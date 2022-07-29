ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kentucky State

Tennessee National Guard responds to flash flooding in Eastern Kentucky

 4 days ago
Tennessee Army National Guard Assisting In Relief And Rescue Efforts In Kentucky

With forecasters predicting a good chance of more rain in flood ravaged parts of Eastern Kentucky, where more than a dozen people have been killed, the Tennessee Army National Guard is assisting in flood relief efforts in the area. The Guard sent five blackhawk helicopters including aquatic rescue teams and MEDEVAC personnel. The unit is assisting local and state emergency officials with rescue efforts for those still stranded by last weeks torrential rains and flooding.
UPDATE: Kentucky flood death total rising as curfews go into place

Curfews are now in effect in several localities in neighboring Eastern Kentucky as more than three dozen bodies have been recovered from flood waters. Governor Andy Beshear said during his visit Monday that more victims have been recovered but the bodies have not been identified. The National Weather Service said...
KENTUCKY STATE

