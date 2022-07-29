Tennessee National Guard responds to flash flooding in Eastern Kentucky

With forecasters predicting a good chance of more rain in flood ravaged parts of Eastern Kentucky, where more than a dozen people have been killed, the Tennessee Army National Guard is assisting in flood relief efforts in the area. The Guard sent five blackhawk helicopters including aquatic rescue teams and MEDEVAC personnel. The unit is assisting local and state emergency officials with rescue efforts for those still stranded by last weeks torrential rains and flooding.

KENTUCKY STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO