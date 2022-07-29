Fleeing and Eluding Suspect Waives Hearing

wtuz.com
cleveland19.com
Akron police: Woman punched, robbed after using ATM
AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - Akron police are looking for the suspect who robbed a 39-year-old woman Saturday afternoon after she withdrew money from an ATM. According to police, the incident happened in a parking lot in the 2400 block of Wedgewood Avenue. The victim received her money from the ATM,...
Death penalty upheld for Ohio man who shot couple to death
Death row inmate George Brinkman was convicted of the 2017 deaths of Rogell and Roberta John and sentenced to death by a three-judge Stark County panel.
wtuz.com
Man Causes Two Crashes, Cited for Fifth DUI
Nick McWilliams reporting – A man from Richland has been taken into custody, causing two incidents, and sending two to the hospital. According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol New Philadelphia Post, 39-year-old Chad Cordwell was driving a GMC pickup Saturday, which was reported stolen out of Mansfield earlier in the afternoon.
cleveland19.com
1 dead after 3-car crash in Stark County, OSHP says
PERRY TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WOIO) - A 79-year-old Massillon man died after a 3-car crash on Sunday in Stark County, according to Ohio State Highway Patrol officials. The crash happened at 12:43 p.m. July 31 on SR 172 in Perry Township, according to a department press release. The 79-year-old man, traveling...
Police investigating accident in East Liverpool
The accident is just outside East Liverpool city limits.
cleveland19.com
Akron family desperate for answers in brother’s murder 2 months later
AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - An Akron family is still grieving after their brother was shot and left for dead it’s been more than two months and his case is still cold. 19 News spoke with the victim’s family, and they said it was an anonymous phone call that led them to a gruesome discovery, their beloved brother was shot to death inside a home in Akron.
cleveland19.com
Police: 2 injured, 1 arrested during shooting in Summit County
AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - A man was arrested and two people were injured during an exchange of gunfire in Akron on Saturday, according to Akron Police Lt. Michael Miller. The shooting happened at 4:18 p.m. in the 200 block of Stoddard Avenue on July 30, Lt. Miller said in a press release, adding the call was originally for a fight.
whbc.com
CPD: Canton Man Loses Vehicle to Teen Carjackers
CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A 27-year-old Canton man was robbed of his car early Sunday morning near his home along Smith Avenue NW. The man says a gun was placed against his head, and three teenagers wearing masks ordered him out of the vehicle. They made...
cleveland19.com
Armed men steal French Bulldog in Akron
SUMMIT COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - A French Bulldog was snatched from his owner by several armed men while they were out walking, said Akron police. According to officers, the 48-year-old dog owner was walking his two French Bulldogs in the 800 block of Rocky Brook Drive around 9:30 p.m. Friday when he was approached by three armed men.
Your Radio Place
Two men arrested Friday morning in Guernsey County drug bust
GUERNSEY COUNTY, Ohio – Two men were taken into custody following a search warrant in Guernsey County Friday morning. According to the Sheriff’s office, the warrent was executed around 4 a.m. at a Klass Road residence that stemmed from an investigation by CODE Task Force and the Guernsey County Sheriff’s Office.
cleveland19.com
3 kids injured on broken ride at Summit County Fair
TALLMADGE, Ohio (WOIO) - A family is seeking to raise awareness after their children were on a Summit County Fair ride while it broke. The ride, a jet ski simulation, malfunctioned Friday, July 29. The county fair runs from July 26 to July 31. First responders were on the scene...
ycitynews.com
Marling requested house arrest, wanted early freedom after evading prison sentence
If only getting less than a year behind bars for sexually assaulting multiple elementary-aged children wasn’t enough, a disgraced former Tri-Valley Schools administrator wanted the local court to allow him to finish his sentence at home to ‘lessen the burden’ on his family. At sentencing, Cory Marling...
greatlakesecho.org
Ohio man pleads guilty to illegally shooting bald eagle
An Ohio man who admitted fatally shooting a bald eagle will be banned from hunting for five years and has agreed to pay $20,000 as part of his sentence. Half the money will go to the National Fish and Wildlife Foundation, a nonprofit funder of conservation projects, as restitution. The other $10,000 is a fine.
whbc.com
Woman Shot in Akron Bar Passes Away
AKRON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The 21-year-old woman shot by a suspect who was herself involved in an officer-involved shooting early Friday has died. That suspect who was also 21 was being chased down by police after the shooting incident at the Oasis Bar on North Howard Street.
Malicious assault investigation on Wheeling Island
WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — Wheeling Police are investigating an assault that took place Saturday on Wheeling Island. Officials believe the victim and the suspect had a verbal argument on South Penn Street, that later escalated into an apparent stabbing. The victim was treated for his injuries at Wheeling Hospital’s Emergency Department and later released. The […]
cleveland19.com
Teen boy punches Solon police officer at community festival
SOLON, Ohio (WOIO) - Solon police said a teenager punched an officer in the face Saturday during a disturbance at a community festival. According to police, the department is asking the 14-year-old boy be charged with assault against a police officer. Thankfully, Solon police said the officer does not have...
whbc.com
OSP: Massillon Man Killed in Lincoln Way Crash
PERRY TWP., Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – An elderly Massillon man was killed in a three-vehicle accident on Lincoln Way East in Perry Township Sunday afternoon. The Canton post of the state patrol says 79-year-old Edward Matako drove left of center, striking two other drivers head on. It’s...
Woman who lied about buying guns asks for probation instead of prison
Attorneys for Miechelle Barnes, 29, filed a sentencing memorandum in the U.S. Northern District Court Of Ohio before U.S. Judge J. Philip Calabrese asking for a lenient sentence, saying she has no prior criminal record and has four children with disabilities that she if providing full time care for.
News-Herald.com
Painesville police arrest 20-year-old Willowick man in killing of Timothy E. Meola
Painesville Police Department, with the assistance of the U.S. Marshals Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force, arrested 20-year-old Demarco A. Jones of Willowick for the 2019 killing of Timothy E. Meola, according to a news release from the city. A detention hearing was held July 29 for Jones at the Lake County Juvenile Court.
crawfordcountynow.com
Four names added to this week’s Most Wanted List from the Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Force
MANSFIELD—The following are on this week’s Most Wanted list from the Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force. Matthew Reed—47 years old, 6 feet tall, 300 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. Reed is wanted for improper handling of firearms in a motor vehicle. He has ties to the Mansfield area.
