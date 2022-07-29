Purple Hearts Ending, Explained: Do Cassie and Luke Stay Together?

Directed by Robert Zemeckis, ‘Flight’ (2012) follows the story of a pilot named Whip Whitaker, who successfully lands a plane with minimal casualty even though it looked destined for complete destruction. Despite his heroic act, he comes under scrutiny when an investigation questions his sobriety during the flight. Taking this serious incident as its catalyst, the film drives its plot based completely on the complex nature of its protagonist. The realistic portrayal of Whitaker makes one wonder if he is based on a real person and whether or not the plane crash depicted in the film actually happened. If you’ve been wondering the same thing and want to know more about the origins of the film, we’ve got you covered.

