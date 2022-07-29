Winnebago County Sheriff’s Deputy arrested for domestic battery

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A Winnebago County Sheriff’s Deputy has been accused of domestic battery after throwing a bag of frozen vegetables at a woman on the Fourth of July.

According to the criminal complaint, Jacob Marino, 36, struck and pushed the victim, resulting on a bump on her head.

He was charged with two counts of Domestic Battery.

As a condition of his bond, Marino is forbidden to make contact with the victim, which court records show was a family member.

The Sheriff’s Office says Marino has been placed on “restrictive duty” during the investigation and cannot have contact with the public.

