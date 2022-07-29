Inside La Prensa Latina with Jairo Arguijo

www.actionnews5.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
actionnews5.com
Reducing gun crime through violence interruption programs
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - There’s a new tool in Memphis’ crime-fighting arsenal. Memphis is among the cities looking at reducing gun violence and over-policing in communities of color by using violence interruption programs. The U.S. Department of Justice pledged $444 million last year to support a wide variety...
localmemphis.com
Wolfchase Galleria holds giveaway for students
Wolfchase Galleria gave away 250 backpacks and other school supplies on Saturday. The mall also held a fashion show for kids to show off their new school clothes.
Popculture
Young Dolph Mural Vandalized
A mural honoring the late rapper Young Dolph was recently vandalized with paint in South Memphis. FOX13Memphis.com reports that the mural, which was commissioned by his family and the Ida Mae Foundation, was defaced by two vandals with paint, and it was all caught on camera. Local artist Cameron Hill began working on the mural just four months ago at King of Discounts Mini Mart in South Memphis. Hill took a break from painting after receiving hate mail correspondences. He is upset over the vandalism as he was hoping he'd have it complete by July 27, which would have been Dolph's 37th birthday. Now, things are put on hold.
celebsbar.com
Newlywed Pharmacist Murdered At Fiji Resort Was Beaten To Death In Bathroom
[Warning: Potentially Triggering Content] More information has been revealed about Christe Chen’s shocking Turtle Island death. Last month we reported news of a Memphis, Tennessee couple that decided to spend their honeymoon at the exclusive Turtle Island Resort in Fiji which ended in a tragedy. At the time no...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
lakelandcurrents.com
Frizzell Family Pumped Up To Open Lakeland Health & Fitness
Lakeland Health & Fitness owners JD and Emily Frizzell are jumping up and down with anticipation for their Grand Opening in Lakeland and hope that you can ‘fit in’ a visit on August 13th to see all they have to offer. Their new location will be located at 9875 Huff N Puff Road in Lakeland.
Getting kids back-to-school ready before the first day
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The first day of school is almost upon us. Most kids haven’t been asked to do much work over the summer. Which means the transition from summer break might not be the easiest. "Some kids get super excited about it, some kids are really dragging...
actionnews5.com
Lung cancer and disparities in treatment among racial lines
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Lung cancer is a leading cause of death for Black men and women. Even though there are new treatments available, there are also disparities in treatments across racial and ethnic lines. Dr. Sydney Barned and Brandi Bryant, a lung cancer survivor, joined Action News 5′s Andrew...
Eclectic pop-up bar opens downtown
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Lucky Cowboy is a new bar that opened downtown on Friday, July 29. Jared Welch, owner, says it's a pop-up eclectic art installation, where each installation will be rotated out as they partner with different artists. It started out as a selfie museum, and Welch felt...
IN THIS ARTICLE
actionnews5.com
Volunteers devote time at FedEx St. Jude Championship tournament to help children
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The countdown is on! We’re just 10 days away from the FedEx St. Jude Championship tournament on August 11. The tournament attracts golf pros and fans from across the globe, all while raising money for St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital. That’s all part of...
As It Emerges, Memphis’ Orange Mound Tower Empowers Black Ownership and Community Wealth
On a trip to Memphis, I became fully immersed in a community of Black innovators that is intentionally and unapologetically reclaiming its home. Thanks to Memphis Brand, BLACK ENTERPRISE had the pleasure of convening with a glowing group of creators to share its perspective on the city’s thriving Black arts and culture.
tri-statedefender.com
The Memphis Branch NAACP is out to supersize activism
Recently named the “best local branch in the nation,” the Memphis Branch NAACP used Saturday’s Freedom Fun Luncheon to signal a resolve to double down on a longstanding commitment to fighting for equity for African-American people. Nearly 1,000 supporters gathered at the Memphis Hilton Hotel for the...
actionnews5.com
K9 Bolt graduates, will serve on CSX Railroad
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A graduation ceremony was held Monday at 8 a.m. for canine Bolt, who will go to work with CSX Railroad Police Force. Bolt is named after Memphis Police Officer Sean Bolton who was killed in the line of duty in 2015. Agent Moody, former MPD officer,...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Backpack giveaway on Young Dolph’s birthday draws hundreds
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Young Dolph may be gone, but he’s still giving back to his South Memphis community. Several hundred kids and parents turned out Wednesday for a giveaway for K-12 students on Castalia Street. There were 300 backpacks to be given out with school supplies inside. Memphis rappers and artists from Dolph’s PRE label, […]
Shelby County Restaurant Scores: July 26 – August 1
Newest Restaurant Report Card | If you want the latest Shelby County restaurant scores sent directly to your inbox, sign up for it today on WREG’s Newsletter here. Each week WREG is rounding up the highest and lowest scores from Shelby County restaurant inspections. Find more scores from Shelby County and other Tennessee counties here. Lowest: Baby Jack’s BBQ – […]
musictimes.com
Fuel Drummer Jody Abbott Cause of Death Tragic; Details Revealed
Fuel lost its original drummer, Jody Abbott, after the musician passed away recently. He was 55. Multiple news outlets, including Local Memphis and Fox 13 Memphis, reported Abbott's death this week. They confirmed that the former Fuel drummer and Memphis resident died on July 20. The Huntington's Disease Society of...
localmemphis.com
Celebrate Memphis: Trolley Night
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — All July long, we've been celebrating Memphis by honoring small businesses throughout the Mid-South. As we near the end of July, we're highlighting Trolley Night on South Main Street in downtown Memphis.
Local business gave kids free haircuts before going back to school
MEMPHIS, TN. — The first day of school is a big deal for kids!. To make sure they’re looking their best and prepared. A local business gave back in a big way. While clippers glide through young boys’ hair. A fresh wash has third grader Daleah White feeling luxurious.
No, there was not a school shooting at a Frayser Elementary School
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — An article posted on a website Monday claimed that there was an active shooter at a Frayser elementary school at the 1600 block of Dalewood Avenue, which is Frayser Achievement Elementary School. The article claimed that as many as 12 children were injured in the shooting,...
insideradio.com
iHeart’s ‘Memphis Chicken & Beer Festival’ Set For Aug. 6.
IHeartMedia Memphis will hold the fourth annual “Memphis Chicken & Beer Festival” on Saturday, Aug. 6 from 6-10pm on the field of the Simmons Bank Liberty Bowl Stadium. Tickets are on sale now with a portion of proceeds benefitting local charity Merge Memphis. In past years, the event...
actionnews5.com
Teachers, students prep for return to schools
DESOTO CO., Miss. (WMC) - DeSoto County teachers are back in school. The teachers returned Monday to make final preparations for students, who begin school on Thursday, August 4. Check out the start times and more information for each DeSoto County School by clicking here. In Shelby County, thousands of...
Comments / 0