Sheetz looking to add 30 stores in Western Pa.

triblive.com
Related
Unique Airbnb: What West Virginia has that others don’t
Ever want to stay in a treehouse? or a storybook cottage? Then West Virginia is the place.
wvexplorer.com
How the "Tug Fork" in southern West Virginia got its name
WILLIAMSON, W.Va.—Of all the placenames associated with West Virginia, that of the Tug Fork of the Big Sandy River may be the subject of some of the most hotly contested debates. Wandering through the state's southernmost mountains, the stream sources at the end of Great Flat Top Mountain on...
WTRF
The heat and humidity return to West Virginia and Ohio
Tuesday: Today should look a lot different following the storms last night. Mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies stick around for the day today. High of 82 degrees. Wednesday: Mostly sunny skies with a high of 88 degrees. It will be miserably humid and take your “feels like” temps into the mid 90s.
WTOV 9
It's a tax-free weekend on back-to-school items in West Virginia
OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. — As students and families begin to gear up for the school year, buying back-to-school supplies is a must. And what a better time to buy them than this weekend, as they will be tax free in West Virginia. Shoppers will be able to purchase things...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Eastern Progress
Cities with the most expensive homes in West Virginia
Compiled a list of cities with the most expensive homes in West Virginia using data from Zillow. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
West Virginia Guard unit from Williamstown assisting with Kentucky floods
CHARLESTON — Members of a West Virginia National Guard unit based in Williamstown rescued more than a dozen people and three pets from flooding in southeastern Kentucky. According to a release from the Guard’s public affairs office, two UH-60M Blackhawks and two UH-72 Lakota helicopters were sent to Kentucky Thursday at the direction of West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice. Fourteen members of the Guard’s Company C, 2-104th General Support Aviation Battalion and Company B, 1-224th Security and Support Aviation Battalion arrived in Hazard, Kentucky, Thursday afternoon and began coordinating with the Kentucky National Guard.
wchstv.com
Five COVID-19-related deaths reported in W.Va. on Monday; active case total dips
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — Five new COVID-19-related deaths were reported as the active case total dipped Monday in West Virginia. The new deaths pushed the state’s death toll to 7,161 during the pandemic, according to the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources. The deaths were:
wmra.org
Virginia board suspends veterinarian's license indefinitely
A veterinarian with practices in Winchester and Harrisonburg has lost his license to practice – for now. WMRA's Randi B. Hagi has the details. Please be aware that this story includes some upsetting and graphic medical content. In the latest installment of veterinarian Ayman Salem's disciplinary saga, the Virginia...
IN THIS ARTICLE
earnthenecklace.com
Melanie Shafer Leaving WSAZ: Meet West Virginia’s Inspiring Anchor
Huntington residents in West Virginia woke up to Melanie Shafer’s newscasts for at least 22 years. But that will end in August 2022. Melanie Shafer announced she is leaving WSAZ NewsChannel 3 and retiring from a three-decade-long career. The award-winning news anchor is an inspiration to young journalists, but she is also a strong voice of support for parents in the local community. She is now ready to give more time to her family. Find out more about them in this Melanie Shafer wiki.
Gov. Justice holds groundbreaking ceremony for new section of Coalfields Expressway
WELCH, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Gov. Jim Justice joined West Virginia Department of Transportation officials today for a ceremony to celebrate the start of work on a major road project to connect the Town of Welch with the Coalfields Expressway. “The Coalfields Expressway has been in the making for 30-plus...
PA lumberjack competition coming to Bedford County
BEDFORD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — An annual pro lumberjack competition in Bedford County will soon see who can chop and cut wood better than the rest. The Pennsylvania Lumberjack Championship and Outdoor Show will be held at Camp Living Water in Schellsburg beginning on Friday, Aug. 12 and will run through Sunday, Aug. 14. The […]
WDTV
West Virginia DHHR, DMV warn of spam text messages
CHARLESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - The West Virginia DHHR and DMV have received reports of several people receiving spam text messages. The messages reportedly ask people to validate their driver’s license through the state’s DMV in partnership with the CDC. Officials said no such message has been generated by...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WV lawmaker arrested for driving revoked DUI
WELCH, WV (LOOTPRESS) – West Virginia House of Delegates member Clifton “Clif” Moore was arrested Monday on a DUI charge. Reports from the McDowell County Sheriff’s Department indicate that the arrest was made Monday, August 1, for two counts of driving revoked DUI (2nd offense.) The...
WTRF
Chinese rocket crash Saturday; will it land in West Virginia?
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — A Chinese rocket is set to crash on Saturday, July 30, but is there a chance that it could land in northern West Virginia?. Morgantown native, scientist and host of Netflix show “Emily’s Wonder Lab,” Emily Calandrelli, has been posting updates on her social media accounts since July 23, the day before the rocket was first launched. Her updates are based on predictions by The Aerospace Corporation.
wvexplorer.com
W.Va. Penitentiary at Moundsville focus of strange history
The former West Virginia State Penitentiary at Moundsville, West Virginia, in Marshall County, was a castellated gothic-style prison in operation from 1876 until 1995. It is now a tourist attraction popular with historians and paranormal enthusiasts. In 1863, West Virginia had only just seceded from Virginia and suffered a shortage...
woay.com
DHHR reports 3,335 active COVID-19 cases statewide, 5 deaths since last report
Charleston, WV (WOAY): The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) reports as of August 1, there are currently 3,335 active COVID-19 cases statewide. Five deaths have been reported since the last report, with a total of 7,161 deaths attributed to COVID-19. DHHR has confirmed the deaths of...
Major discount grocery store chain opening another new location in Virginia on August 4th
A popular discount grocery store chain is opening another new location in Virginia this week. Read on to get all the details. For those who love to save money on groceries, you'll be delighted to learn that Aldi, the popular discount grocery store chain known for great deals on high-quality food items, will be opening another new store location in Virginia this week.
Pennsylvania Almanac
Restaurant based in Weirton, W.Va., opens new location in Collier Township
Keeping a restaurant going for more than 40 years is no small feat, especially when you consider that 30% of all eateries fail within their first year. But the family of owner Dewey Guida has kept DeeJay's BBQ Ribs and Grille going for more than 40 years. Located off Route 22 in Weirton, W.Va., the 210-seat restaurant and its baby back ribs have long been a lure for Pittsburgh-area customers. Now, those customers won't have to trek quite as far, since DeeJay's is expanding into the Pittsburgh area.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Abington rallies to win Little League 8-10 state title at West Point
Abington Little League bounced back Monday to defeat Morrisville and win the Pennsylvania Little League 8-10 state title at West Point. A three-run fourth inning helped Abington rally for a 4-2 victory. Shane Goldberg and Jerry Jordan had clutch two-out RBI singles for the winners. Jake Kwiatkowski had an RBI...
Coronavirus Active Case Trends: north central West Virginia recap for July 29
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – 12 News is producing a weekly look at the trends in active coronavirus cases in north central West Virginia. This recap is released on Fridays, and it shows how the number of active cases has changed from the previous Friday. For the purposes of this report, these recaps will focus on Barbour, […]
Comments / 0