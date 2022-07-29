ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jacksonville, FL

State fire marshal investigating suspicious fire on Ken Knight Drive, JFRD says

 4 days ago
News4Jax.com

Man charged with arson in fire that heavily damaged Fernandina Beach auto shop

FERNANDINA BEACH, Fla. – The Fernandina Beach Police Department says a man is facing charges including arson after an automotive mechanic shop was destroyed in a fire. According to a news release, police responded to the building on South 8th Street on July 19 in reference to a structure fire. The building was fully engulfed and investigators said it was later determined that the fire was the result of an arson.
FERNANDINA BEACH, FL
News4Jax.com

Scene cleared after crash blocks lanes of Matthews Bridge

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department on Monday night said a crash in the westbound lanes of the Matthews Bridge brought traffic to a crawl. It’s unclear how long Fire Rescue would be at the scene. Traffic appeared to be moving again around 9:10 p.m.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Jacksonville, FL
Florida Crime & Safety
Jacksonville, FL
News4Jax.com

2 men found dead in Baker County home, deputies say

MACCLENNY, Fla. – Two men were found dead in a Baker County home, authorities said Monday. The Baker County Sheriff’s Office said deputies were called shortly before 11:30 a.m. Monday to the home on Sawtooth Road off of Steel Bridge Road near the Florida-Georgia state line and found the bodies of the two men in different parts of the house -- one in a hallway and the other in a bedroom.
BAKER COUNTY, FL
News4Jax.com

Aviation expert weighs in on fatal gyrocopter crash in Clay County

MELROSE, Fla. – Two people are dead after an experimental helicopter crashed and caught fire Saturday morning on private property in Clay County. The Clay County Sheriff’s Office said a pilot and a passenger died in the crash in a Melrose area. The victims’ names have not been released.
CLAY COUNTY, FL
First Coast News

Sunday night shooting in Northwest Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Two men were involved in a shooting in Northwest Jacksonville around 1:30 a.m., according to Jacksonville Sheriff's Office. Deputies responded to the scene at 8300 Gullege Drive, JSO said. The men had non-life threatening injuries and were able to take themselves to the hospital. Violent Crimes...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
News4Jax.com

Advocate warns about using proper safety equipment after teen dies in fall from electric skateboard

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – After a teenager died Saturday night following a fall from an electric skateboard in Clay County, a child safety advocate offered a warning for parents. Troopers said the 14-year-old from Green Cove Springs, who died at the hospital, was not wearing a helmet when he fell from the skateboard on Plantation Ridge Parkway near Evening Breeze Lane just after 8:30 p.m. Saturday.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
News4Jax.com

Man seriously injured after being stabbed by wife, JSO says

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A man was stabbed Saturday afternoon during a domestic dispute with his wife, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office. JSO responded to the incident around 3 p.m. in at the Loft apartments on West Monroe Street. When officers arrived at the scene, they found a man stabbed in the neck and suffering serious injuries.
JACKSONVILLE, FL

