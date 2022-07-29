ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Animals

Check out video of a lion fighting a crocodile

By Jt 100 3 Jack Fm
KNX 1070 News Radio
KNX 1070 News Radio
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ZftM7_0gxj1TKu00

Most of the time nature can be a beautiful thing, but every once in a while the world shows nature can be downright brutal too. That was proven recently when someone captured a battle between two of the animal kingdom’s most feared animals. As seen in the clip that has since gone viral, a lion takes on an crocodile and while some on the internet can’t watch, others can’t take their eyes off it.

Kruger National Park in South Africa recently shared footage of a fight between a lion and a crocodile that was captured by a 15 year old while on vacation. The clip has stunned many viewers, as the lion attacks the crocodile with other lions nearby. Since being shared the video has been viewed over 530,000 times, according to Bro Bible .

Photo credit @KNXNews

“I was shocked that a lion would even think of taking on a crocodile. I wasn’t really worried for the crocodile – that was until the lion grabbed its back leg and pulled it away from the water,” said the teen who witnessed the battle in person. It is unknown what happened to the crocodile after the fight. This video shows why both of these animals should not be messed with.

Follow KNX News 97.1 FM
Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | TikTok

Comments / 1

Related
dailyphew.com

Dolphin Jumps Into A Boat At Sea And Kisses an Unsuspecting Dog

I must tell you that if you believed that falling in love, at first sight, was only a phenomenon that happens to individuals, you were sadly mistaken. Just wait till you hear the tale of an uncommon pair if you don’t believe me. The business MacGillivray Freeman Films, which...
ANIMALS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Crocodiles#Lions#The Crocodile
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Animals
Country
South Africa
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Pets
Field & Stream

Feeding Frenzy: Two Orcas Killed At Least 8 Great White Sharks Off the Coast of South Africa

Killer whales are emptying one of South Africa’s top shark-diving destinations of great whites. According to a recent study, two orcas nicknamed Port and Starboard have slaughtered at least eight great white sharks in the last five years along the Gansbaai Coast. Researchers who examined the carcasses say the killer whales are ripping out the sharks’ livers and leaving the remains to drift up on nearby beaches.
ANIMALS
KNX 1070 News Radio

KNX 1070 News Radio

Los Angeles, CA
19K+
Followers
11K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest local breaking news stories from Los Angeles.

 https://www.audacy.com/knx1070

Comments / 0

Community Policy