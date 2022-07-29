What’s really going on at the Corsica ballpark?

Hershell Raymond Page, 97, of Plankinton, SD passed away Friday, July 29, 2022 at his home. Funeral Mass is 10:30 AM Tuesday, August 2, 2022 at St. John’s Catholic Church in Plankinton. A Committal Service will follow at Mizpah Catholic Cemetery. Visitation will be held at the church from 6:00 – 7:00 PM Monday, August 1, 2022 with a 7:00 PM Rosary and Wake Service. Memorials in memory of Hershell may be directed to: St. John’s Catholic Church, PO Box 430, Plankinton, SD 57368, Avera@Home – Hospice Mitchell, 525 N. Foster St., Mitchell, SD 57301 or Plankinton Ambulance Fund, PO Box 112, Plankinton, SD 57368. Mount Funeral Home of Plankinton is assisting with arrangements. Expressions of sympathy may be extended to the family through mountfuneralhome.com. The service will be live-streamed under “Photos and Videos” on the funeral home website (Webcasting) and through “Mount Funeral Homes” Facebook page.

PLANKINTON, SD ・ 6 HOURS AGO