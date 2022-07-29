ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Biden administration plans to offer updated Covid booster shots in September

By Bevan Hurley
The Independent
The Independent
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=34hzMX_0gxj1SSB00

Covid booster shots that target hyper-transmissible omicron variants will be available from September, the Biden administration has announced.

The reformulated vaccines appear to be effective against the BA.5 and BA.4 strains that now make up more than 90 per cent of cases in the United States, CDC figures show .

On Friday, the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) announced the purchase of 66 million doses of the Moderna vaccine that would be available over the fall and winter.

It came after the purchase of 105 million Pfizer vaccine booster doses last week.

“We must stay vigilant in our fight against Covid-19 and continue to expand Americans’ access to the best vaccines and treatments,” HHS Secretary Xavier Becerra said in a statement.

“As we look to the fall and winter, we’re doing just that — ensuring Americans have the tools they need to stay safe and help keep our nation moving forward.”

The US is experiencing a sixth wave of Covid cases fuelled by the highly contagious BA.5 and BA.4 omicron subvariants, with the CDC recording a rolling 7-day average of 126,272 cases on 27 July.

President Joe Biden last week contracted a mild case of the BA.5 sub variant, his doctors said.

Existing vaccines are effective at minimising the risks of severe illness, hospitalisation and death, but the BA.5 variant has evolved to bypass the effects of the doses and immunity from past infection.

The HHS said should the booster shots pass receive authorisation, they would seek additional funding from Congress to ensure there were enough shots for every American who wanted one.

Comments / 0

Related
The Atlantic

Of Course Biden Has Rebound COVID

Four days after recovering from a COVID-19 infection, President Joe Biden has tested positive again. When he first got sick, Biden—like more than one-third of the Americans who have tested positive for COVID-19 this summer, according to the U.S. government’s public records—was prescribed Paxlovid, an antiviral pill treatment made by Pfizer. Like many Paxlovid takers, he soon tested negative and resumed his normal activities. And then, like many Paxlovid takers, his infection came right back. (Biden does not currently have symptoms, according to his physician.)
PUBLIC HEALTH
NBC News

Biden set a bad example with his Covid case

On Wednesday, the White House reported that President Joe Biden had twice tested negative for Covid-19. The news was welcome but expected. When Biden first tested positive a few days ago, his having been vaccinated and boosted, combined with his access to the nation’s best doctors and latest treatments, nearly guaranteed him an uneventful acute illness course.
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

What is Paxlovid? Everything you need to know about the antiviral Covid drug being taken by Joe Biden

In a letter to the White House press secretary on Thursday morning, presidential physician Kevin C. O’Connor confirmed that US President Joe Biden had tested positive for Covid-19. The 79-year-old is currently resting and according to Dr O’Connor, is experiencing symptoms including a runny nose and fatigue which began Wednesday evening. Dr O’Connor said in the letter to press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre that he anticipated Mr Biden would “respond favourably to treatment” in the form of Paxlovid.Here’s everything you need to know about the antiviral pill:What is it?Paxlovid is an antiviral pill developed and produced by pharmaceutical giant Pfizer, which is taken...
U.S. POLITICS
Fox News

Biden COVID-19 symptoms now include sore throat, body aches: doctor

President Biden has developed body aches and a sore throat but is tolerating the Paxlovid treatment for COVID-19 well, his doctor said Saturday. Dr. Kevin C. O'Connor, physician to the president, said preliminary sequencing indicated Biden has contracted the BA5 variant, the most common coronavirus variant in the U.S. right now.
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Xavier Becerra
Daily Mail

Pelosi in peril: US government Boeing C-40C carrying House Speaker Nancy Pelosi departs San Fran for Asia as China threatens 'unbearable consequences' if she makes stop in Taiwan

The Chinese state media threatened 'unbearable consequences' on Taiwan if US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi visits the nation as her plane departed for Asia on Saturday. 'If Pelosi really visits Taiwan as planned, the Tsai Ing-wen authorities are accomplice[s],' Hu Xijin, a commentator with the Chinese state-affiliated Global Times, wrote on Twitter, referencing the Taiwanese government.
FOREIGN POLICY
CNN

President Joe Biden tests positive for Covid-19 again

(CNN) — President Joe Biden tested positive for Covid-19 again Saturday morning, per a letter from presidential physician Dr. Kevin O'Connor, in what is likely a "rebound" Covid-19 positivity that the doctor noted is "observed in a small percentage of patients treated with Paxlovid." Biden has experienced "no reemergence...
POTUS
The Independent

How common is Paxlovid rebound as Biden tests positive again for Covid?

Joe Biden tested positive for Covid again on Saturday, less than a week after the president returned to work following his coronavirus diagnosis in late July.“The president has experienced no re-emergence of symptoms, and continues to feel quite well,” the White House physician, said in a 30 July memo. “This being the case, there is no reason to reinitiate treatment at this time, but we will obviously continue close observation.”Mr Biden’s Covid boomerang is the latest high-profile “rebound” case among those who took Paxlovid, an antiviral medicine from Pfizer, after White House medical adviser Dr Anthony Fauci in June.Here’s...
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cdc#Booster#Politics Federal#Politics Whitehouse#Covid#Americans
The Independent

Veterans robbed of life-saving burn pits bill have a message for Republicans: ‘We’re not going away’

Last night, veterans, family members and advocates camped out on the steps of the US Capitol.They had been there since Thursday morning – just hours after a group of Republican lawmakers derailed a bill providing healthcare access to veterans suffering from toxic exposure to burn pits.And they’re not going to go away.“If the veterans during war don’t get to go home on recess or go on vacation then neither should those 25 senators,” Rosie Torres told The Independent on Friday morning from her position at the Capitol.“We’re not going to leave until we get a yes from all those senators...
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Independent

Pelosi Taiwan visit - live: Speaker reaffirms One China rule, lauds Taiwan Relations Act as ‘pillar’ of policy

Tensions are high across the region as the plane expected to be carrying US House of Representatives speaker Nancy Pelosi touched down in Taiwan on Tuesday, with Chinese warplanes flying close to the median line of the sensitive Taiwan Strait. Chinese warships and aircraft “squeezed” the median line on Tuesday morning, while the foreign ministry condemned the trip as “playing with fire” and confirmed they will hold live fire exercises off the coast of Taiwan.Ms Pelosi arrived in Malaysia on Tuesday morning for the second leg of her Asia tour, and the US military...
FOREIGN POLICY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Pfizer
NewsBreak
HHS
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Congress
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Department of Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Lootpress

Biden tests positive for COVID-19, returns to isolation

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden tested positive for COVID–19 again Saturday, slightly more than three days after he was cleared to exit coronavirus isolation, the White House said, in a rare case of “rebound” following treatment with an anti–viral drug. White House physician Dr....
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Archie Battersbee’s treatment to end at 2pm on Monday, hospital says in letter

A 12-year-old boy left in a comatose state after suffering brain damage is set to have his support treatment ended on Monday, despite his mother’s pleas to the Government.Barts Health NHS Trust, which is caring for Archie Battersbee, said in a letter to his parents that “all fluid infusions, medications, including vasopressin will be stopped” at 2pm on August 1.It comes after Archie’s mother, Hollie Dance, urged the Health Secretary to “act immediately” to stop the treatment ending, saying it would be “a flagrant breach”  of his rights.The letter, sent over the weekend, and shown to the PA news agency,...
HEALTH
The Independent

Voices: From AOC to Joe Manchin, the Democratic divide is becoming more severe

Last year, after Glenn Youngkin became the first Republican to win Virginia’s governorship in a decade, Democratic Representative Abigail Spanberger — a moderate who represents the Richmond area — told The New York Times that Joe Biden had lost focus. “Nobody elected him to be FDR,” she said. “They elected him to be normal and stop the chaos.”But when House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy quoted Spanberger’s line during his faux-filibuster stalling the vote on Build Back Better that month, democratic socialist Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez contradicted her colleague by saying: “I did.”The two Congresswomen are now at odds again. Spanberger has been...
The Associated Press

US House Speaker Pelosi arrives in Taiwan, defying Beijing

TAIPEI, Taiwan (AP) — U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi arrived in Taiwan late Tuesday, becoming the highest-ranking American official in 25 years to visit the self-ruled island claimed by China, which quickly announced that it would conduct military maneuvers in retaliation for her presence. Pelosi arrived aboard a U.S. Air Force passenger jet and was greeted on the tarmac at Taipei’s international airport by Taiwan’s foreign minister and other Taiwanese and American officials. She posed for photos before her motorcade whisked her unseen into the parking garage of a hotel. Her visit has ratcheted up tension between China and the United States because China claims Taiwan as part of its territory, and it views visits by foreign government officials as recognition of the island’s sovereignty. The Biden administration, and Pelosi, say the United States remains committed to its “one-China policy,” which recognizes Beijing but allows informal relations and defense ties with Taipei.
FOREIGN POLICY
The Independent

Pelosi arrives in Taiwan amid US-China tensions

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has arrived in Taiwan with five of her Democratic colleagues, making her the first House leader to visit the island since then-speaker Newt Gingrich travelled there in 1997. The US Air Force jet — a modified Boeing 737 known as a C-40B — carrying Ms Pelosi and her colleagues touched down at Taipei’s Songshan airport at 10.45 pm local time on Tuesday, following a roughly seven-hour flight from Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia. The military aircraft followed a circuitous route around the eastern coast of the Philippines and approached Taiwan from the east in order to avoid...
FOREIGN POLICY
The Independent

The Independent

772K+
Followers
246K+
Post
362M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy