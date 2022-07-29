Rome's annual Drums Along the Mohawk event ending after 41 years

www.wktv.com
Rome Honor America Days parade returns
ROME, NY – A brief rain shower didn’t dampen the spirits of Rome residents Saturday. They lined North James Street bright and early for the return of Rome’s Honor America Days Parade. Red, white, and blue lined the parade route, as marching bands, patriotic floats, and service...
Romesentinel.com
CanalFest celebration returns August 5-7
ROME — Rome Rotary Club promises a weekend filled with fun events and activities during its annual CanalFest celebration set for Friday through Sunday, Aug. 5-7 at Bellamy Harbor Park. Rome Rotary has received a grant from the state Canal Corporation and the Erie Canalway National Heritage Corridor in...
flackbroadcasting.com
Interview: Phyllis White talks pre-sale tickets and parade registration for the upcoming 75th annual New York State Woodsmen's Field Days
BOONVILLE- Fair season is over for Lewis and Oneida Counties, which means it's time now to look forward to the 75th annual New York State Woodsmen's Field Days. Aimed for the weekend of Friday, August 19 - Sunday, August 21 at the Boonville-Oneida County Fairgrounds, the world known event returns following a two-year hiatus from COVID.
NY State Fair Adds Rock Hall of Famer and Band With Albany Connection!
The New York State Fair continues to add to the line up of entertainment for 2022! So far a variety of artists have been announced including Foreigner, TLC, Country musician Riley Green and Herman's Hermits, to name a few. There are 32 artists currently scheduled to perform this year at...
Abbott Farms Of Syracuse Area Reminding You To Be A Good Human
Abbott Farms of Baldwinsville in the Syracuse area took to their Facebook page to remind people of all ages to be nice humans, be better people. Abbot Farms published on their Facebook page how they wanted to take a moment to share something important to them- their ability to hire teens. They do this to offer someone their first time job:
syr.edu
Johnny Gee’s Travels To Northeast Jazz and Wine Festival
COLE KIRST: “John H. Giles Sr. does all the cooking. With over thirty years of experience Giles takes pride in smoked ribs and chicken. Though his name is the brand he cannot function without Joyce Burwell.”. JOYCE BURWELL: “I basically just fry his wings, and his fish and his...
newyorkalmanack.com
Battle of Oriskany: Civil War in the Mohawk Valley
During this program, Terry McMaster will look at how the Revolutionary War in the Mohawk Valley was largely a civil war between neighbors, between siblings, and between fathers and sons, depending on who sided with the Revolutionaries and who with the Royalist cause. McMaster will look at the circumstances that...
localsyr.com
WATCH: Black bear spotted in Cincinnatus
(WSYR-TV) — A black bear seemed to have lost its bearings and wound up in a yard in Cincinnatus on Friday, July 29. The video of the bear was sent to NewsChannel 9 by viewer Ed Lewis. His doorbell camera caught the bear walking across his yard on State Route 41 around 7:30 p.m. before it trotted off.
WKTV
Golf tournament raises money to support services provided by Abraham House
CLAYVILLE, N.Y. – A golf tournament was held at Cedar Lake Golf Course on Monday to benefit the Abraham House, an organization that provides end-of-life care to the terminally ill. A total of 175 golfers participated in the event. Proceeds will help the Abraham House continue to provide existing...
Barstool’s Dave Portnoy Spotted In Utica And Syracuse New York
If you want to know the best pizzas in the world, you know the rule- One bite. Dave Portnoy, founder of Barstool Sports, has been spotted in Syracuse and Utica to review some of Central New York’s most famous pizzas. Find out what he ranked Utica as:. According to...
Do Ten Rounds Of Jose Cuervo With This Country Star In Boonville
Get ready to do the 'Watermelon Crawl' up to Boonville this weekend for a country concert like no other. Country legend Tracy Byrd is making his way to the Boonville-Oneida County Fair for a killer performance on July 30th. He's excited to be coming back to Upstate New York for the first time in over two-decades.
Man who drowned in Lake Ontario used last moments to push wife, grandchildren to safety
Sandy Creek, N.Y. — With waves just up to their knees, George D. Vitetta and his wife Kathy watched as their grandchildren played in the water on a sand bar in a Lake Ontario bay. Without warning their 5-year-old granddaughter, Ella, who was wearing a life jacket, fell from...
Here is the Greens Morelle – Utica Greens – Authentic Recipe
I've had several people ask over the last few years to post the official Utica Greens Morelle recipe. My friend Joe Morelle, who passed away a few years ago, created Greens Morelle for the Chesterfield back in the 1980s. Nobody made Greens like Joe. The one thing Joe was most...
Romesentinel.com
Roc-Star Ice Cream & Eatery makes ice cream and summer memories
July is National Ice Cream Month, no better time to visit a local drive-in, lured by the aromas, sights, and sounds of the season; a place where passers-by can’t help but stop and neighbors can’t wait to gather, knowing when the big bright umbrellas open up over those picnic tables, spring is here and summer is coming!
flackbroadcasting.com
Two sent to area hospitals in wake of weekend collision in town of Lee
ONEIDA COUNTY- Two residents from Oneida County were sent to local hospitals following reports of a collision over the weekend. It happened at around 9:40 a.m. Saturday on Lee Center-Taberg Road, town of Lee. Sheriff’s Deputies determined Lisabeth Iglesias, 59, from Rome, NY was heading west in a 2004 Buick...
Romesentinel.com
NOTICE: Two Utica pools closed on Saturday
UTICA — Buckley and Addison Miller Pools will be closed Saturday, July 30, according to the City of Utica. Both pools are scheduled to reopen on Monday at 2 p.m. For more informaiton about city pools, visit: https://cityofutica.com/departments/parks-and-recreation/recreation/pools/index.
newyorkalmanack.com
Paddle The Erie Canal: Baldwinsville to Onondaga Lake
The Erie Canalway National Heritage Corridor will host “Paddle the Canals: ON the Erie,” their annual paddling event, set for Saturday, August 6th. This year’s event celebrates the NYS Canal System as a recently designated National Water Trail, and is expected to bring more than 150 paddlers.
WKTV
Believe 271 Golf Tournament raises money for local firefighters
CLINTON, NY - The 9th annual Believe 271 Golf Tournament was held at the Skenandoa Golf Course in Clinton Sunday. The tournament was renamed the Believe 271 Robert LeBuis Memorial Golf Tournament in honor of Believe 271's past treasurer who passed away last July 31, 2021. Following a dedication and...
Brutal heat expected this week in Upstate NY: It could feel like 100 degrees
Syracuse. N.Y. -- An intense surge of heat and humidity will make it feel close to 100 degrees in Upstate New York later this week, the National Weather Service said. “Thursday will be the hottest day of the week, with heat indexes of 95 to 100 expected,” the weather service said.
Rock band cancels Syracuse concert hours before showtime, but no one can say why
English rock band The Cult unexpectedly cancelled their Tuesday show in Syracuse two hours before it was supposed to start, and fans are still wondering why. The Cult was supposed to play at The Oncenter Crouse Hinds Theater as part of their “We Own the Night” tour with Black Rebel Motorcycle Club, but ticketholders received an email from Ticketmaster a few hours before the show informing them the concert was postponed. No make-up date has yet been scheduled.
