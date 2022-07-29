Check out video of a lion fighting a crocodile

Most of the time nature can be a beautiful thing, but every once in a while the world shows nature can be downright brutal too. That was proven recently when someone captured a battle between two of the animal kingdom’s most feared animals. As seen in the clip that has since gone viral, a lion takes on an crocodile and while some on the internet can’t watch, others can’t take their eyes off it.

Kruger National Park in South Africa recently shared footage of a fight between a lion and a crocodile that was captured by a 15 year old while on vacation. The clip has stunned many viewers, as the lion attacks the crocodile with other lions nearby. Since being shared the video has been viewed over 530,000 times, according to Bro Bible .

“I was shocked that a lion would even think of taking on a crocodile. I wasn’t really worried for the crocodile – that was until the lion grabbed its back leg and pulled it away from the water,” said the teen who witnessed the battle in person. It is unknown what happened to the crocodile after the fight. This video shows why both of these animals should not be messed with.

