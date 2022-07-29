Guthrie Police Department mourns loss of Lieutenant found dead in his home

ktul.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
New stimulus proposal would give families thousands in OklahomaJake WellsOklahoma City, OK
Invasive snake-like ‘jumping worms’ are spreading in OklahomaPolarbearOklahoma State
Popular Oklahoma barbecue restaurant set to close at end of JulyKristen WaltersOklahoma State
Delay ends wedding plans, couple tie knot in the air: "Walking down a different aisle"Amy ChristieDallas, TX
21-year-old man arrested after stabbing puppy at Oklahoma City home, police say
OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. — Police arrested a 21-year-old man accused of stabbing a puppy over the weekend at an Oklahoma City home. Around 1:30 a.m. Sunday, police responded to a domestic incident near Southwest 11th Street and Pennsylvania Avenue. The dog’s owner told police that her brother stabbed the 5-month-old puppy and previously abused the pet, according to a police report.
Convicted killer accused of attacking, killing correctional officer
Officials with the Oklahoma Department of Corrections have released more information following a deadly attack at a correctional facility.
Woman Killed, 16-Year-Old Wounded In SW OKC Homicide
Oklahoma City police identified a victim in a road rage incident that turned deadly Monday night. Authorities responded to a double shooting after 7 p.m. Monday near Southwest 22nd Street and South Blackwelder Avenue. Investigators said they believe the victims were in a vehicle with at least one other vehicle...
Edmond couple recovering after being severely injured by chase suspect
A beloved Edmond couple is recovering at home after a high-speed chase suspect crashed into their car during the pursuit.
KTUL
Suspects caught after afternoon on the run in Pawnee County
CLEVELAND, Okla. (KTUL) — "We were going into town, and we saw the police chasing an SUV," said Robert Nishimuta. An SUV that would later wind up not far away at all from Nishimuta's home, down near the edge of Keystone lake. When wreckers pulled it up to the...
News On 6
1 Arrested, 1 Hospitalized After Rollover Crash In NW Oklahoma City
Oklahoma City police were called to the scene of a rollover crash Tuesday morning. The crash happened near Northwest Expressway and West Wilshire Boulevard. According to police, there were two people inside the car when it rolled over twice. Police said the passenger was hospitalized with unknown injuries. The driver...
9 alleged Universal Aryan Brotherhood members charged in OKC November 2021 homicide
According to newly-filed court documents, nine new suspects have been charged in connection with a November murder in Oklahoma City.
okcfox.com
Warr Acres Police arrest woman for allegedly murdering her husband
WARR ACRES, Okla. (KOKH) — Warr Acres police arrested a woman who they say murdered her husband on Saturday. Police responded to a call on an Assault with a Deadly Weapon on Saturday in the 6100 block of Inland Rd. Upon arriving at the scene, police say they found...
KTUL
Two teens shot, one killed in OKC road rage incident, police say
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Oklahoma City police are investigating the 45th homicide of 2022. Police say they responded to a call on a double shooting that occurred near SW 22nd and Blackwelder around 7:20 p.m on Monday. Upon arrival, police found 19-year-old Aaliyah Quintero-Lopez and a 16-year-old boy. Both...
Driver charged after wild high-speed chase
The suspect in a high-speed chase that led officers through the Oklahoma City metro area has now been charged.
Metro Man Shoots Home Intruder, Says He Feared For His Safety
A metro man confronts and shoots an intruder after police say he forced his way into the southwest Oklahoma City home. According to the resident, who did not want to be identified, he hesitated to pull the trigger. He said after Derial Goode Jr. managed to force his locked front...
KXII.com
Man accused of stealing $10,000 from Choctaw Casino
DURANT, Okla. (KXII) - A former employee is accused of stealing thousands of dollars right out of the casino’s vault. According to court documents from the State of Oklahoma, 37-year-old Gregory Caleb Perry, who worked as a vault clerk at the casino, was caught on the surveillance footage allegedly sticking a strap of $100 bills, totaling $10,000, into his shirt back in October of 2021.
Victim, Suspect Identified In Warr Acres Homicide
Warr Acres police released information on the victim and suspect in connection with a weekend homicide. Authorities responded to a home around 1:30 a.m. Saturday near Northwest 63rd Street and North MacArthur Boulevard on an assault with a deadly weapon call. Upon arrival, officers said they discovered a man, identified...
Pratt Tribune
When pulled over do not share, especially in Oklahoma
The lights were flashing red and blue in the rear and side view mirrors. It’s something that nobody wants to see and an experience that I had not had, as a driver, for probably over a decade. That streak ended last Thursday night. The Hennessey, Oklahoma police officer seemed...
KOCO
6-hour armed standoff ends without injury, Oklahoma City police say
OKLAHOMA CITY — One person is in custody and investigators are piecing together details surrounding a six-hour armed standoff early Saturday morning. The standoff began at roughly 2:30 a.m., police said, when a woman called her ex-husband to ask him to pick her up, saying her car had broken down.
OCPD: Incident At Quail Springs Mall Not A Shooting
Oklahoma City police confirm the incident that happened Saturday afternoon at Quail Springs Mall was not a shooting. Officers met with mall security and confirmed a salon academy was holding a graduation celebration with confetti cannons. The sounds from the cannons led to panic among people inside the mall thinking...
KOCO
Thieves target popular Oklahoma City restaurant
OKLAHOMA CITY — Thieves targeted a popular Oklahoma City restaurant. The owner of Off The Hook said someone broke into their restaurant at Britton Road an Interstate 235 early Saturday morning. The suspect stole their safe and money out of a register. The owner shared pictures with us where...
Oklahoma family picking up the pieces after fire destroys home
A Noble family is picking through the rubble of their home after it went up in flames last week, causing them to lose nearly everything they own.
okcfox.com
Enid police: Man had two machetes at Garfield Elementary School
ENID, Okla. (KOKH) — A man was taken into custody after Enid police said he had machetes at Garfield Elementary School. Police said officers responded there on Thursday morning after getting a call about a man with two machetes causing a disturbance. The suspect, whose name was redacted in...
Caught On Camera: 1 Parent Punched In Brawl At Edmond Basketball Game
A parent was hit with more than a foul after they stepped onto a basketball court in Edmond, and it was all caught on video. Oklahoma County deputies described the clip that showed the court before it turned into a boxing ring as absolute chaos. They said the part that concerns them most is the parents and referees caught in the middle of the brawl.
