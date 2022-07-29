State paid $3,178,644 defending Branstad in Godfrey case

www.kbur.com
Related
Sioux City Journal
State OKs $225K settlement with Black Iowa judge who asserted her firing was due to race
DES MOINES — A Black administrative judge in Iowa who asserted she was fired in 2017 because of her race — and after successfully suing the state is in the process of being reinstated — has also agreed to a $225,000 settlement with the state. The State...
Former head of Iowa Greyhound Association sentenced to 15 months in prison
The former head of the Iowa Greyhound Association, convicted of illegally selling thousands of doses of controlled substances and misbranded prescription drugs, is now facing 15 months in prison. Jon Stidham, 57, of McClelland, pleaded guilty in January to crimes related to the distribution of drugs for racing greyhounds. Stidham pleaded guilty to one count […] The post Former head of Iowa Greyhound Association sentenced to 15 months in prison appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
bleedingheartland.com
Two wake-up calls on police abuses of power in Iowa
Randy Evans can be reached at DMRevans2810@gmail.com. Many of us have trouble mustering empathy for people who have complaints about the way police treated them. This lack of empathy probably occurs because many ordinary folks do not think they will be in situations like people accused of crimes. If that...
See what’s on the August 2 Missouri primary ballot
We looked at several sample ballots in the St. Louis region to give you an idea of what people will decide on Tuesday.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Iowa-licensed doctor sanctioned years after botched breast-cancer diagnoses
Three years after another state restricted a physician’s license for repeatedly failing to detect breast cancer in patients, the Iowa Board of Medicine has imposed similar sanctions. Board records indicate Dr. Mark Guilfoyle is licensed in Iowa as a physician and practices diagnostic teleradiology, which involves the receipt of electronically transmitted medical images for diagnostic […] The post Iowa-licensed doctor sanctioned years after botched breast-cancer diagnoses appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
3 News Now
Reynolds, Grassley see more PAC money and large donations than challengers
Political action groups are funding Iowa Republican re-election campaigns on issues like gun regulation and education in the lead-up to the general election, July campaign finance reports show. Incumbent candidates like Gov. Kim Reynolds are also receiving bigger donations from individuals than their opponents. Reynolds, a Republican, is competing against...
ktvo.com
Iowa continues to see increase of COVID cases
OTTUMWA, Iowa — Iowa continues to see an increase in COVID cases this summer. According to the Iowa Department of Public Health, there has been a total of 7,264 new COVID-19 cases in the past week. This brings Iowa's total number of cases since the start of the pandemic...
kmaland.com
Iowa News Headlines Monday, August 1st, 2022
(Des Moines, IA) – Brace yourselves for extremely hot temperatures in Iowa this week. Meteorologist Alex Krull at the National Weather Service says the switch from July to August will bring us some excessively hot days, with highs in the low 90’s today (Monday) then hitting the mid and upper 90’s tomorrow (Tuesday). By Wednesday the highs could top out at 100 degrees. As for heat indices, it’ll feel like it’s above 100 degrees tomorrow and between 105 and 107 degrees by Wednesday. Krull says the pattern of above-normal temperatures will continue perhaps for another ten days.
RELATED PEOPLE
iowa.media
Iowans who support Kari Lake
Kari Lake received more than 120 campaign contributions totaling $15,000 from Iowans. Search these PDFs for ” IA ” to find Iowa donors who are helping the Scott County native win a Republican primary …
kiwaradio.com
Hinson says she opposed computer chip bill for a number of reasons
Washington, D.C. — Congresswoman Ashley Hinson of Marion says she opposed the bill that provides federal subsidies to boost semiconductor manufacturing in the U.S. for a number of reasons. Hinson and other Republicans who voted “no” on the bill say it could wind up supporting U.S. companies that do...
Albia Newspapers
On Iowa Politics Podcast: Kim Reynolds Court, Republican endorses Democrats, and a close AG campaign
On this week’s edition of the On Iowa Politics podcast: The Kim Reynolds Court, a career Iowa Republican Congressman endorses Democrats, a close AG campaign, and Todd tells Iowa Democrats to show him the money. On Iowa Politics is a weekly news and analysis podcast that aims to re-create...
deadlinedetroit.com
Michigan election officials expect some counties will fail to certify results
Michigan election officials are bracing for a scenario in which some county canvassers go the way Wayne's did in 2020 and fail to immediately certify results. Axios Detroit reports such efforts "could bring chaos that will stress courts and potentially undercut the legitimacy of elections and elected officials." Canvassers have historically played a largely perfunctory role, approving results and sending them on to statewide boards that render them official.
IN THIS ARTICLE
In Iowa, You No Longer Need a Permit To Sell Guns Across the Road from the Governor's Mansion
A new law signed by Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds limiting local governments' power to regulate home businesses is letting her neighbors open a home-based gun dealership without the need for a city permit. This past Wednesday, the Des Moines Register reports, the Des Moines Zoning Board of Adjustment was supposed...
KBUR
New Leaf Illinois announces grants to help expunge marijuana records
Springfield, Ill.- The Illinois Equal Justice Foundation is awarding over $1 million in grants to multiple state organizations to help expunge cannabis records. TV station WGEM reports that New Leaf Illinois says the funding will help legal aid groups that represent people in court. The funding will also be used by community outreach groups in areas most affected by the war on drugs to educate people about the expungement process.
GOP governor candidate Scott Jensen amends position on abortion
ST. PAUL, Minn. — Minnesota Republican governor candidate Scott Jensen says he supports abortions for victims of rape and incest, altering his stance from previous comments he describes as clumsy.Jensen told Minnesota Public Radio in May that he didn't support exceptions for rape and incest unless the life of the mother was in danger. He said in a video released Friday that if he had been unclear previously, he wants to set the record straight."I never thought it necessary to try and identify what those exceptions might be in regards to legal abortion or not, because I always thought when...
cbs2iowa.com
Progressives worried Gov. Reynolds' fifth Iowa Supreme Court appointment will erode rights
Governor Kim Reynolds announced her latest selection for the Iowa Supreme Court on Wednesday. Judge David May from the Iowa Court of Appeals will replace Brent Appel, who is retiring after more than 15 years on the state's highest court. May was appointed to the Iowa Court Of Appeals in...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Iowa receives millions of dollars to improve infrastructure resilience
The state of Iowa has an opportunity to repair transportation infrastructure, like bridges, after a new federal program was announced on Friday.
wizmnews.com
Officials confirm invasive insect found in Iowa
DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — State officials are asking residents to keep an eye out for the spotted laternfly after recently confirming the finding of two of the invasive insects in central Iowa. As a young nymph, it is a black weevil-like bug with white spots but adds patches...
Colorado clerk gets primary recount after raising $250,000
DENVER (AP) — A prominent Colorado election conspiracy theorist, Mesa County Clerk Tina Peters, will get a recount after all, state officials announced Thursday, now that she has raised $256,000 to pay for the review of her loss in the Republican primary for secretary of state. Peters demanded a...
Judge: Wisconsin probe found 'absolutely no' election fraud
MADISON, Wis. — A Wisconsin judge said Thursday that a Republican-ordered, taxpayer-funded investigation into the 2020 election found "absolutely no evidence of election fraud," but did reveal contempt for the state's open records law by Assembly Speaker Robin Vos and a former state Supreme Court justice he hired.Dane County Circuit Judge Valerie Bailey-Rihn awarded about $98,000 in attorneys' fees to the liberal watchdog group American Oversight, bringing an end in circuit court to one of four lawsuits the group filed. Vos's attorney, Ron Stadler, said he was recommending that Vos appeal the ruling.The fees will be paid by taxpayers, which...
Comments / 3