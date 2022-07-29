ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ashland, KY

Willie Nelson to perform at Paramount Arts Center

By Summer Jewell
WSAZ
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
www.wsaz.com

Comments / 5

Related
WOWK 13 News

‘Dinosaur Adventure’ comes to Huntington

HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) – The Mountain Health Arena is going back in time to the prehistoric age this weekend with Dinosaur Adventure. Organizers say doors open at 9 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 6, and close at 8 p.m. On Sunday, Aug. 7, doors open at 9 a.m. and close at 7 p.m. The two-day event will […]
HUNTINGTON, WV
WOWK 13 News

Drum Corps from across the nation performing in Huntington

HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) — On Monday, Drum Corps Day, formally known as Drums Across the Tri-State, started with six Drum Corps units from across the country performing at the Joan C. Edwards Stadium in Huntington. The event started at 7:30 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 1, 2022. 13 News Chief Meteorologist Spencer Adkins is a big […]
HUNTINGTON, WV
earnthenecklace.com

Melanie Shafer Leaving WSAZ: Meet West Virginia’s Inspiring Anchor

Huntington residents in West Virginia woke up to Melanie Shafer’s newscasts for at least 22 years. But that will end in August 2022. Melanie Shafer announced she is leaving WSAZ NewsChannel 3 and retiring from a three-decade-long career. The award-winning news anchor is an inspiration to young journalists, but she is also a strong voice of support for parents in the local community. She is now ready to give more time to her family. Find out more about them in this Melanie Shafer wiki.
HUNTINGTON, WV
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Ashland, KY
City
Huntington, WV
State
Kentucky State
Huntington, WV
Entertainment
City
Center, KY
Ashland, KY
Entertainment
Local
Kentucky Entertainment
City
Ashland, WV
WSAZ

Drum Corps International competition comes to our region

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - With horns polished and drums tuned, the Marshall University School of Music hosted the annual Drum Corps International, or DCI competition Monday evening in Huntington. Band students, fans and music lovers from across the region gathered in the Joan C. Edwards Stadium at 7:30 p.m. to...
HUNTINGTON, WV
WSAZ

‘Journeys with the Messiah’ art exhibit

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - As a part of its sesquicentennial celebration, Fifth Avenue Baptist Church is hosting Journeys with the Messiah, a photography exhibit by award-winning photographer. Michael Belk. In 2008, Michael traded his glamorous globe-trotting lifestyle of success for a “mission of significance.” He embarked on a journey to...
HUNTINGTON, WV
WSAZ

Businesses, groups helping Kentucky flood victims

CHESAPEAKE, Ohio (WSAZ) - People all over the region are finding ways to try to help the flood victims in need in Eastern Kentucky. Jim Galloway is the president of Pickett Concrete in Lawrence County, Ohio. He says the video of the devastation was so disturbing, he’s had difficulty sleeping....
CHESAPEAKE, OH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Willie Nelson
WSAZ

Crews on scene of shooting

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Charleston Police Department officers are on the scene of a shooting late Monday night on the city’s West Side, Metro 911 dispatchers say. The incident was reported just after 10:30 p.m. in the 500 block of Wyoming Street. Other details are unavailable, but we’re working...
CHARLESTON, WV
WSAZ

Interim Director of Cabell County 911 Center named

CABELL COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - An interim replacement has been named as the Director of the Cabell County Emergency Response Center. Until a permanent replacement can be appointed, Cabell County Commission President Jim Morgan says Nazim Abbess will be acting 911 center director. He said Abbess is qualified and understands...
CABELL COUNTY, WV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Havingfun#Performance Info#Paramount Pictures#Advertising#Paramount Arts Center#Wsaz
thelevisalazer.com

NOAH TO PERFORM IN PAINTSVILLE AFTER ALL, ALLEY FEST 2022 ORGANIZERS SAY

SEE INFO RELEASED YESTERDAY BY THE ALLEY FEST COMMITTEE BELOW:. After much deliberation, we are excited to announce that Alley Fest 2022 has been successful in securing local Kentucky American Idol WINNER, Noah Thompson!!. Noah will be headlining on Friday night of Alley Fest AND will also make a special...
LOUISA, KY
thelevisalazer.com

AMERICAN IDOL WINNER NOAH THOMPSON TO PERFORM AT THE KENTUCKY STATE FAIR

Noah Thompson will open for John Michael Montgomery and Walker Montgomery. WHAT: The Kentucky State fair announced Noah Thompson, the winner of the 20th season of American Idol who hails from Louisa, Kentucky, is joining the lineup of the Texas Roadhouse Concert Series. He will perform on Wednesday, August 24 opening for fellow Kentuckians John Michael Montgomery and Walker Montgomery.
LOUISA, KY
meigsindypress.com

Village of Middleport Features Yard of the Week

MIDDLEPORT, Ohio – Each week the Village of Middleport chooses a yard to feature for the landscaping and work put into it. Their home is located at 706 Art Lewis Street. Steve Carson is the second generation at the location. Steve and Beckey purchased it four years ago from his parents. Beckey has turned their home into a landscaping showcase. She has built a 3,000 gallon koi pond which has went through many changes, each time growing larger. The pond has a waterfall, fountain, numerous water plants, and a crossover bridge to get to the front door. The landscaping includes plantings such as mammoth elphant ear, canna lily, hasta, snap dragon, lupine, iris, and banana plant, just to name a few. Forty bags of mulch surround the pond and Beckey says it will take about 20 more to complete. She has her own small greenhouse and starts some of her plants from scratch. Her grandson, Kendaven, is very proud of his own miniature koi pond and fairy garden off to the side.
MIDDLEPORT, OH
WSAZ

South Charleston starts the season

SOUTH CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The South Charleston Black Eagles took the football field for the first time in 2022 just after 4 o’clock with a familiar face leading the team. SCHS graduate, Marshall All-American and 11 year NFL veteran Carl Lee now leads the team as they are eyeing the start of the season on Friday August 26th.
SOUTH CHARLESTON, WV
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Country Music
NewsBreak
Music
WOWK 13 News

West Virginia law enforcement to donate cruisers to Eastern Kentucky

BOONE COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—Some West Virginia law enforcement departments will send some much-needed help to their brothers in blue across the border in Eastern Kentucky. The Whitesburg Police Department in Letcher County lost eight police cars in the devastating flooding that ravaged Eastern Kentucky this week, and both the City of Hurricane and the Boone […]
BOONE COUNTY, WV

Comments / 0

Community Policy