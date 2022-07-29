ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

Inside La Prensa Latina with Jairo Arguijo

By Amanda Hanson
 4 days ago
Reducing gun crime through violence interruption programs

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - There’s a new tool in Memphis’ crime-fighting arsenal. Memphis is among the cities looking at reducing gun violence and over-policing in communities of color by using violence interruption programs. The U.S. Department of Justice pledged $444 million last year to support a wide variety...
MEMPHIS, TN
Young Dolph Mural Vandalized

A mural honoring the late rapper Young Dolph was recently vandalized with paint in South Memphis. FOX13Memphis.com reports that the mural, which was commissioned by his family and the Ida Mae Foundation, was defaced by two vandals with paint, and it was all caught on camera. Local artist Cameron Hill began working on the mural just four months ago at King of Discounts Mini Mart in South Memphis. Hill took a break from painting after receiving hate mail correspondences. He is upset over the vandalism as he was hoping he'd have it complete by July 27, which would have been Dolph's 37th birthday. Now, things are put on hold.
MEMPHIS, TN
Newlywed Pharmacist Murdered At Fiji Resort Was Beaten To Death In Bathroom

[Warning: Potentially Triggering Content] More information has been revealed about Christe Chen’s shocking Turtle Island death. Last month we reported news of a Memphis, Tennessee couple that decided to spend their honeymoon at the exclusive Turtle Island Resort in Fiji which ended in a tragedy. At the time no...
Frizzell Family Pumped Up To Open Lakeland Health & Fitness

Lakeland Health & Fitness owners JD and Emily Frizzell are jumping up and down with anticipation for their Grand Opening in Lakeland and hope that you can ‘fit in’ a visit on August 13th to see all they have to offer. Their new location will be located at 9875 Huff N Puff Road in Lakeland.
LAKELAND, TN
Lung cancer and disparities in treatment among racial lines

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Lung cancer is a leading cause of death for Black men and women. Even though there are new treatments available, there are also disparities in treatments across racial and ethnic lines. Dr. Sydney Barned and Brandi Bryant, a lung cancer survivor, joined Action News 5′s Andrew...
Eclectic pop-up bar opens downtown

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Lucky Cowboy is a new bar that opened downtown on Friday, July 29. Jared Welch, owner, says it's a pop-up eclectic art installation, where each installation will be rotated out as they partner with different artists. It started out as a selfie museum, and Welch felt...
MEMPHIS, TN
Volunteers devote time at FedEx St. Jude Championship tournament to help children

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The countdown is on! We’re just 10 days away from the FedEx St. Jude Championship tournament on August 11. The tournament attracts golf pros and fans from across the globe, all while raising money for St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital. That’s all part of...
The Memphis Branch NAACP is out to supersize activism

Recently named the “best local branch in the nation,” the Memphis Branch NAACP used Saturday’s Freedom Fun Luncheon to signal a resolve to double down on a longstanding commitment to fighting for equity for African-American people. Nearly 1,000 supporters gathered at the Memphis Hilton Hotel for the...
MEMPHIS, TN
K9 Bolt graduates, will serve on CSX Railroad

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A graduation ceremony was held Monday at 8 a.m. for canine Bolt, who will go to work with CSX Railroad Police Force. Bolt is named after Memphis Police Officer Sean Bolton who was killed in the line of duty in 2015. Agent Moody, former MPD officer,...
MEMPHIS, TN
Backpack giveaway on Young Dolph’s birthday draws hundreds

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Young Dolph may be gone, but he’s still giving back to his South Memphis community. Several hundred kids and parents turned out Wednesday for a giveaway for K-12 students on Castalia Street. There were 300 backpacks to be given out with school supplies inside. Memphis rappers and artists from Dolph’s PRE label, […]
MEMPHIS, TN
Shelby County Restaurant Scores: July 26 – August 1

Newest Restaurant Report Card | If you want the latest Shelby County restaurant scores sent directly to your inbox, sign up for it today on WREG’s Newsletter here. Each week WREG is rounding up the highest and lowest scores from Shelby County restaurant inspections. Find more scores from Shelby County and other Tennessee counties here. Lowest: Baby Jack’s BBQ – […]
SHELBY COUNTY, TN
Fuel Drummer Jody Abbott Cause of Death Tragic; Details Revealed

Fuel lost its original drummer, Jody Abbott, after the musician passed away recently. He was 55. Multiple news outlets, including Local Memphis and Fox 13 Memphis, reported Abbott's death this week. They confirmed that the former Fuel drummer and Memphis resident died on July 20. The Huntington's Disease Society of...
MEMPHIS, TN
Celebrate Memphis: Trolley Night

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — All July long, we've been celebrating Memphis by honoring small businesses throughout the Mid-South. As we near the end of July, we're highlighting Trolley Night on South Main Street in downtown Memphis.
iHeart’s ‘Memphis Chicken & Beer Festival’ Set For Aug. 6.

IHeartMedia Memphis will hold the fourth annual “Memphis Chicken & Beer Festival” on Saturday, Aug. 6 from 6-10pm on the field of the Simmons Bank Liberty Bowl Stadium. Tickets are on sale now with a portion of proceeds benefitting local charity Merge Memphis. In past years, the event...
Teachers, students prep for return to schools

DESOTO CO., Miss. (WMC) - DeSoto County teachers are back in school. The teachers returned Monday to make final preparations for students, who begin school on Thursday, August 4. Check out the start times and more information for each DeSoto County School by clicking here. In Shelby County, thousands of...
DESOTO COUNTY, MS

