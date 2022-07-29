ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Guthrie, OK

Guthrie Police Department mourns loss of Lieutenant found dead in his home

By Payton Alls, Miranda Vondale Foster
KTUL
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
ktul.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

21-year-old man arrested after stabbing puppy at Oklahoma City home, police say

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. — Police arrested a 21-year-old man accused of stabbing a puppy over the weekend at an Oklahoma City home. Around 1:30 a.m. Sunday, police responded to a domestic incident near Southwest 11th Street and Pennsylvania Avenue. The dog’s owner told police that her brother stabbed the 5-month-old puppy and previously abused the pet, according to a police report.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Guthrie, OK
Guthrie, OK
Crime & Safety
Local
Oklahoma Crime & Safety
News On 6

1 Arrested, 1 Hospitalized After Rollover Crash In NW Oklahoma City

Oklahoma City police were called to the scene of a rollover crash Tuesday morning. The crash happened near Northwest Expressway and West Wilshire Boulevard. According to police, there were two people inside the car when it rolled over twice. Police said the passenger was hospitalized with unknown injuries. The driver...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police Lieutenant#Okla#East Side#Dead Inside#Osbi
KTUL

Two teens shot, one killed in OKC road rage incident, police say

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Oklahoma City police are investigating the 45th homicide of 2022. Police say they responded to a call on a double shooting that occurred near SW 22nd and Blackwelder around 7:20 p.m on Monday. Upon arrival, police found 19-year-old Aaliyah Quintero-Lopez and a 16-year-old boy. Both...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
KXII.com

Man accused of stealing $10,000 from Choctaw Casino

DURANT, Okla. (KXII) - A former employee is accused of stealing thousands of dollars right out of the casino’s vault. According to court documents from the State of Oklahoma, 37-year-old Gregory Caleb Perry, who worked as a vault clerk at the casino, was caught on the surveillance footage allegedly sticking a strap of $100 bills, totaling $10,000, into his shirt back in October of 2021.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
News 9 KWTV - Oklahoma City

Victim, Suspect Identified In Warr Acres Homicide

Warr Acres police released information on the victim and suspect in connection with a weekend homicide. Authorities responded to a home around 1:30 a.m. Saturday near Northwest 63rd Street and North MacArthur Boulevard on an assault with a deadly weapon call. Upon arrival, officers said they discovered a man, identified...
Pratt Tribune

When pulled over do not share, especially in Oklahoma

The lights were flashing red and blue in the rear and side view mirrors. It’s something that nobody wants to see and an experience that I had not had, as a driver, for probably over a decade. That streak ended last Thursday night. The Hennessey, Oklahoma police officer seemed...
HENNESSEY, OK
KOCO

Thieves target popular Oklahoma City restaurant

OKLAHOMA CITY — Thieves targeted a popular Oklahoma City restaurant. The owner of Off The Hook said someone broke into their restaurant at Britton Road an Interstate 235 early Saturday morning. The suspect stole their safe and money out of a register. The owner shared pictures with us where...
okcfox.com

Enid police: Man had two machetes at Garfield Elementary School

ENID, Okla. (KOKH) — A man was taken into custody after Enid police said he had machetes at Garfield Elementary School. Police said officers responded there on Thursday morning after getting a call about a man with two machetes causing a disturbance. The suspect, whose name was redacted in...
ENID, OK

Comments / 0

Community Policy