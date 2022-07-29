Gophers football: 5 defensive players to watch for the 2022 season

www.fox9.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
What Makes Writing Good?Sarah RoseMinneapolis, MN
The Ultimate Minneapolis Girls GetawayAmber GibsonMinneapolis, MN
Kobenz Talks Latest Single, Working with Katy Rose, and Much MoreMeikhelMinneapolis, MN
Five local restaurants in Minnesota have been ranked as the best places to eat in the entire stateJoe MertensMinnesota State
“He tried to kill me in front of my kids" victim yells at BLM protesters in Andrew "Tekle" Sundberg shootingLashaun TurnerMinneapolis, MN
Related
fox9.com
Gophers forward Isaiah Ihnen to miss 2nd straight season with knee injury
MINNEAPOLIS - University of Minnesota men’s basketball coach Ben Johnson announced Monday that redshirt junior forward Isaiah Ihnen will miss his second straight season with a left knee injury. Ihnen suffered the injury to the same knee that kept him out all of last season. He will undergo surgery,...
therinklive.com
Prior Lake's Alex Bump named USA Today Hockey Player of the Year
PRIOR LAKE, Minn. — Minnesota's own Alex Bump has been given the 2022 USA Today Hockey Player of the Year award for high school players. Bump, a native of Prior Lake, put up 81 points in 31 games played for the Lakers where he captained them to the 2022 state tournament for the first time in the school's history.
A record number of out LGBT candidates are running for Minnesota’s Legislature
While advocating for the creation of a local human rights commission last summer, Brion Curran shared her concerns about being visibly gay with government leaders in Vadnais Heights. “I was afraid to hang a pride flag at my house,” Curran said. “I thought in my community that wouldn’t be well received, and I could be […] The post A record number of out LGBT candidates are running for Minnesota’s Legislature appeared first on Minnesota Reformer.
$1M Bail For Minnesota Man Charged With Apple River Stabbings
HUDSON, Wis. (AP) — A 52-year-old Minnesota man was charged Monday in a weekend stabbing attack on people who were tubing on a river in western Wisconsin, including a teenager who was killed and four other people who were wounded. Nicolae Miu, of Prior Lake, Minnesota, is charged with...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Study: 2 Minnesota cities among top 10 best places to live in the country
Two Minnesota cities were named among the top ten best places to live in the country in a new report by Livability.com. Each year, Livability ranks the Top 100 Best Places to Live in America, but this year is focused on "mid-sized" cities with 500,000 or fewer inhabitants. The LivScore...
Here Are The Most Crime-Infested Cities In Minnesota For 2022
From Duluth to Minneapolis to Mankato, see where Minnesota cities rank on the crime index for 2022. According to USA.com, the crime index value was calculated based on the data using the website's algorithm. There was at least 229 cities found on the index. The higher crime index value means more crime.
travelnoire.com
5 Of Best Beaches In Minnesota
Minnesota is a beautiful state known for its landscape filled with forests and lakes. Many tourists flock to the state to take part in its outdoor activities such as hiking or ziplining. But the state is also home to a number of warm, sunny beaches. For an up-close and personal...
Two $1 Million Mega Millions Winners in Minnesota
UNDATED -- The jackpot in Friday night's Mega Millions drawing was won by a ticket sold in Illinois. That ticket is worth an estimated $1.28 billion dollars. While we didn't get the big prize here, there are a couple of lottery winners in our state. The Minnesota State Lottery says there are two tickets sold in Minnesota that won $1 million each in Friday night's Mega Millions drawing.
IN THIS ARTICLE
visitshakopee.org
Fun for the Whole Family at the Minnesota Renaissance Festival
The Minnesota Renaissance Festival is celebrating its 51st season! The country’s largest Renaissance Festival features live jousting, street performers, an artisan marketplace with over 250 vendors, tasty eats, family-friendly activities, and more. The festival is held weekends August 20-October 2, 2022, plus Monday, September 5 and Friday, September 30,...
fox9.com
Apple River stabbing: Man charged with fatally stabbing teen, hurting 4 others
(FOX 9) - The man accused of a stabbing that killed a teenager and injured four others has been charged with murder, according to court documents. Nicolae Miu, 52, of Prior Lake, Minnesota, is charged with one count of first-degree intentional homicide in the death of 17-year-old Isaac Schuman of Stillwater, Minnesota, and four counts of attempted first-degree intentional homicide in connection to the Saturday afternoon incident.
All You Can Eat! The Best Buffets in Minnesota
Last month, we shared a story about a woman that was charged double for eating too much at an all-you-can-eat restaurant. Most people were outraged when they heard this story because everyone knows the deal – you pay a set price and you go to town. These establishments have to understand they’re going to win some and going to lose some.
fox9.com
Minnesota company develops key component for the James Webb Space Telescope
Sheldahl, a company based out of Northfield, Minnesota, has a decades-long history of developing flexible materials for space. Most recently, it designed and manufactured a key component of the James Webb Space Telescope.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Minnesota teen dead, 4 others critical after Apple River stabbing in Somerset, Wisconsin
A 17-year-old Minnesota boy is dead and four others suffered critical injuries after a stabbing attack on the Apple River in Somerset, Wisconsin. The four other victims, all believed to be aged in their early 20s, are from unknown locations. Three are men and one is a woman. All four were taken to Regions Hospital in St. Paul, including two who were airlifted for treatment.
Minnesota Spokesman-Recorder
Black grassroots activism shows signs of resurgence
On the evening of July 5, 2005, police in the St. Louis suburb of Kirkwood were serving a search warrant at a home in the mostly Black neighborhood of Meacham Park when 12-year-old Joseph “Bam Bam” Long suffered a seizure and collapsed. Witnesses would later testify that officers...
fox9.com
Minnesota cat, dog rescues desperately need foster, adoptive families
(FOX 9) - For anyone who’s ever considered adopting or fostering a pet, there’s no time like the present. Rescue organizations all over Minnesota desperately need help. They have more cats and dogs coming in than they can handle, and not enough families are willing to bring these animals into their homes.
Candidates for Hennepin County Attorney will go from seven to two on Aug. 9
Candidates are lining up to replace longtime Hennepin County Attorney Mike Freeman this fall. On Tuesday, Aug. 9, the current field of seven candidates will be reduced from seven to two when primary election votes are counted. Freeman is leaving office at the end of the year. He served two different stints as Hennepin County Attorney, [...]
fox9.com
Witnesses recount coming to rescue of Apple River tubing stabbing victims
SOMERSET, Wis. (FOX 9) - Some of the people who came to the rescue of five people stabbed while tubing down Apple River in Wisconsin recounted the terrifying moments as they encountered the wounded victims. The Saturday afternoon stabbing attack in Somerset, Wisconsin claimed the life of a 17-year-old boy...
stcroix360.com
High-speed driving course proposed next to Kinnickinnic River
Developer faces stiff opposition at first meeting about plans for five-mile performance car track in River Falls. A Minnesota developer is proposing a new 500-acre “driving country club” on either side of the South Fork of the Kinnickinnic River, a trout stream tributary of the St. Croix. The “River Falls Autobahn” project would include an approximately five-mile track for car enthusiasts to drive specialized vehicles at high speeds.
fox9.com
Shooting into vehicle on I-35W in Minneapolis under investigation
(FOX 9) - Police are investigating after a shooting on Interstate 35W in Minneapolis early Monday morning. Minneapolis police surrounded a vehicle between 2-3 a.m. Monday on an entrance ramp to I-35W, near the 28th Street overpass. The vehicle officers were focusing on had numerous bullet holes. Minnesota Department of...
millcitytimes.com
8/1/07: The 35W Bridge Collapse
Article by Michael Rainville, Jr. August 1st, 2007, 5:30pm. A twelve-year-old Michael, along with his family and friends, just sat down to enjoy their last meal at the original location of Totino's Italian Kitchen at 523 Central Avenue NE before the popular restaurant moved to Mounds View. I ordered the usual, mostaccioli with a meatball and a pizza for the table to share, the best pizza I've ever had, I might add. We were reminiscing about the many good memories that have taken place here at the restaurant over the last fifty-six years, from family holiday parties to picking up a couple meatball subs on the way home from work.
Comments / 0