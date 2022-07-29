Brooklyn Pastor Robbed At Gunpoint Accused Of Stealing $90K From Congregation Member

Brooklyn Pastor Lamor Miller-Whitehead made headlines when he was robbed of $1 milion worth of jewelry while giving a virtual sermon. Now it has been revealed that he is accused of being a thief by a member of his congregation. He’s being sued by a woman named Pauline Anderson who said he conned her out of $90,000 , the New York Daily News reported.

Pauline Anderson began attending his Leaders of Tomorrow International Ministry in Canarsie, Brooklyn in January 2020. She was introduced to Miller-Whitehead by her son who asked him to pray with his mother during recovering from a serious surgery in April 2020. Her son suggested that she ask Miller-Whitehead for help regarding purchasing a home with a low credit score. According to the lawsuit, he convinced her to give him her life savings of $90,000 to invest in his firm, Lamor Whitehead Inc. in November 2020.

Miller-Whitehead allegedly promised to then buy and renovate a new home for her . He told her he would give her an allowance of $100 so she could make ends meet. After one month, Anderson said those payments stopped. She said that when she would ask for her money, Miller-Whitehead would say he was too busy with his now-failed campaign to run for Brooklyn borough president. When Anderson worried that she wouldn’t see her money again, he texted her that he was “a man of integrity and you will not lose,” the lawsuit claimed.

“Mr. Whitehead fraudulently induced Ms. Anderson to liquidate her entire life savings to pay him the ‘investment’ of $90,000.00, promising to use the funds to purchase and renovate a house for her,” the lawsuit read. “Ms. Anderson was instead left with nothing but a vague promise by Mr. Whitehead to pay the funds back in the future followed by an assertion that he had no further obligation to do so.”

In May 2021, Miller-Whitehead allegedly texted her and said her $90,000 was a donation and not an investment as she claimed he previously stated.

“And for the record anything that was given to me is a Donation unless it’s attached to a contract!” he allegedly texted her.

In the lawsuit, Miller-Whitehead is accused of buying a $4.4 million dollar home in Saddle River, New Jersey. He allegedly purchased this home while telling Anderson he couldn’t give her the monthly allowance and didn’t purchase the home he promised her. Anderson found this out because Miller-Whitehead accidently emailed her son a contract that listed his firm as the buyer of the multi-million dollar home.

Miller-Whitehead told the Daily News that Anderson’s story is false.

“Her son was a member of my ministry who was removed because he was unintegral. It’s a lawsuit because of who I am,” he said. “Everybody that tried to sue me because of my celebrity status is just gonna keep going in trying to do what they do.”

His lawyer, Brendan Kombol, denied that his client purchased a home.