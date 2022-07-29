Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Purchased by Altus Wealth Management LLC

www.tickerreport.com
If You Invested $100 In GameStop, AMD, Nvidia, Tesla, Apple, Microsoft, Amazon, Plug Power And Bitcoin 5 Years Ago, Here's How Much You'd Have Now
Investors who placed their hard-earned cash into major US indices have enjoyed respectable returns over the past 5 years. Despite two market corrections — the recent market correction partially generated by the Russia-Ukraine war and the stock market crash of 2020, the SPDR S&P 500 ETF SPY, Invesco QQQ Trust Series 1 QQQ and SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust DIA have returned 56.77%, 104.28% and 44.34% respectively.
Nasdaq Bear Market: 1 Big-Tech Growth Stock to Buy Hand Over Fist
Microsoft didn't shoot the lights out with its fiscal 2022 financial results, but they offered plenty of reasons to buy the stock right now.
California Public Employees Retirement System Sells 31,602 Shares of Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB)
Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TRMB. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of Trimble in the fourth quarter worth $425,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Trimble by 48.1% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,666 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 866 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of Trimble by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 3,374 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Trimble in the fourth quarter worth $1,703,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Trimble by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 22,799 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,987,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.47% of the company’s stock.
Kanawha Capital Management LLC Acquires 1,112 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Shore Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Tobam grew its stake in Microsoft by 15,400.0% during the 1st quarter. Tobam now owns 155 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth $62,000. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Microsoft during the 1st quarter worth $68,000. Finally, Castle Financial & Retirement Planning Associates Inc. bought a new position in Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth $80,000. 69.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
komando.com
New banking scam: Warning for Bank of America, Citi and Wells Fargo customers
Cybercriminals often scour a website’s code, figuring out how to infiltrate the data. When they discover vulnerabilities or security weaknesses, they launch attacks with devastating consequences. Tap or click here to see how the personal details of 5.4M Twitter users leaked. Other times, hackers take a back seat to...
Here's the Next Stock-Split Stock to Buy After Alphabet
Tesla is on track to be the next high-profile company to conduct a stock split this year.
Motley Fool
3 Tech Companies That Should Initiate a Stock Split
Palo Alto Networks will benefit from the vast (and growing) need for cybersecurity. A stock split could draw investor attention to MercadoLibre's strong fundamentals. A split could place the considerable dividend returns of this stock within reach. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley...
$846 Billion Gone: Amazon, Walmart, Nike, Target Among Top 25 Retailers Losing Market Cap
Click here to read the full article. Stock market volatility this year has rocked nearly every industry, and retail is no exception. In fact, the top 25 global retailers by market capitalization lost $846 billion in their cumulative valuation in the 2022 second quarter, according to GlobalData research. Three of retail’s top dogs have seen some of the sector’s biggest valuation drops: As of June 30, Amazon’s market capitalization plummeted 34.9 percent to $1.08 trillion, the steepest fall of any of top 25, the London consultancy found. Amazon was the only top 25 retailer that lost more than $500 billion in its...
2 Buffett Stocks to Buy More of in August
These Buffett-backed stocks could be great summer buys.
SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) Shares Sold by Aptus Capital Advisors LLC
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cerity Partners LLC increased its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 40.0% during the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 6,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $615,000 after purchasing an additional 1,832 shares during the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. HighTower Trust Services LTA bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the first quarter worth about $281,000. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC now owns 105,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,508,000 after buying an additional 3,032 shares during the period. Finally, WealthBridge Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. WealthBridge Capital Management LLC now owns 4,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $554,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period.
CorVel (CRVL) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday
CorVel (NASDAQ:CRVL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The business services provider reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter. CorVel had a net margin of 10.28% and a return on equity of 30.16%. The company had revenue of $171.36 million during the quarter.
State of Michigan Retirement System Sells 1,752 Shares of DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC)
Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in DXC Technology by 141.3% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new position in DXC Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in DXC Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in DXC Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in DXC Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $59,000. 89.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
17,201 Shares in Regal Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RRX) Purchased by State of Michigan Retirement System
Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new stake in Regal Rexnord during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Tobam purchased a new stake in Regal Rexnord during the first quarter worth about $35,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new stake in Regal Rexnord during the first quarter worth about $36,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in Regal Rexnord during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Regal Rexnord during the first quarter worth about $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.16% of the company’s stock.
ICU Medical (ICUI) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday
ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by ($0.21). ICU Medical had a net margin of 2.68% and a return on equity of 7.89%. The company had revenue of $543.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $557.33 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.34 earnings per share. ICU Medical’s revenue was up 70.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect ICU Medical to post $8 EPS for the current fiscal year and $9 EPS for the next fiscal year.
S&P 500, Nasdaq register biggest monthly gains since 2020
U.S. stocks added to their recent rally on Friday after upbeat forecasts from Apple (AAPL.O) and Amazon.com (AMZN.O). Most S&P 500 sectors ended higher, with energy rising 4.5%, the most of any S&P sector. Dow up 1%, S&sP500 up 1.4%, Nasdaq up 1,9% in July. Apple Inc shares gained 3.3%...
Stocks Higher, Apple, Amazon, Intel And Roku In Focus - Five Things To Know
Here are five things you must know for Friday, July 29:. 1. -- Stock Futures Higher On Fading Rate Bets Fade, Big Tech Boost. U.S. equity futures extended gains Friday, pushing stocks to one of their best monthly gains in two years, as a pair of better-than-expected big tech earnings, as well as fading bets on big Fed rate hikes, added to improving investor sentiment.
Alibaba raised $25 billion in 2014 in what’s still the U.S.’s largest IPO. Now, a U.S.-China fight could kick the Chinese tech giant off Wall Street
Alibaba's U.S. IPO in 2014 is still the country's largest, raising $25 billion. But a fight between the U.S. and China over auditing may kick the e-commerce giant out of Wall Street. Almost eight years ago, Alibaba founder Jack Ma watched as eight of his customers rang the opening bell...
Nasdaq, S&P 500 Trade Higher Following Amazon, Apple Earnings And Other Top Headlines July 29
SURPRISE BEATS: Expectations were set low heading into earnings season. And so far, companies have matched or beat those lowered expectations for the most part. Amazon.com Inc AMZN and Apple Inc AAPL both released earnings after the close Thursday and both beat on top and bottom line. Amazon’s earnings were...
Is AMZN Stock a Buy Following Its Biggest Prime Day Ever?
This month, the e-commerce giant Amazon (AMZN) reported the biggest Prime Day in the company’s history, which is expected to boost its top line. However, given its bleak bottom line...
Director Edward Shapiro Just Bought 50,000 Shares of United (UAL) Stock
United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) stock is in the spotlight following a $1.78 million insider purchase by director Edward Shapiro. This comes after the company reported its first quarterly profit since the onset of Covid-19. Still, revenue and earnings per share tallied in below consensus analyst estimates. Revenue came in at $12.11...
