Man arrested after trying to stab two people after traffic collision, police say

KTUL
Man arrested after throwing hot coffee on Tulsa officer
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — An employee at a gas station near 49th and South Peoria flagged down a Tulsa police officer concerning someone who had just stolen a coffee on July 31 just before 3 p.m. The employees said the suspect, Brandon Booker, stole a cup of hot coffee...
KTUL
Bullets barely miss baby crib after shots fired during argument in south Tulsa
UPDATE: Tulsa police say an officer was driving by the Saint Thomas Square Apartments this morning when they heard gunshots. It happened around 9:30 a.m. near 61st and Peoria. Detectives say two brothers were arguing over money when one of them started hitting the other's vehicle and broke a window.
KTUL
Police identify 17-year-old victim from Broken Arrow Expressway shooting
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Terek Chairs has been identified as the 17-year-old victim that died during a Broken Arrow Expressway shooting on July 31. Chairs was shot and killed on the scene while driving a stolen Kia.
KTUL
Suspects caught after afternoon on the run in Pawnee County
CLEVELAND, Okla. (KTUL) — "We were going into town, and we saw the police chasing an SUV," said Robert Nishimuta. An SUV that would later wind up not far away at all from Nishimuta's home, down near the edge of Keystone lake. When wreckers pulled it up to the...
Police say man stabbed while walking dog in south Tulsa
TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa police are investigating after a man was robbed and stabbed at a south Tulsa QuikTrip Monday morning. Police said a man was walking his dog around 3:45 a.m. through the QuikTrip parking lot, near East 51st Street and South Yale Avenue, when a man and woman tried to rob him. The victim pulled out his wallet to show the robbers he didn’t have any money.
Trooper crashes during pursuit with stolen car through Sand Springs
CLEVELAND, Okla. — The Oklahoma Highway Patrol (OHP) said one of their cars driven by a trooper crashed during a pursuit with a stolen car. The trooper was not injured. OHP said the chase started when authorities attempted to stop a stolen vehicle at on the Cimarron Turnpike. OHP...
2 arrested for stealing truck, power tools in east Tulsa
TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa police arrested two people who they say stole a truck and thousands of dollars worth of power stools in east Tulsa. The truck and tools were found at the Meadows Apartments Sunday morning, near East 31st Street and South Garnett Road. Police said the stolen...
KTUL
Man stabbed, robbed while walking dog near midtown QuikTrip
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Tulsa Police Department says a man was stabbed early Monday while walking his dog in a convenience store parking lot in midtown. It happened around 3:45 a.m. at the QuikTrip near 47th and South Yale Avenue. Officers were called after a victim went inside...
2 Arrested Following Overnight Pursuit, Hit-And-Run In Tulsa
Tulsa Police said they have arrested two people in connection to a pursuit that happened overnight in Tulsa. Officers said they saw a group of 30 to 40 motorcyclists riding in a street takeover event. Police said they were blocking traffic, popping wheelies and performing other antics as they were...
KTUL
3 suspects in custody after officer-involved shooting, police chase near Keystone Lake
UPDATE: The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation has released new information regarding the officer-involved shooting that occurred near Keystone Lake August 1. OSBI was requested just past 11:30 a.m. after a police chase ended between the Sand Springs Police Department and three suspects in a Chevy Tahoe. A business located...
Couple riding with motorcycle club arrested after causing damage to police car
TULSA, Okla. — A couple who was riding with a motorcycle club Saturday night was arrested after they caused damage to a police car and then fled the scene, Tulsa police said in a press release. Tulsa police said they saw a group of 30 to 40 motorcycle and...
One teen dead, one hospitalized after drive-by shooting on BA Expressway
Authorities shut down the BA Expressway from Sheridan to Memorial to recover dozens of shell casings from different caliber weapons.
Man arrested after fire breaks out at downtown Tulsa hotel
Tulsa firefighters say they responded to a fire at the DoubleTree by Hilton Hotel near 7th and Denver around midnight on Sunday morning.
Mother of Washington County teen who drowned over the weekend pays tribute to her son
RAMONA, Okla. — The mother of a 17-year-old boy who drowned at Ponca Lake in Kay County Saturday night is paying tribute to her son. Tessa Parks said her son, Ethan Dodson, was her whole world. Ethan went to Caney Valley High School in Ramona, Okla., and the football...
KTUL
City of Jenks to close some lanes for road, curb repairs
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Jenks Public Works will be closing some lanes Tuesday for road and curb repairs that are expected to take one week to finish. Starting at 9 a.m., both westbound lanes of Main Street just west of Elwood Avenue will be closed. Traffic will be rerouted...
KTUL
TPD finds and arrests domestic violence suspect
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Snodgrass was arrested around 5:30 Thursday evening. Snodgrass was contacted by a detective and advised to turn himself in, officers said. Officers said Snodgrass said he would turn himself in on Monday and the detective said he needed to turn himself in immediately, to which Snodgrass refused.
KTUL
Tulsa firefighter goes extra mile to help shopper
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — A Tulsa firefighter was caught on camera helping a citizen in need of a little help at the grocery store on Friday. The Tulsa Fire Department sometimes receives special messages from residents capturing firefighters doing "a little extra" for the betterment of the community. Nancy...
Tulsa man sentenced to 3 years in prison for pointing a gun at a woman, threatening to kill her
TULSA, Okla. — A man who pointed a gun at a woman and threatened to kill her was sentenced Wednesday in federal court, according to U.S. Attorney Clint Johnson. “William Caudle knowingly possessed a stolen gun, fired it multiple times in a Tulsa neighborhood, then pointed it at a concern citizen. Because of his criminal acts, he will spend more than three years in prison,” said Johnson.
Two arrested in uncovered fraud ring in east Tulsa
TULSA, Okla. — A stolen U-Haul led police to uncover what they’re calling a fraud ring in east Tulsa, involving stolen checks, fake IDs and counterfeit money. Tulsa police arrested Nicole Williams and James Richardson for several charges related to fraudulent activity. Police said Tuesday around 6 p.m....
Tulsa man allegedly tries to rob convenience store, pays for cigars, then flees on bus
TULSA, Okla. (TCD) -- A man was taken into custody last week after he allegedly tried to rob a convenience store and then tried to flee from police on a bus. According to the Tulsa Police Department, on July 21 at 3:48 p.m., officers received a call about a robbery by force or fear at the QuikTrip at 7878 E. Admiral Place. Security officials at the QuikTrip reportedly told police that a masked man attempted to rob the store but then "became frustrated that the clerk misunderstood his demands and grabbed merchandise."
