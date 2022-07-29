ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Man in federal custody charged for killing East Village man while posing as delivery worker

By Brian Brant
1010WINS
1010WINS
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Pqi3a_0gxj1FDy00

NEW YORK (1010 WINS) — The man who posed as a delivery worker and shot a 30-year-old man dead in his East Village apartment earlier this year has been arrested, police said Friday.

Jeffrey Faustin, who police say has been in federal custody, is now charged with murder for the shooting of Davon Venable.

The 28-year-old pleaded guilty last month in Brooklyn Federal Court to being a felon in possession of a firearm, according to records reviewed by the Daily News .

Friday's update comes after Venable was found by police on Jan. 14 inside his fourth-floor apartment at Lillian Wald Houses with gunshot wounds to the back and neck.

Video released at the time by the NYPD showed Faustin dressed as a food delivery worker, wearing a reflective jacket, helmet and carrying two bags.

Faustin reportedly knocked on Venable's door and asked, "Did you order an Uber?"

He then opened fire when the 30-year-old answered his door, according to the report.

Venable was rushed by EMS to Mount Sinai-Beth Israel Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.

The motive for the shooting remains unclear.

Faustin, of Brooklyn, previously served two years in state prison for a weapons conviction and was paroled in May 2017, court records showed.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
New York City, NY
Crime & Safety
Brooklyn, NY
Crime & Safety
City
New York City, NY
City
Brooklyn, NY
County
Brooklyn, NY
City
Manhattan, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nypd#Shooting#East Village#Murder#Violent Crime#Brooklyn Federal Court#The Daily News#Ems
PIX11

Queens shooting: Man struck in face at NYCHA’s Queensbridge Houses

ASTORIA, Queens (PIX11) — A man was shot in the face at NYCHA’s Queensbridge Houses on Sunday night, leaving him in what police described as critical condition. The victim, 26, was approached by two people on bikes on 10th Street near 40th Avenue around 9:50 a.m., officials said. At least one of the assailants opened fire […]
QUEENS, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Daily News

Boy, 5, and dad splashed with hot oil in Brooklyn cookout fight, woman arrested

A 5-year-old boy and his father were hospitalized after being splashed with hot oil during a crazed fight at a Brooklyn cookout that lead to a woman’s arrest, police said Monday. A group got into an argument during a cookout after a soccer game at Linden St. and Wilson Ave. in Bushwick about 10:50 p.m. Sunday, cops said. During the spat, Felisa Deltoro, 36, allegedly knocked over a pot of hot ...
BROOKLYN, NY
1010WINS

1010WINS

New York City, NY
36K+
Followers
12K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest local breaking news stories from NYC.

 https://www.audacy.com/1010wins

Comments / 0

Community Policy