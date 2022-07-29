Willie Nelson to perform at Paramount Arts Center

www.wsaz.com
‘Dinosaur Adventure’ comes to Huntington
HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) – The Mountain Health Arena is going back in time to the prehistoric age this weekend with Dinosaur Adventure. Organizers say doors open at 9 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 6, and close at 8 p.m. On Sunday, Aug. 7, doors open at 9 a.m. and close at 7 p.m. The two-day event will […]
Drum Corps from across the nation performing in Huntington
HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) — On Monday, Drum Corps Day, formally known as Drums Across the Tri-State, started with six Drum Corps units from across the country performing at the Joan C. Edwards Stadium in Huntington. The event started at 7:30 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 1, 2022. 13 News Chief Meteorologist Spencer Adkins is a big […]
Open interviews with Bellisio Foods
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Join the 2021 Business of the Year in the heart of Jackson, Ohio. Apply here: https://www.bellisiofoods.com/careers/
Melanie Shafer Leaving WSAZ: Meet West Virginia’s Inspiring Anchor
Huntington residents in West Virginia woke up to Melanie Shafer’s newscasts for at least 22 years. But that will end in August 2022. Melanie Shafer announced she is leaving WSAZ NewsChannel 3 and retiring from a three-decade-long career. The award-winning news anchor is an inspiration to young journalists, but she is also a strong voice of support for parents in the local community. She is now ready to give more time to her family. Find out more about them in this Melanie Shafer wiki.
Man believed to be Chris Stapleton spotted buying supplies for flood victims
PRESTONSBURG, Ky. (WYMT) - One country music star and Eastern Kentucky native was believed to have been spotted helping out local families at a local store. Several people spotted a man believed to be Chris Stapleton at the Walmart in Prestonsburg buying supplies to aid the many victims of the recent Eastern Kentucky floods.
Drum Corps International competition comes to our region
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - With horns polished and drums tuned, the Marshall University School of Music hosted the annual Drum Corps International, or DCI competition Monday evening in Huntington. Band students, fans and music lovers from across the region gathered in the Joan C. Edwards Stadium at 7:30 p.m. to...
‘Journeys with the Messiah’ art exhibit
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - As a part of its sesquicentennial celebration, Fifth Avenue Baptist Church is hosting Journeys with the Messiah, a photography exhibit by award-winning photographer. Michael Belk. In 2008, Michael traded his glamorous globe-trotting lifestyle of success for a “mission of significance.” He embarked on a journey to...
Businesses, groups helping Kentucky flood victims
CHESAPEAKE, Ohio (WSAZ) - People all over the region are finding ways to try to help the flood victims in need in Eastern Kentucky. Jim Galloway is the president of Pickett Concrete in Lawrence County, Ohio. He says the video of the devastation was so disturbing, he’s had difficulty sleeping....
Raceland Race Days This Weekend: Head to Greenup August 4-6 for Food, Concerts and More
Raceland Race Days has a rich history in Greenup County. Race Days is an annual festival that is held the first weekend in August, to remember the history of the old racetrack in Raceland. Race Days has been going strong for 35 years now. The fun begins on Thursday, August 4 and ends on the evening of Saturday, August 6.
Crews on scene of shooting
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Charleston Police Department officers are on the scene of a shooting late Monday night on the city’s West Side, Metro 911 dispatchers say. The incident was reported just after 10:30 p.m. in the 500 block of Wyoming Street. Other details are unavailable, but we’re working...
Unique Airbnb: What West Virginia has that others don’t
Ever want to stay in a treehouse? or a storybook cottage? Then West Virginia is the place.
Interim Director of Cabell County 911 Center named
CABELL COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - An interim replacement has been named as the Director of the Cabell County Emergency Response Center. Until a permanent replacement can be appointed, Cabell County Commission President Jim Morgan says Nazim Abbess will be acting 911 center director. He said Abbess is qualified and understands...
NOAH TO PERFORM IN PAINTSVILLE AFTER ALL, ALLEY FEST 2022 ORGANIZERS SAY
SEE INFO RELEASED YESTERDAY BY THE ALLEY FEST COMMITTEE BELOW:. After much deliberation, we are excited to announce that Alley Fest 2022 has been successful in securing local Kentucky American Idol WINNER, Noah Thompson!!. Noah will be headlining on Friday night of Alley Fest AND will also make a special...
AMERICAN IDOL WINNER NOAH THOMPSON TO PERFORM AT THE KENTUCKY STATE FAIR
Noah Thompson will open for John Michael Montgomery and Walker Montgomery. WHAT: The Kentucky State fair announced Noah Thompson, the winner of the 20th season of American Idol who hails from Louisa, Kentucky, is joining the lineup of the Texas Roadhouse Concert Series. He will perform on Wednesday, August 24 opening for fellow Kentuckians John Michael Montgomery and Walker Montgomery.
Village of Middleport Features Yard of the Week
MIDDLEPORT, Ohio – Each week the Village of Middleport chooses a yard to feature for the landscaping and work put into it. Their home is located at 706 Art Lewis Street. Steve Carson is the second generation at the location. Steve and Beckey purchased it four years ago from his parents. Beckey has turned their home into a landscaping showcase. She has built a 3,000 gallon koi pond which has went through many changes, each time growing larger. The pond has a waterfall, fountain, numerous water plants, and a crossover bridge to get to the front door. The landscaping includes plantings such as mammoth elphant ear, canna lily, hasta, snap dragon, lupine, iris, and banana plant, just to name a few. Forty bags of mulch surround the pond and Beckey says it will take about 20 more to complete. She has her own small greenhouse and starts some of her plants from scratch. Her grandson, Kendaven, is very proud of his own miniature koi pond and fairy garden off to the side.
South Charleston starts the season
SOUTH CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The South Charleston Black Eagles took the football field for the first time in 2022 just after 4 o’clock with a familiar face leading the team. SCHS graduate, Marshall All-American and 11 year NFL veteran Carl Lee now leads the team as they are eyeing the start of the season on Friday August 26th.
West Virginia law enforcement to donate cruisers to Eastern Kentucky
BOONE COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—Some West Virginia law enforcement departments will send some much-needed help to their brothers in blue across the border in Eastern Kentucky. The Whitesburg Police Department in Letcher County lost eight police cars in the devastating flooding that ravaged Eastern Kentucky this week, and both the City of Hurricane and the Boone […]
W.Va. law enforcement donates cruisers to Kentucky police department hit by flooding
WHITESBURG, Ky. (WCHS) — Law enforcement agencies in West Virginia are donating retired vehicles to the Whitesburg Police Department in Kentucky. Officers there lost at least seven cruisers to devastating flooding last week, according to a social media post from the Boone County Sheriff’s Office. Boone County deputies...
PHOTOS: Heavy rains cause mudslide into house in Man
LOGAN COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—A home in Man, West Virginia has sustained damage after a mudslide hit a home. Logan County Emergency Management said that the affected home is on Vine St. They say that multiple people were taken to the hospital with minor injuries.
Neighbors dealing with high water, mudslides in Mingo County, W.Va.
MINGO COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) – Flash flooding was reported Monday morning in parts of Mingo County after a round of heavy rain. According to the National Weather Service, there were reports Williamson Creek out of its banks and flooding Vinson Street. There are also reports the Vinson Street underpass...
