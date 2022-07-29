45th Lifeguard Olympics heats up sands of Rehoboth Beach

www.capegazette.com
Your Guide to Take-Out in Ocean City: Chinese, Subs, and So Much MoreKatie CherrixOcean City, MD
Five charming small towns in Maryland that are considered a must-visitJoe Mertens
'Celtic to Classical' Returns to Southern Delaware with Live Concerts in AugustJanine ParisSussex County, DE
Pulitzer Prize-Winning Authors to Deliver Keynotes for 2022 History Book FestivalJanine ParisLewes, DE
Local Subs and Sandwich Shops in Ocean City, MarylandKatie CherrixOcean City, MD
Cape Gazette
Farewell to Rehoboth; no e-bikes on trails
Well, it's time to say goodbye to Delaware. Born and raised upstate, Rehoboth was a frequent stop my entire life. My earliest vacation memories are flying a box kite in Dewey and running around with some other kids I met here. I also remember climbing over the destroyed Boardwalk after the ’62 hurricane. And we had family here. My aunt lived on Canal Street behind McQuay’s Market and next door to Roopes Cottages. She ran a bar on First Street in the spot housing the Frogg Pond for so many years.
WMUR.com
WATCH: Brave beachgoers rescue shark caught in fishing line
OCEAN CITY, Md. (Video Courtesy: Mac Howland) — Brave beachgoers in Ocean City, Maryland, helped to rescue a shark that had a fishing line hook stuck in its mouth. The group pulled the shark out of the water and video shows they worked to free the shark of the hook.
delawarepublic.org
21st annual Special Olympics Delaware summer camps happening at Camp Barnes
After missing a year due to COVID and seeing activities restricted last year, Special Olympics Delaware returns to Camp Barnes this summer. The 21st annual Special Olympics Delaware summer camps start at Camp Barnes in Frankford next weekend. “We’re excited that we’re able to come back together and have our...
Cape Gazette
Anthony Longo, devoted family man
Anthony Longo, 74, of Rehoboth Beach, formerly of Philadelphia, passed away peacefully surrounded by his family Thursday, July 28, 2022, following a hard-fought battle with leukemia and heart disease. He was born Aug. 8, 1947, in Philadelphia, Pa. Anthony made a career as a carpet and flooring installer, operating Tony’s...
Cape Gazette
James R. Stevenson, jack of all trades
James R. Stevenson, 82, of Lewes, passed away Wednesday, July 27, 2022, at Cadia Renaissance Healthcare in Millsboro. He was born Oct. 1, 1939, in Salt Lake City, Utah, son of the late Kenneth and Alberta (Lamb) Stevenson. He moved to Stevensville, Mont., at a month old and later moved back to Salt Lake City, where he graduated from Granite High School, Class of 1957.
Paralyzed Man Enjoys Ocean City Beach After 18 years on Sand Mats
After 18 years away, Ryan Gooch Nelson returned to his favorite place on Earth on Sunday when he wheeled his wheelchair out on the new beach access mats on the Ocean City Beach. Nelson was paralyzed in a truck accident 18 years ago and has been wheelchair-bound ever since, meaning...
Cape Gazette
Thompson Island dinner to toast Tröegs lager collab Aug. 3
Thompson Island Brewing Company in Rehoboth Beach, part of SoDel Concepts, and Tröegs Independent Brewing in Hershey, Pa., have joined forces to brew Summer Lager. Tröegs owner John Trogner will be the special guest at a four-course beer dinner featuring Summer Lager at 6:30 p.m., Wednesday, Aug. 3, at Thompson Island Brewing. Cost is $60 per person. For tickets, go to thompsonislandbrewing.com.
Cape Gazette
Susan Wood Zacharias Calloway, DuPont Co. retiree
Susan Wood Zacharias Calloway, 81, of Laurel, passed away peacefully Sunday, July 31, 2022, at ChristianaCare Hospital in Wilmington. Susan was born March 31, 1941 in Salisbury, Md., to the late Otto Duker Zacharias and Francis Wood Zacharias. She attended Lewes High School. Her first job was as a volunteer...
I’m booking a dream NJ weekend at the brand-new Cape May Inn
When Wendy Redelico entered the new Inn of Cape May, she was stunned by the fantastic job the new owner did with the place. The historic hotel, constructed in 1894 by William H. Church, originally called the Colonial, is a must-see (and must-stay) in Cape May, and with its spanking renovations, I’m excited to see it for myself.
WTOP
Delaware police: Body found along Sussex County road
LINCOLN, Del. (AP) — Officials say Delaware State Police are investigating after a body was found along a Sussex County road. Police say troopers were called to the area of Staytonville Road west of North Union Church Road in the Lincoln area around 1:30 a.m. on Sunday for a report of a person lying near the road. When troopers arrived, police say they found a male subject dead.
Cape Gazette
UD Osher Lifelong Learning sets Lewes open house Aug. 8
UD’s Osher Lifelong Learning Institute invites community members to an open house from 10 a.m. to noon, Monday, Aug. 8, at Trinity Faith Christian Center, 15516 New Road, Lewes. Visitors can tour OLLI classrooms, meet volunteers and fellow participants, and pick up a program catalog. In-person registration assistance will...
capemayvibe.com
Latest Report: 35 foot Humpback Whale sighted off of Delaware. Big pods of Bottlenose dolphins around McCries Shoal and along th…
Latest Report: 35 foot Humpback Whale sighted off of Delaware. Big pods of Bottlenose dolphins around McCries Shoal and along the Cape May beachfront. https://capemaywhalewatcher.rezdy.com/productsMonthlyCalendar/477383?_ga=2.112728004.195479365.1659054102-1520751517.1656455519. #whales #humpbackwhales #whalewatching #newjersey #njwhales #nj #wildwoodnj #wildwood #stoneharbornj #avalonnj #capemaywhalewatcher. Source ». TAGS: Things to Do in Cape May NJ, Bed and Breakfast Cape...
WGMD Radio
Rehoboth Beach Patrol Celebrates its 100th Anniversary!
Around 500 guests including 350 past and current Rehoboth Beach Patrol guards celebrated the Patrol’s 100th anniversary Saturday night at the Rehoboth Beach Convention Center. The celebration, delayed a year because of Covid, brought together several generations of RBP alumni, including 92-year-old Jerry Radkin, the oldest attending lifeguard, with current guards and younger alumni.
Cape Gazette
Connecting Generations honors Cape district mentors
Three Cape Henlopen School District mentors have been recognized by Connecting Generations for their work in local schools in the program’s first year. Connecting Generations operates the Creative Mentoring program for adaptation in Sussex, Kent and New Castle county schools. Cape launched its mentoring program in November 2021. Mentors...
Spark: A premier summer camp with something for everyone
Spark Summer Camp and After School Program is quickly asserting themselves as a premier summer camp in Delaware. The camp, formerly a massive karate studio, allows hundreds of energetic children to play their favorite field day games, explore their creative minds, and even learn STEM. Patrick Preece, a karate master who was already running a summer karate camp, realized that ... Read More
Cape Gazette
Milton planners to debate YourSpace application
Milton Planning and Zoning Commission will resume discussion at 6:30 p.m., Tuesday, Aug. 2, on a special-use permit for a 123,000-square-foot storage facility proposed on Route 16. The matter was tabled after questions were raised about possible conditions to be attached to the permit. Maryland-based Peak Management is seeking to...
WBOC
Electrical Malfunction Sparks Salisbury House Fire
SALISBURY, Md. - Authorities say a failure of an electrical circuit is to blame for an early Monday morning fire that caused tens of thousands of dollars to a Salisbury home. The Maryland State Fire Marshal's Office said it happened shortly after midnight at a two-story home located at 26926 Shetland Court.
Ocean City Today
Illegal and unsafe to drink alcohol on resort beach
(July 29, 2022) The beach may seem like a great place to relax and enjoy alcoholic beverages; however, it is both illegal and unsafe to do so. Given the combination of heat, the dehydrating and disorienting effects of alcohol, and impaired judgment, you can understand why Ocean City does not allow alcohol on its beach.
Five charming small towns in Maryland that are considered a must-visit
Disclaimer:The following information was gathered from The Crazy Tourist website and is for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're planning on visiting Maryland or if you're looking for nice places to live, you might want to consider the following small towns.
Cape Gazette
Marjorie Joan Czerwinski, retired nurse
Marjorie “Marj” Joan Czerwinski (nee Derrickson), 82, of Millsboro, and formerly of Wilmington, passed away suddenly and unexpectedly Monday, July 25, 2022, with her loving family by her side. Born and raised in the Browntown section of Wilmington, Marj was very active in the Girl’s Club on Brown...
