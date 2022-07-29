Softball adds LSU transfer Baylea Brandon to the program

texassports.com
Related
bvmsports.com
Top 10 Texas HS football players in Class of 2023
HOUSTON (BVM) — There is not more of a spectacle in the country for high school football than the state of Texas. They say everything is bigger in Texas and outside the multi-million dollar facilities, it may also apply to the talent levels in the state as well. Here...
The Flagship: Jeff Traylor on staying at UTSA, returning to Texas to face the Longhorns
In this week's interview edition of The Flagship Podcast, we talk to current UTSA head coach and former Longhorn assistant Jeff Traylor, whose Roadrunners went 12-2 last season while winning the Conference USA championship and will face Texas in Austin on Sept. 17. Traylor voiced great respect for Steve Sarkisian...
College Football News
Texas Longhorns Preview 2022: Season Prediction, Breakdown, Key Games, Players
Texas Longhorns Preview 2022: Previewing, predicting, and looking ahead to the Texas season with what you need to know and keys to the season. Head Coach: Steve Sarkisian, 2nd year at Texas, 5-7 9th year overall, 51-42: 2021 Preview. 2021 Record: Overall: 5-7, Conference: 3-6 Offense, Defense Breakdown | Keys...
Texas Sports
Chappell named Men’s Basketball Assistant Coach
AUSTIN, Texas — Brandon Chappell has been named Men's Basketball Assistant Coach at The University of Texas, Head Coach Chris Beard announced Monday. Chappell brings nine years of collegiate coaching experience to the Longhorns' staff, including serving as an assistant at UNLV last season. Texas returns five rotational players...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Texas Sports
Men’s and Women’s Basketball to play in Pac-12 Coast-to-Coast Challenge on Dec. 18 in Dallas
AUSTIN, Texas — The University of Texas Men's and Women's Basketball teams will compete in the second annual Pac-12 U.S. LBM Coast-to-Coast Challenge, a quadruple-header of men's and women's collegiate basketball on Sunday, Dec. 18 at American Airlines Center in Dallas. Men's Basketball will square off against Stanford at 12 p.m. Central on ESPN, while Women's Basketball will meet USC at approximately 2:30 p.m. Central on ESPN2.
3 top 2023 recruits Texas football must land over Texas A&M
There are some battles on the recruiting trail that are really starting to heat up between Texas football and the in-state rival Texas A&M Aggies heading into the fall. Texas and head coach Steve Sarkisian and Texas A&M head coach Jimbo Fisher are needing to round out their respective 2023 recruiting classes on a high note this fall.
ocolly.com
Big 12 football stadiums ranked: Longhorns' home grabs top spot
With the college football season less than a month away, fans countdown the days until the first game of the season and await the return of one of America’s most favorite sports. Here is a list of all ten Big 12 football stadiums ranked and provided with a reasoning for each ranking.
3 big-time recruits Texas football could lose out on this weekend
It seems like the wave of momentum on the trail for the 2023 Texas football recruiting class is finally starting to slow down in late July. Texas and head coach Steve Sarkisian were red-hot on the recruiting trail for the 2023 class in the last month or so following the June 23 commitment of the elite five-star Isidore Newman quarterback Arch Manning.
IN THIS ARTICLE
$250,000 winning Texas Lottery ticket sold in Central Texas
Well, if the Longhorns aren't in football season quite yet, someone needs to do some winning in Central Texas and it might as well be in the city the University of Texas calls home.
Austin crawls to No. 4 spot in ranking of buggiest U.S. cities
(CultureMap Austin) There’s some buzz going around Texas: Houston may not be the buggiest city. Thumbtack, a home management app that connects owners with service providers, took note of its bug-related service requests, and ranked Austin the fourth buggiest city in the United States, followed by Houston at No. 5. Dallas made the top slot, if you can call that making it.
MySanAntonio
These Texas cities are the top places for people leaving other US metros
With Texas being the fifth cheapest state to buy a home in, two cities in the state are part of the top 10 U.S. destinations for homebuyers leaving other American metropolitan areas, according to a July housing report from Redfin.com. San Antonio and Dallas were two of the most popular places homebuyers were seeking to move to in the second quarter of 2022. Overall, a record 32.6% of Redfin.com users nationwide looked to move from one metro to another during this time, the report said.
cw39.com
Reports say these are the best restaurants for sandwiches in Texas
DALLAS (KDAF) — When someone makes a claim or says something is the best, you must always be a little skeptical and with food, there’s even more reason to stick to your guns and opinions because your tastebuds usually won’t steer you wrong. But what if someone else’s opinion/taste buds could lead you to greener pastures, or in this case, better sandwiches?
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
RECORD: Austin just experienced its hottest July
That mean temperature of 90.6º for July 2022 was a full 4.8º warmer than an average July in Austin and almost a full degree warmer than the previous hottest July, the one we experienced in 2011.
fox26houston.com
University of Texas Tower Shooting: 2022 marks 56 years
AUSTIN, Texas - August 1, 2022 marks 56 years since the warm Austin morning when just before noon 25-year-old engineering student and former marine Charles Whitman took an elevator to the top of The University of Texas Tower and killed 16 people including an unborn child, and injured 31 others in the span of 96 minutes.
State of Texas: ‘State of emergency’ – lawmaker vows action to help renters without A/C
AUSTIN (Nexstar) — A state lawmaker calls it a state of emergency: renters going without air conditioning in this brutal heat, sometimes for several days. Thelma Reyes recently went days without air conditioning. It was so bad, even her macaw, Precious, was feeling it. “She was panting a lot. Her mouth was open,” Reyes said. […]
Austin is repelling rain; other cities attracting it — UT study discovers
If you've ever seen rain on radar moving towards a city suddenly split in two, as if something was blocking the rain from reaching the city, you may have joked about a forcefield being responsible. That joke may actually be the truth. A recent study done by researchers with the University of Texas found cities are capable of repelling rain.
fox7austin.com
National Chicken Wing Day: Celebrating with Pluckers Wing Bar
AUSTIN, Texas - It's National Chicken Wing Day and what better place to celebrate than an Austin staple that started in the Texas capital in 1995. Pluckers Wing Bar is also celebrating its 27th anniversary with specials, club perks, and more. One of the events going on is the Wall...
Mowing Your Grass Can Start a Fire? Safety First, Central Texas
Central Texas is in the midst of a drought. We all know that saving water is of the utmost importance. But with the heat bearing down, there's another possibility that some may not know of. What exactly are we talking about?. Citizens of Texas have certainly been told to avoid...
spectrumlocalnews.com
Blue Starlite Drive-In battles record temperatures to stay in business
AUSTIN, Texas — "This is it. This is what I've dedicated my life in Austin to: The Blue Starlite,” Josh Frank said. Frank has been living his dream on the big screen for the past 13 years. "I don't know if Tim (event staff) would say it's worth...
Comments / 0