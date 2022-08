Charles Street School’s Summer Enrichment Program Wraps Up Its Second Year

First Presbyterian Church of Moorestown welcomes the community to attend Fire Pit Fridays, an event designed to build friendships and bring people together. “Our governing board here at the church is called our ‘session’ and it’s comprised of persons from the church who are also called elders,” said Pastor Stuart Spencer. “The idea for Fire Pit Fridays came out of a conversation that our session had earlier this year, and the conversation was about our experience with COVID.”

MOORESTOWN, NJ ・ 19 HOURS AGO