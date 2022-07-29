Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Purchased by Altus Wealth Management LLC

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TRMB. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of Trimble in the fourth quarter worth $425,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Trimble by 48.1% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,666 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 866 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of Trimble by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 3,374 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Trimble in the fourth quarter worth $1,703,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Trimble by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 22,799 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,987,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.47% of the company’s stock.

