Governor’s Office of Community Programs to host Back to School Community Fair in Houma

Terrebonne Bicentennial Celebration hosts Evolution of Education presentation
Terrebonne Parish President Gordon Dove invites the community to attend the Terrebonne Parish Bicentennial Celebration presentation Evolution of Education on Thursday, August 4, at 6 p.m. at the Barry P. Bonvillain Civic Center. The year-long celebration highlights the 200 years of history and culture of Terrebonne Parish. Tonight’s presentation will...
Apel Lafourche Chapter Hosts Back to School Bash for Educators
The Lafourche-area Chapter of the Associated Professional Educators of Louisiana invites educators to unwind before the start of a new school year at its Back to School Bash, today, Aug. 1, from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the Balcony Restaurant. The event is open to all educators and will...
Thibodaux Service League Offers Fall Non-Profit Grant Opportunity
The Thibodaux Service League has launched a grant opportunity for this fall for community non-profit organizations. The service league awards grant opportunities twice a year. Grant opportunities for the Fall season end on September 30 when a committee will review applications and make a decision. The grant application requires organization information including the mission of the nonprofit, what the funds would be used for, what the organization’s greatest need is, fundraising objectives, future goals for growth, and testimony from someone touched by your organization. Click here to apply.
The community packed the bus at this year’s Pack the Bus School Supply Drive!
“We had a great day helping 40 plus wonderful community partners “Pack the Bus” with school supplies for local students in need,” reads a statement from Synergy Bank. United Way of South Louisiana in coordination with Synergy Bank hosted the 8th annual school supply drive to benefit local children and schools during the month of July. Community members were encouraged to bring a new school supply donation to any of the community drop-off locations throughout the month of July. On July 29, 2022, team members loaded a school bus to pack it with the supplies collected throughout Terrebonne and Lafourche Parishes.
Lafourche Roping Club to Host General Membership Meeting
The Lafourche Roping Club is excited to announce it will be hosting a general membership meeting at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 2, at the LSU Ag Bldg. The meeting is open to members of the community who are interested in learning more about the organization, its mission, and history.
Houma-Terrebonne Chamber Donates Supplies to Pack the Bus
The Houma-Terrebonne Chamber of Commerce, through their Chamber Cares initiative, has donated school supplies for the 8th Annual Pack the Bus to help students in need for the new school year. The bus stopped by the Chamber Friday, July 29 where staff and volunteers presented supplies donated by community and...
Early Childhood Ground Truthing event headed to Thibodaux
Power Coalition for Equity and Justice and Geaux Far Louisiana have kicked off an Early Childhood Ground Truthing Listening Session Tour and are headed to Thibodaux. The listening session will be held at St .Luke Community Center on Tuesday, August 9, from 6 p.m. – 8 p.m. Sessions are...
Highest paying jobs in Houma that require a graduate degree
Compiled the highest paying jobs that require a graduate degree in Houma-Thibodaux, LA using data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
Baptist pastor sues Sewerage & Water Board, kickstarting campaign over 'draconian billing system'
The pastor of a Lower 9th Ward Baptist church is suing the New Orleans Sewerage and Water Board over a long-running billing dispute in what he says is the start of a campaign to force the utility to fix its notoriously chaotic billing system. The Rev. Jack Battiste, who has...
Leaving Legacies
Louisiana culture is rich in family traditions and values that carry on for generations. Slo-Melt Ice based in Bourg, Louisiana is evidence of the drive and determination that has been handed down from generation to generation. Founded in 1997, the family-owned and operated company has consistently provided high-quality products that fill ice chests across the region. The company has been a leader in providing packaged ice and bulk ice for commercial, industrial, and retail businesses in South Louisiana. The company services areas as far west as the Texas state line, Slidell to our east, and as far north as Baton Rouge and Zachary.
Concrete Canvas Project Brings Color to Morgan City Community
The Morgan City community is popping up with bright colors and fun art thanks to a new project, The Concrete Canvas Project. The Concrete Canvas Project began when Morgan City resident Jennifer Edwards recognized her favorite aspect of traveling; art. “Anytime I travel, that’s one of the things I seek..it’s street art, graffiti art, any kind of alternative art form. I just really enjoy it and my husband enjoys it as well,” she said. Edwards said she recently visited Lafayette where she noticed the storm drains were painted. Once she returned home, she told her friend Jennifer Dragna about the drains, and the pair got excited about wanting to do a similar project in Morgan City.
VCHS announces return of Terrier Tailgate
Vandebilt Catholic High School announces the return of the Terrier Tailgate. “It’s been three years since we’ve “tailgated” in-person together, so mark your calendars, #TERRIERNATION!,” reads a statement from VCHS. The tailgate will take place on Saturday, September 10, at the Houma-Terrebonne Civic Center from 6 p.m.- 10 p.m.
LPSO to Conduct Online Tax Title Sale on August 30, 2022
Sheriff Craig Webre announced the Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office will host a tax title sale on Tuesday, August 30, 2022. The tax sale will begin at 8 A.M. and conclude at 8 P.M. or earlier if all properties are sold. By hosting the sale online, bidders that would not normally be able to attend the auction in person are still able to participate.
The Judah Exhibition on showcase in Houma
Terrebonne Parish Library System invites you to explore the art of African American history and culture by visiting the Judah Exhibition Display at the North Library Branch. The Judah Exhibition was founded in 2016 by Christina Christyle, it includes art dedicated to black history, culture, and identity. Christyle’s display visually documents black history through the media of large wood burnings. The exhibition is engaging and educational, and sparks conversations to further expand the knowledge of black culture and history. The organization partners with museums, universities, and galleries on relevant and important projects. The exhibition first made an appearance in Terrebonne Parish at the Finding Our Roots African American Museum in April 2016.
Reminder: Louisiana Law Provides Strong Right of Self Defense Against Car Jackings, Other Crimes
In view of the increasing number of carjackings in Shreveport-Bossier—as well as the uptick in those occurring in Baton Rouge and New Orleans—it is worth revisiting the law that provides for the right of self-defense if citizens of Louisiana are attacked while in our vehicles, businesses, or in our homes.
Sean Goodwin, principal of St. Joan of Arc School in New Orleans
Sean Goodwin, who served as principal of St. Augustine High School in New Orleans from 2014-19, has been named the new principal of St. Joan of Arc School in New Orleans. Goodwin most recently served as principal of Andrew H. Wilson Charter School in New Orleans. He is certified in administration and teaching, with many years of experience in the classroom and in multiple roles as principal and assistant principal.
Don’t Speed on I-10; New Law Goes Into Effect Today in Louisiana
There Is a New Law That Has Gone Into Effect Today That You Need to Know About. This new law takes effect on August 1st. Governor John Bel Edwards signed the bill, SB 435 law this bill will have a huge impact on several drivers in Louisiana. This bill will factor driving time into speeding tickets for violators traveling on the Interstate 10 Atchafalaya Basin Bridge. Yes, you're officially being timed on how long it takes you to get from one point of the bridge to the other.
BTNEP Partners with St. Francis Vegetable Garden to Package over 1200 Seed Packets for Pollinators
The Barataria-Terrebonne National Estuary Program partnered with St. Francis Vegetable Garden to host a seed packaging party in support of local pollinators. The packaging party took place at Terrebonne Parish Library Main Branch on Friday, July 29. The group packaged approximately 1,235 seed packets, containing over 88,780 seeds, to place in the Seed Library.
Sally Ann Thibodeaux
Sally Ann Thibodeaux, 84, a native of Thibodaux, Louisiana and resident of Thibodaux, Louisiana passed away on July 30, 2022. A visitation will be held in her honor on Thursday, August 4, 2022 at Christ the Redeemer Catholic Church, Thibodaux, Louisiana from 9:00 am until the Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 am. The burial will follow in St. Joseph Cemetery – Thibodaux, Thibodaux, Louisiana.
Man wanted for Theft from local school
Terrebonne Parish Sheriff Tim Soignet is asking the public for assistance in identifying a man responsible for burglarizing a local Terrebonne school and stealing multiple items. On July 29, 2022, Terrebonne Parish deputies responded to a local Terrebonne school, where they learned a burglary had taken place on the night...
