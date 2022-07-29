Tennessee National Guard responds to flash flooding in Eastern Kentucky

www.supertalk929.com
Related
supertalk929.com
Tennessee Army National Guard Assisting In Relief And Rescue Efforts In Kentucky
With forecasters predicting a good chance of more rain in flood ravaged parts of Eastern Kentucky, where more than a dozen people have been killed, the Tennessee Army National Guard is assisting in flood relief efforts in the area. The Guard sent five blackhawk helicopters including aquatic rescue teams and MEDEVAC personnel. The unit is assisting local and state emergency officials with rescue efforts for those still stranded by last weeks torrential rains and flooding.
supertalk929.com
UPDATE: Kentucky flood death total rising as curfews go into place
Curfews are now in effect in several localities in neighboring Eastern Kentucky as more than three dozen bodies have been recovered from flood waters. Governor Andy Beshear said during his visit Monday that more victims have been recovered but the bodies have not been identified. The National Weather Service said...
Comments / 0