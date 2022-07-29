ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sports

England vs Germany: The key battles which could determine outcome of Euro 2022 final

By Sonia Twigg
The Independent
The Independent
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=30RJE3_0gxj1RZS00

England have a chance to make history when they take on Germany in the Euro 2022 final at a sold-out Wembley on Sunday.

Sarina Wiegman’s Lionesses will be looking for a first-ever European Championship crown and England’s first major tournament title – men’s or women’s – since 1966.

Record winners Germany, in contrast, will be seeking to become champions for the seventh time in the last eight editions and for the ninth time overall.

Here we take a look at three key on-field battles that could decide the match.

Millie Bright vs Alexandra Popp

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0nQZG1_0gxj1RZS00

Bright has been a stalwart of England’s defence throughout the Euros and led the backline of a team who have only conceded one goal so far, however she faces a tough challenge against Germany captain Alexandra Popp . Having missed the last two Euros through injuries – including a potentially career-threatening cartilage tear – Popp has had a Euro 2022 to remember.  The 31-year-old Wolfsburg forward is joint leader – alongside England’s Beth Mead – in the race to win the Golden Boot with six goals from five matches and she will provide a formidable test for Bright and her defensive colleagues.

Rachel Daly vs Svenja Huth

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3p3SNJ_0gxj1RZS00

Left-back Daly arguably struggled against Spain during England’s quarter-final victory and most of the Spanish attacking threat was down their right-hand side, but the 30-year-old has been a source of strength during other matches. Germany forward Huth has done well against English opposition this season – scoring twice during Wolfsburg’s Champions League win over Chelsea – and could look to exploit Daly and cause similar problems to the ones posed by Spain’s Athenea del Castillo, as well as limiting the defender’s ability to break forward.

Keira Walsh vs Lena Oberdorf

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2L9zFf_0gxj1RZS00

Walsh has been impressive all tournament for England in the centre of midfield, and embodies the spirit installed into the team by Wiegman, while 20-year-old Oberdorf has grown throughout the competition. Although defensive midfielders are usually the ones who go under the radar, the battle to gain the upper hand in the middle of the park could go a long way to determining the outcome of the final.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Prince William and daughter Charlotte wish England’s Lionesses ‘best of luck’ ahead of Wembley final

Prince William and his daughter Princess Charlotte have shared a video wishing England’s Lionesses theluck as they prepare to take on Germany at Wembley in the final of Euro 2022.In a recorded message posted on Twitter, the duke of Cambridge said: “We both want to wish the Lionesses the best of luck for tonight.“You’ve done amazingly well in the competition and we are rooting for you all the way.”And Charlotte, sitting at William’s side in a navy polka dot dress, added: “Good luck, I hope you win. Bye”.It comes after prime minister Boris Johnson also paid tribute to the England...
SOCCER
The Independent

Jake Jarman sweeps the board but cramp counts out Cyrille Tchatchet at Commonwealth Games

Jake Jarman reigned supreme in the men’s gymnastics competition in the Commonwealth Games as he finished with four gold medals, but Cyrille Tchatchet’s weightlifting fairytale reached a painful end.Here, the PA news agency reflects on Tuesday’s early action and looks forward to the highlights on day six:Jake’s clean sweepA clean sweep 🧹At only 20 years old Jake Jarman is now a fourth time Commonwealth Games champion 🤯 👏 🥇 #BringitHome pic.twitter.com/VJKkdHcDE9— Team England (@TeamEngland) August 2, 2022Jake Jarman completed an extraordinary clean sweep in the men’s gymnastics competition by claiming his fourth and final gold medal of the Games in...
WORLD
The Independent

Ollie Robinson double earns Kent win while Glamorgan make fine start to defence

Ollie Robinson blasted Kent’s highest individual one-day score as an unbeaten 206 off 131 balls saw his side comfortably chase down Worcestershire’s 351 for eight on the opening day of the Royal London Cup.The wicketkeeper-batsman smashed six sixes and 27 fours as the visitors coasted to a seven-wicket victory with more than five overs to spare in their Group B encounter.He shared a second-wicket stand of 204 with opener Ben Compton (75) to keep ahead of the testing run rate and was still there at the end as Darren Stevens hit the winning runs in the 45th over.🗣 The @WWMartin_Ltd...
SPORTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Keira Walsh
Person
Sarina Wiegman
Person
Rachel Daly
Person
Svenja Huth
Person
Alexandra Popp
The Independent

‘Jake is the wonderkid’: Joe Fraser hails fellow Commonwealth Games golden boy Jarman

Joe Fraser hailed his “wonderkid” team-mate Jake Jarman after the England duo wrapped up their artistic gymnastics campaign with a glittering seven-gold total haul on the concluding day of apparatus finals at sold-out Arena Birmingham.Jarman’s soaring triumph in the vault final made him the first English athlete to win four gold medals at the same Games since shooter Mick Gault in 1998, whilst Fraser, nursing a fractured foot, added to his previous success with a dominant display on the parallel bars.A further gold on floor for Alice Kinsella, rebounding from the disappointment of missing out on the podium in the...
SPORTS
The Independent

Horror crash at track cycling sees Matt Walls fly into crowd

A horror crash took place on Sunday at the Commonwealth Games track cycling event, causing Matt Walls to fly into the crowd. A massive pile-up of riders at the Lee Valley VeloPark occurred during the men’s scratch race second heat in qualifying on day three of Birmingham 2022. Walls, who required medical attention and was later taken to hospital, was confirmed by Team England late on Sunday to be “alert and talking, as he has been throughout”.Matt Bostock of the Isle of Man was also involved in the accident, and was taken away on a stretcher to a round...
CYCLING
The Independent

Charlotte reveals favourite sport during memorable day at Commonwealth Games

Princess Charlotte enjoyed a memorable day out at the Commonwealth Games that left her raising her arms in the air as she watched her favourite sport of gymnastics.Charlotte made a rare solo public appearance with the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, who took their daughter to sporting venues across the host city of Birmingham and to an official event highlighting a programme supporting the next generation of athletes.The young royal was pictured pulling a range of expressions – and even sticking her tongue out – as she enjoyed swimming heats, a hockey match and, at the end of her day,...
TENNIS
The Independent

England’s Jonny Bairstow pulls out of Hundred to rest ahead of South Africa Test

Jonny Bairstow has pulled out of Welsh Fire’s men’s Hundred campaign to focus on resting and recuperating before England’s upcoming Test series against South Africa.Bairstow was on Tuesday named in the squad to face the Proteas at Lord’s on August 17. They will do battle again later that month at Emirates Old Trafford, with Ben Stokes’ men concluding their red-ball summer at the Kia Oval for the third Test, which will begin on September 8.England also have a busy autumn and winter schedule that includes two tours of Pakistan and series against Australia, New Zealand and Bangladesh, as well as...
WORLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#England#On Germany#Chelsea#Wembley#European Championship#Wolfsburg#Spanish#English
The Independent

UK to see ‘fresher’ days before more heat at the weekend

The UK can expect cooler and “fresher” days for the rest of the week before high temperatures return into the weekend, according to forecasters.It comes after highs of 29.5C on Tuesday, recorded in Monks Wood, Cambridgeshire, and a peak of 26C at Fyvie Castle, in Aberdeenshire.Temperatures on Wednesday are expected to be in the high 20s again across the south-east of England, with other parts of England and Wales seeing low-to-mid 20s and high teens or low 20s in Scotland and Northern Ireland.Thursday and Friday will bring temperatures in the low 20s to areas of England while northern parts of...
ENVIRONMENT
The Independent

Former refugee Cyrille Tchatchet’s Commonwealth medal dream ended by body cramps

After a torturous journey that included sleeping on the streets and the contemplation of committing suicide, former refugee Cyrille Tchatchet’s dream of winning a Commonwealth Games medal for England was ended by his entire body cramping.It had been eight years since Tchatchet last competed at these Games, then in the colours of his native Cameroon before he sneaked away from Glasgow 2014 with just a pair of shoes and a weightlifting belt to his name.So began the long process of Tchatchet’s path to UK nationality, with his application for asylum approved in 2016 and full citizenship only approved at the...
SPORTS
The Independent

Chelsea agree deal with Aston Villa to sign midfielder Carney Chukwuemeka

Chelsea FC have agreed a deal for Aston Villa teenager Carney Chukwuemeka.The 18-year-old midfielder had been frozen out by manager Steven Gerrard after refusing to sign an extension to his contract which expires next summer.Gerrard left the midfielder out of the club’s pre-season tour of Australia and he has been training with the under-23s. Gerard was understood to have put a £20million price tag on the player.“Aston Villa and Chelsea can confirm that the clubs have reached an agreement for the permanent transfer of Carney Chukwuemeka,” said a Villa statement.“The 18-year-old has been given permission to travel to London to...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Darwin Nunez following in illustrious footsteps with immediate impact and debut Liverpool goal

Darwin Nunez could supplant Virgil van Dijk as Liverpool’s record signing, if certain add-ons are triggered. He has already outdone him in one respect. It took the Dutchman 84 minutes to score on his Liverpool bow. Even including injury time, the Uruguayan only needed 37. As those debut goals came against Everton and Manchester City respectively, they seem particularly auspicious.And if Van Dijk was never going to be judged on his goal return, he is proof that price tags tend to be mentioned far more before a signing has proved a success. He is described as the £75m man less...
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Germany
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Chelsea F.C.
The Independent

Transfer news LIVE: Chelsea reach Carney Chukwuemeka agreement as Newcastle denied in James Maddison bid

With Chelsea closing in on two new signings as talks progress for Brighton defender Marc Cucurella and Chicago Fire goalkeeper Gabriel Slonina, the Blues have announced a shock agreement with Aston Villa for the transfer of Carney Chukwuemeka. The 18-year-old England youth international will undergo a medical ahead of a move to Stamford Bridge after Chelsea agreed a reported fee of around £20 million for the midfielder, who turned down contract offers from Aston Villa and had one year remaining on his deal. Meanwhile, Leicester have told Newcastle they want at least £60m for James Maddison, according to Football...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Commonwealth Games 2022 LIVE: Adam Peaty wins final gold and athletics updates as England rule gymnastics

Jake Jarman made it a fabulous four gold medals at the 2022 Commonwealth Games after a sensational display on the vault, while teammates Joe Fraser grabbed a third gold on the parallel bars as England continued to dominate the gymnastics. Alice Kinsella took gold in women’s floor with Ondine Achampong continuing her sensational Games with a silver medal.One of the stars of England’s athletics team, Keely Hodgkinson, was safely through in the 800m heats, as was Scotland’s Laura Muir, although there was pain for compatriot Jemma Reekie, who was clipped on the final bend of her heat to finish...
SPORTS
The Independent

6 best Tour de France Femmes kit: We tried the best women’s cycling kit

Last week, for the first time in more than 30 years, the Women’s Tour (de Femmes) was resurrected. With new teams and new sponsors, the women’s pro peloton lined up for the world’s most prestigious cycling event – an eight-day trek from Paris across the north-east of France, finishing in the Vosges mountains.And to properly celebrate the long-overdue return of women to the global stage of The Tour, sponsors, brands and teams came together and designed the boldest, loudest kits and bikes to elevate the struggles that female cyclists have had to endure.The EF Education-Tibco-SVB team wore a special (and...
CYCLING
The Independent

The Independent

772K+
Followers
246K+
Post
362M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy