Man in federal custody charged for killing East Village man while posing as delivery worker

NEW YORK (1010 WINS) — The man who posed as a delivery worker and shot a 30-year-old man dead in his East Village apartment earlier this year has been arrested, police said Friday.

Jeffrey Faustin, who police say has been in federal custody, is now charged with murder for the shooting of Davon Venable.

The 28-year-old pleaded guilty last month in Brooklyn Federal Court to being a felon in possession of a firearm, according to records reviewed by the Daily News .

Friday's update comes after Venable was found by police on Jan. 14 inside his fourth-floor apartment at Lillian Wald Houses with gunshot wounds to the back and neck.

Video released at the time by the NYPD showed Faustin dressed as a food delivery worker, wearing a reflective jacket, helmet and carrying two bags.

Faustin reportedly knocked on Venable's door and asked, "Did you order an Uber?"

He then opened fire when the 30-year-old answered his door, according to the report.

Venable was rushed by EMS to Mount Sinai-Beth Israel Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.

The motive for the shooting remains unclear.

Faustin, of Brooklyn, previously served two years in state prison for a weapons conviction and was paroled in May 2017, court records showed.