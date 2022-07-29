ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Winnebago County Sheriff’s Deputy arrested for domestic battery

By John Clark
 4 days ago

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A Winnebago County Sheriff’s Deputy has been accused of domestic battery after throwing a bag of frozen vegetables at a woman on the Fourth of July.

According to the criminal complaint, Jacob Marino, 36, struck and pushed the victim, resulting on a bump on her head.

He was charged with two counts of Domestic Battery.

As a condition of his bond, Marino is forbidden to make contact with the victim, which court records show was a family member.

The Sheriff’s Office says Marino has been placed on “restrictive duty” during the investigation and cannot have contact with the public.

Hurricane Johnny
4d ago

Post his mugshot like you guys do for all the other criminals

