ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tulsa, OK

Man arrested after trying to stab two people after traffic collision, police say

By Callie Morris, KTUL Staff
KTUL
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
ktul.com

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KTUL

Man arrested after throwing hot coffee on Tulsa officer

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — An employee at a gas station near 49th and South Peoria flagged down a Tulsa police officer concerning someone who had just stolen a coffee on July 31 just before 3 p.m. The employees said the suspect, Brandon Booker, stole a cup of hot coffee...
TULSA, OK
KTUL

Suspects caught after afternoon on the run in Pawnee County

CLEVELAND, Okla. (KTUL) — "We were going into town, and we saw the police chasing an SUV," said Robert Nishimuta. An SUV that would later wind up not far away at all from Nishimuta's home, down near the edge of Keystone lake. When wreckers pulled it up to the...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Tulsa, OK
Local
Oklahoma Crime & Safety
Tulsa, OK
Crime & Safety
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Police say man stabbed while walking dog in south Tulsa

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa police are investigating after a man was robbed and stabbed at a south Tulsa QuikTrip Monday morning. Police said a man was walking his dog around 3:45 a.m. through the QuikTrip parking lot, near East 51st Street and South Yale Avenue, when a man and woman tried to rob him. The victim pulled out his wallet to show the robbers he didn’t have any money.
TULSA, OK
KRMG

2 arrested for stealing truck, power tools in east Tulsa

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa police arrested two people who they say stole a truck and thousands of dollars worth of power stools in east Tulsa. The truck and tools were found at the Meadows Apartments Sunday morning, near East 31st Street and South Garnett Road. Police said the stolen...
TULSA, OK
KTUL

Man stabbed, robbed while walking dog near midtown QuikTrip

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Tulsa Police Department says a man was stabbed early Monday while walking his dog in a convenience store parking lot in midtown. It happened around 3:45 a.m. at the QuikTrip near 47th and South Yale Avenue. Officers were called after a victim went inside...
TULSA, OK
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Traffic Collision#Violent Crime#129th
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KTUL

City of Jenks to close some lanes for road, curb repairs

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Jenks Public Works will be closing some lanes Tuesday for road and curb repairs that are expected to take one week to finish. Starting at 9 a.m., both westbound lanes of Main Street just west of Elwood Avenue will be closed. Traffic will be rerouted...
JENKS, OK
KTUL

TPD finds and arrests domestic violence suspect

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Snodgrass was arrested around 5:30 Thursday evening. Snodgrass was contacted by a detective and advised to turn himself in, officers said. Officers said Snodgrass said he would turn himself in on Monday and the detective said he needed to turn himself in immediately, to which Snodgrass refused.
TULSA, OK
KTUL

Tulsa firefighter goes extra mile to help shopper

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — A Tulsa firefighter was caught on camera helping a citizen in need of a little help at the grocery store on Friday. The Tulsa Fire Department sometimes receives special messages from residents capturing firefighters doing "a little extra" for the betterment of the community. Nancy...
TULSA, OK
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Tulsa man sentenced to 3 years in prison for pointing a gun at a woman, threatening to kill her

TULSA, Okla. — A man who pointed a gun at a woman and threatened to kill her was sentenced Wednesday in federal court, according to U.S. Attorney Clint Johnson. “William Caudle knowingly possessed a stolen gun, fired it multiple times in a Tulsa neighborhood, then pointed it at a concern citizen. Because of his criminal acts, he will spend more than three years in prison,” said Johnson.
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Two arrested in uncovered fraud ring in east Tulsa

TULSA, Okla. — A stolen U-Haul led police to uncover what they’re calling a fraud ring in east Tulsa, involving stolen checks, fake IDs and counterfeit money. Tulsa police arrested Nicole Williams and James Richardson for several charges related to fraudulent activity. Police said Tuesday around 6 p.m....
truecrimedaily

Tulsa man allegedly tries to rob convenience store, pays for cigars, then flees on bus

TULSA, Okla. (TCD) -- A man was taken into custody last week after he allegedly tried to rob a convenience store and then tried to flee from police on a bus. According to the Tulsa Police Department, on July 21 at 3:48 p.m., officers received a call about a robbery by force or fear at the QuikTrip at 7878 E. Admiral Place. Security officials at the QuikTrip reportedly told police that a masked man attempted to rob the store but then "became frustrated that the clerk misunderstood his demands and grabbed merchandise."

Comments / 0

Community Policy