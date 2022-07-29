HPD: Woman accused of fatally stabbing her boyfriend during an argument

www.khou.com
Houston Mayor Turner Announces Grant Money Available from Wells FargoTom HandyHouston, TX
Houston teen who raised $2 million has "100 days of hell planned for the Texas GOP"Ash JurbergHouston, TX
Man accused of killing two people overnight in the Houston area arrested after multi-agency manhunthoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
A mother wants answers after an HPD investigator closed the missing persons case of her child who was never recoveredJenifer KnightonHouston, TX
Sunday night recap: Stabbings, shootings & deployed tasershoustonstringer_com
Woman wanted for questioning in deadly stabbing at apartment complex in southeast Houston, HPD says
Police initially said the victim's girlfriend stabbed him and fled the scene. Now, they released a photo of a woman who investigators call a "person of interest."
Click2Houston.com
WANTED: Suspect accused of fleeing the scene after shooting man during altercation in parking lot
HOUSTON – Authorities are searching for a suspect accused of shooting a man in the chest during an altercation in a parking lot in late June. Eduardo Antonio Lopez, 26, is charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. According to Houston police, on June 26, Jacob Allen Ramirez...
15- and 17-year-old injured in attempted murder-suicide at home in Spring, HCSO says
Officials said the 15-year-old was undergoing surgery, while the 17-year-old, who investigators believe fired the shots, was not expected to survive.
Click2Houston.com
Suspect shot during attempted robbery at northeast Houston gas station, HPD says
HOUSTON – A suspect has been transported to the hospital after police say he was shot during an attempted robbery in northeast Houston. Officers with the Houston Police Department responded to reports of a shooting in the 9100 block of Homestead Road around 6:30 p.m. Officers said the suspect...
KWTX
Frustrated Houston armed robbery suspect flees empty handed
HOUSTON, Texas (KWTX) - The Houston Police Department’s Robbery Division needs the public’s assistance identifying the suspect responsible for an aggravated robbery. The suspect entered a convenience store at around 4 p.m. June 23 in the 14100 block of Main Street. The suspect first acted like a customer,...
Click2Houston.com
VIDEO: Employee held at gunpoint by suspect at drive-thru window in SE Houston, HPD says
HOUSTON – Surveillance video was released of an employee being held at gunpoint during a robbery at the drive-thru window of a fast food restaurant in southeast Houston, according to the Houston Police Department. The armed robbery was reported Sunday around 6 p.m. at the business located in the...
Click2Houston.com
Assisted living facility where HPD officer shot knife-wielding man having ‘mental crisis’ is not licensed, KPRC 2 Investigates finds
HOUSTON – Graystone Life Care Assisted Living is a for-profit business entity that advertises on the internet that it is a “licensed facility.” But, KPRC 2 Investigates found out that the business is not licensed. In 2013, the State of Texas sued Robert F Strange Jr. for...
19-year-old found dead inside Pearland home after reports of gunshots in area, police say
Neighbors told ABC13 they heard what sounded like six gunshots go off. The 19-year-old was living with his grandparents, who happen to be out of town, authorities said.
fox26houston.com
Man stabbed while helping brother being chased by red pickup
HOUSTON - A man has been stabbed after helping his brother fight men who chased him in a red pickup truck that he crashed into earlier in southwest Houston. According to Houston Police, officers responded to a report of a shooting in the 6700 block of De Moss Dr. around 10:30 p.m. on Sunday. They found it was actually a stabbing and not a shooting.
Click2Houston.com
Trial for man accused of killing HPD sergeant on North Freeway postponed for 2 weeks due to COVID-19
HOUSTON – The trial for the man accused of killing Houston Police Sgt. Sean Rios during a road rage incident on the North Freeway is on hold for two weeks. According to defense attorneys and prosecutors in the case, the trial is postponed until Aug. 22 due to a positive COVID-19 test among one of the jurors.
Sheriff: 16-year-old boy found dead inside vehicle in E. Harris Co.
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — A 16-year-old boy was found shot to death inside a vehicle Monday in the Cloverleaf area, according to Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez. It's unknown what led up to the shooting, but Gonzalez said the victim was found in the driver's seat of the vehicle at about 5:30 a.m. in the 14600 block of Force Street.
Click2Houston.com
2 teens shot in possible attempted murder-suicide inside north Harris County home, sheriff says
HARRIS COUNTY – An investigation is underway after two teens were found shot inside a north Harris County home in a possible attempted murder-suicide, Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said. Gonzalez said in a tweet that deputies with Harris County Pct. 4 responded to a call for service in...
Click2Houston.com
14-year-old girl shot in hip while inside vehicle after group gets into altercation in SE Houston, police say
HOUSTON – An investigation is underway after a 14-year-old girl was struck by a bullet after an altercation between a group in southeast Houston, according to the Houston Police Department. Officers responding to reports of a shooting at 9:16 p.m. in the 4800 block of Burma Road. Police said...
'You never know when a bullet's gonna pass by': Summertime shootings cause fear along Cullen Road
After living in the area for about 15 years, the victim's brother said he's angry by the violence that has now impacted his family.
Man accused of killing two people overnight in the Houston area arrested after multi-agency manhunt
According to police, two men, in a Nissan Altima met up with the two men in the Mercedes for a transaction, which turned into a carjacking. This occurred at the Checkpoint Gas station mentioned below.
Click2Houston.com
Suspect charged with murder in fatal shooting of man at Kingwood apartment complex
HOUSTON – Charges have been filed against a suspect police said fatally shot a man during an argument at a Kingwood apartment complex. Marqus Page, 29, is charged with murder in the death of Joseph Bernard, 29. According to Houston police, on July 20, officers were dispatched to a...
Missing 7-year-old Texas boy found dead in washing machine
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (TCD) -- A 7-year-old boy was reportedly found dead in his home's garage washing machine hours after his parents called police and reported him missing. According to the Harris County Constable Precinct 4, Troy Khoeler was reported missing from the 4400 block of Rosegate Drive in the Birnamwood Subdivision in the early hours of July 28. About an hour and a half after announcing he was missing, the Harris County Constable said Khoeler was found deceased.
2 dead, 2 in custody after shooting and carjacking at gas station in southeast Houston
Police said there was a transaction between two cars before the shooting. At one point, a bunch of cash was scattered, and the shooter grabbed it before taking off.
Click2Houston.com
HPD: 2 dead after shooting at SE Houston gas station leads to 2 separate car chases
HOUSTON – One man was shot and killed and another was thrown out of a moving vehicle after a shooting at a southeast Houston gas station led to two separate police chases early Monday, according to police. According to Sgt. Michael Arrington with HPD Homicide, surveillance video showed a...
Man shot in the head during argument at north Houston apt. complex over subleasing room, HPD says
According to police, the victim was shot in the head by a gunman who wanted to sublease a room before an argument spurred.
