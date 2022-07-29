What’s really going on at the Corsica ballpark?

mitchellnow.com
SDABA Class B State Tournament Bracket released
MITCHELL — The 2022 South Dakota Amateur Baseball Class B Tournament kicks off Wednesday, Aug. 3 at Cadwell Park. On Sunday, the SDABA held a live stream to unveil this year’s tournament bracket, seen below:. Kool98.com and KUQL FM 98.3 will be broadcasting ALL games for the Plankinton...
Eldora Marlyne Isaak, 88
Eldora Marlyne Isaak, 88, went to her heavenly home Sunday, July 31 at Avera Brady Health and Rehab. Funeral service will be Wednesday, August 3 at 10:30 am at Resurrection Lutheran Church in Mitchell. Visitation will be Tuesday, August 2 from 7:00 to 8:30 pm at Koehn Bros. Funeral Home in Parkston.
Hershell Raymond Page, 97, Plankinton
Hershell Raymond Page, 97, of Plankinton, SD passed away Friday, July 29, 2022 at his home. Funeral Mass is 10:30 AM Tuesday, August 2, 2022 at St. John’s Catholic Church in Plankinton. A Committal Service will follow at Mizpah Catholic Cemetery. Visitation will be held at the church from 6:00 – 7:00 PM Monday, August 1, 2022 with a 7:00 PM Rosary and Wake Service. Memorials in memory of Hershell may be directed to: St. John’s Catholic Church, PO Box 430, Plankinton, SD 57368, Avera@Home – Hospice Mitchell, 525 N. Foster St., Mitchell, SD 57301 or Plankinton Ambulance Fund, PO Box 112, Plankinton, SD 57368. Mount Funeral Home of Plankinton is assisting with arrangements. Expressions of sympathy may be extended to the family through mountfuneralhome.com. The service will be live-streamed under “Photos and Videos” on the funeral home website (Webcasting) and through “Mount Funeral Homes” Facebook page.
Long-time Bison provider to transfer to Plankinton
The transition of Dan Kvale, PA-C, to the Aurora County Community Health Center in Plankinton, South Dakota, marks the end of an era for his Bison patients. It will not mark the end of quality care for the Bison Community. His last day at the Bison Community Clinic is August...
KELOLAND TV
Cement shortage could affect I-90 project
PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — Cement producers in the region are looking at allocating weekly amounts to highway contractors for projects, the South Dakota Transportation Commission learned Thursday. Craig Smith, director of operations for the state Department of Transportation, said the shortage could affect work on the Salem-Humboldt segment of...
Mitchell City Council to consider sewer rate increase at Monday meeting
An increase in Mitchell sewer rates is on tonight’s Mitchell City Council agenda. The increase would fund a new wastewater treatment plant. The proposal would increase the base. from $20.01 to $22.01 per month and increase the per unit charge from $3.11 per. unit to $3.40 per unit. This...
