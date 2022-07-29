ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
After Frey veto, Minneapolis council approves revised Hennepin Ave. plan

By BringMeTheNews
 4 days ago
A Minneapolis City Council committee has approved a new plan for the reconstruction of Hennepin Avenue in Uptown.

The revised plan, which would mandate a dedicated transit lane be open along the corridor be open for at least six hours between 6 a.m. and 7 p.m., passed the council’s public works committee Thursday on a 5-1 vote.

The proposal will now head to the full council for approval.

Last month, the council passed a plan for the corridor, which runs from Lake Street to Douglas Avenue, that included a dedicated 24-hour bus lane. Mayor Jacob Frey vetoed the proposal, stating that transit does not run 24 hours in the city.

Frey voiced concerns that the elimination of parking in the corridor could harm businesses, adding that he supported a proposal from the city’s Public Works Department that included operating a transit lane during specific hours.

Without the votes to override Frey’s veto, council members worked to negotiate the new proposal along with the mayor’s office.

The proposal passed Thursday would also direct the mayor, council and Public Works Department to analyze the possible impact of a 24-hour transit lane.

But a dedicated lane would not be able to be implemented until at least two years after the project’s completion. Construction on the project is set to begin in 2024 and end in 2026.

While the new proposal does not include 24-hour lanes, it does triple the number of hours that must be dedicated to transit, according to the Star Tribune.

Frey told the Star Tribune the agreement was a “big win” for the city.

In an update, Ward 10 Council Member Aisha Chunghtai, a supporter of a 24-hour transit lane, called the agreement the “best outcome we could get in this moment.”

“This Resolution isn’t perfect, nor is it the outcome I wanted. I’ve been very transparent about my goal of 24/7 bus lanes on this corridor, and it’s what I will continue to advocate for,” Chunghtai said.

Comments / 5

p
3d ago

What is Frey so worried about? In a couple more years there won't be any businesses left in Minneapolis. Parking issue solved!!!

Reply
3
