26houston.com

Man stabbed while helping brother being chased by red pickup

HOUSTON - A man has been stabbed after helping his brother fight men who chased him in a red pickup truck that he crashed into earlier in southwest Houston. According to Houston Police, officers responded to a report of a shooting in the 6700 block of De Moss Dr. around 10:30 p.m. on Sunday. They found it was actually a stabbing and not a shooting.
KHOU

Sheriff: 16-year-old boy found dead inside vehicle in E. Harris Co.

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — A 16-year-old boy was found shot to death inside a vehicle Monday in the Cloverleaf area, according to Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez. It's unknown what led up to the shooting, but Gonzalez said the victim was found in the driver's seat of the vehicle at about 5:30 a.m. in the 14600 block of Force Street.
truecrimedaily

Missing 7-year-old Texas boy found dead in washing machine

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (TCD) -- A 7-year-old boy was reportedly found dead in his home's garage washing machine hours after his parents called police and reported him missing. According to the Harris County Constable Precinct 4, Troy Khoeler was reported missing from the 4400 block of Rosegate Drive in the Birnamwood Subdivision in the early hours of July 28. About an hour and a half after announcing he was missing, the Harris County Constable said Khoeler was found deceased.
KHOU

KHOU

Houston, TX
Houston local news

