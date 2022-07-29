Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Stake Boosted by Gamble Jones Investment Counsel

www.tickerreport.com
Here's the Next Stock-Split Stock to Buy After Alphabet
Tesla is on track to be the next high-profile company to conduct a stock split this year.
2 Leading Tech Stocks to Buy in 2022 and Beyond
The technology sector has been beaten down hard after a decades-long run higher.
Cloud Strength Takes Amazon (AMZN) Stock Up 12%
Amazon’s (NASDAQ:AMZN) second-quarter revenue surpassed expectations, as the conglomerate’s cloud unit Amazon Web Services (AWS) performed very well in Q2. AMZN stock is jumping 12.5% in early trading. The conglomerate’s Q2 revenue increased 7.2% year-over-year (YOY) to $121.2 billion versus analysts’ average outlook of $118.8 billion. Excluding a...
Tech Sell-Off: 1 Stock-Split Stock You'll Wish You'd Bought on the Dip
Alphabet's past investments in diversification paid off in the second quarter of 2022.
Stocks Higher, Apple, Amazon, Intel And Roku In Focus - Five Things To Know
Here are five things you must know for Friday, July 29:. 1. -- Stock Futures Higher On Fading Rate Bets Fade, Big Tech Boost. U.S. equity futures extended gains Friday, pushing stocks to one of their best monthly gains in two years, as a pair of better-than-expected big tech earnings, as well as fading bets on big Fed rate hikes, added to improving investor sentiment.
If You Invested $100 In GameStop, AMD, Nvidia, Tesla, Apple, Microsoft, Amazon, Plug Power And Bitcoin 5 Years Ago, Here's How Much You'd Have Now
Investors who placed their hard-earned cash into major US indices have enjoyed respectable returns over the past 5 years. Despite two market corrections — the recent market correction partially generated by the Russia-Ukraine war and the stock market crash of 2020, the SPDR S&P 500 ETF SPY, Invesco QQQ Trust Series 1 QQQ and SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust DIA have returned 56.77%, 104.28% and 44.34% respectively.
These 3 Growth Stocks Are At Historic Lows, But Could Be About to Rally
Value investors love to pounce on low-priced stocks. However, both value and growth investors should get excited when those cheap stocks represent high-octane growth businesses.
Dow falls 228 points as retail stocks fall after negative Walmart guidance
July 26 (UPI) -- U.S. markets declined Tuesday as retail stocks fell on the heels of a negative earnings outlook from Walmart. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 228.5 points, or 0.71%, while the S&P 500 dropped 1.15% and the Nasdaq Composite closed the day down 1.87%. Walmart stock fell...
3 Dividend Aristocrats to Buy in August
AbbVie ranks as one of the best-performing Dividend Aristocrats this year. Abbott continues to deliver strong growth and will probably benefit if there's another COVID-19 wave. PepsiCo's business is largely insulated from inflation -- a big plus in the current environment. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may...
Looking At Ford Motor's Recent Whale Trades
A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on Ford Motor. Looking at options history for Ford Motor F we detected 11 strange trades. If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 36% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 63% with bearish.
Morgan Stanley banker with $44K bonus grumbles payouts this year ‘f
Mid-range bonuses at Morgan Stanley this year were around $40,000 to $45,000, according to posts by junior bankers on financial blog Wall Street Oasis. “Why would anybody choose to take such a f***ing ENORMOUS discount relative to boutiques?” one outraged banker posted. The Post could not determine what...
Exxon Mobil (XOM) Stock Pops on Record Profits
ExxonMobil (NYSE:XOM) stock is rising on Friday following the release of its earnings report for the second quarter of 2022. The big news from that earnings report is adjusted earnings per share of $4.14. That’s well above the $3.89 per share that Wall Street was expecting. Also, it’s a significant jump from the $1.10 per share reported in the second quarter of 2021.
Trading Amazon on Earnings: How Much More Can It Rally?
It’s been a long time since we’ve been able to say this, but shares of Amazon (AMZN) - Get Amazon.com Inc. Report are rocketing higher after earnings. Shares are up more than 11% on Friday after the company delivered better-than-expected results for its latest quarter. Despite generating a...
Nasdaq, S&P 500 Trade Higher Following Amazon, Apple Earnings And Other Top Headlines July 29
SURPRISE BEATS: Expectations were set low heading into earnings season. And so far, companies have matched or beat those lowered expectations for the most part. Amazon.com Inc AMZN and Apple Inc AAPL both released earnings after the close Thursday and both beat on top and bottom line. Amazon’s earnings were...
S&P 500, Nasdaq register biggest monthly gains since 2020
NEW YORK, July 29 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks added to their recent rally on Friday after upbeat forecasts from Apple (AAPL.O) and Amazon.com (AMZN.O), and the S&P 500 and Nasdaq posted their biggest monthly percentage gains since 2020.
FinTech IPO Index Sinks 3.3% as Macro Concerns Weigh on Earnings Season
The investing world is parsing the slew of earnings that are continuing to come from banks, from the payments networks. And thus far, while earnings announcements have yet to pick up within our coverage, via the FinTech IPO Index, we might assume that the names are moving in sympathy to what their financial services brethren are saying.
Is Google The Buy Of The Summer?
It’s been an unpredictable kind of year for most companies, and Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOGL), is no exception. Is it suddenly becoming an obvious buy though?
Wall St ends up sharply for 2nd day; Amazon.com, Apple jump after hours
NEW YORK, July 28 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks on Thursday rallied for a second day, with all three major indexes ending up more than 1% as data showing a second consecutive quarterly contraction in the economy fueled investor speculation the Federal Reserve may not need to be as aggressive with interest rate hikes as some had feared.
Director Edward Shapiro Just Bought 50,000 Shares of United (UAL) Stock
United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) stock is in the spotlight following a $1.78 million insider purchase by director Edward Shapiro. This comes after the company reported its first quarterly profit since the onset of Covid-19. Still, revenue and earnings per share tallied in below consensus analyst estimates. Revenue came in at $12.11...
