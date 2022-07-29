ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

VIDEO: Police investigating fireworks incident at Dua Lipa concert

By Storyful
 4 days ago

TORONTO, O.N. (STORYFUL) — The Toronto police are investigating after unplanned fireworks were set off in the crowd at a Dua Lipa concert in Toronto, Ontario, on Wednesday, July 27, according to local media .

Three attendees received minor aid on-site and were able to leave the venue without further medical attention, Maple Leaf Sports & Entertainment said in a statement released to local media.

This footage posted to Twitter by user @laurathestork shows the fireworks go off in various directions as the crowd cheers while Dua Lipa performs on stage.

Toronto Police told CityNews that no damage was done to the property.

