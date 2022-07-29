Governor’s Office of Community Programs to host Back to School Community Fair in Houma

The Morgan City community is popping up with bright colors and fun art thanks to a new project, The Concrete Canvas Project. The Concrete Canvas Project began when Morgan City resident Jennifer Edwards recognized her favorite aspect of traveling; art. “Anytime I travel, that’s one of the things I seek..it’s street art, graffiti art, any kind of alternative art form. I just really enjoy it and my husband enjoys it as well,” she said. Edwards said she recently visited Lafayette where she noticed the storm drains were painted. Once she returned home, she told her friend Jennifer Dragna about the drains, and the pair got excited about wanting to do a similar project in Morgan City.

