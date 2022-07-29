36 Days Away from Bama Kickoff: Mac Hereford

tuscaloosathread.com
Crimson Tide Fall Camp Preview: Offense
The Alabama Crimson Tide officially begins fall camp on Thursday, August 4. In a two-part series, Mason Woods and Kendell Hollowell will take a deep dive into both sides of the ball and discuss important storylines to follow, players that will generate a lot of buzz and a breakdown of each position group. We’ll start on the offensive side of the ball.
32 Days Away from Bama Kickoff: C.J. Mosley
Each day counting down to Alabama's Week 1 matchup with Utah State, I will highlight one former player whose jersey number coincides with the amount of days until the game. In honor of 32 days until kickoff, let's look at the career of one of the best linebackers in Crimson Tide history, C.J. Mosley.
Alabama Flips 4-Star Tight End From Ohio State
The Alabama Crimson Tide continues its momentum in the 2023 recruiting cycle. Tight end Ty Lockwood took to social media to announce he would be decommitting from Ohio State and joining the Alabama Crimson Tide class. Lockwood is considered a 4-star prospect and the No. 9 overall tight end in...
Alabama Surges Up Recruiting Boards to No. 1
With the commitment of four-star tight end Ty Lockwood, the Alabama Crimson Tide's 2023 recruiting class is now officially ranked first in the nation, according to 247Sports. On3 also currently lists the Tide as No. 1 while Rivals continue to place Alabama behind Notre Dame at second. The Tide made...
33 Days Away from Bama Kickoff: Anfernee Jennings
Each day counting down to Alabama's Week 1 matchup with Utah State, I will highlight one former player whose jersey number coincides with the amount of days until the game. The Tide takes the field in just 33 days, so let's look at former Bama linebacker Anfernee Jennings. Anfernee Jennings...
Alabama Lands Local 4-Star 2023 Defensive End
2023 4-star defensive end Hunter Osborne from Hewitt-Trussville High School committed to the University of Alabama on Monday. According to 247Sports Composite Osborne is the 130th ranked prospect nationally, 18th ranked defensive end and 12th ranked prospect in the state of Alabama. "Flashes a good first step off the line...
Ivins: 'I think Alabama is the team to beat for Keon Keeley’
Preps to Pros is back this week. 247Sports National Analysts Andrew Ivins and Cooper Petagna team up every week to talk about the latest in college football recruiting across the college football landscape. This week, part of their discussion is surrounding Tampa (Fla.) Berkeley Prep five-star edge-rusher Keon Keeley, a...
Preps to Pros: The latest after Keon Keeley's visit to Alabama
In this clip from Preps to Pros, 247Sports' Cooper Petagna and Andrew Ivins break down the latest news after Notre Dame commit Keon Keeley's visit to Alabama and how this could shape both programs moving forward.
Former Bama Basketball Player Named GM of Birmingham Squadron
Former Alabama women’s basketball player, Leslie Claybrook, was named the general manager of the Birmingham Squadron this week. The Squadron, housed in Legacy Arena, are the G League affiliate of the New Orleans Pelicans. Claybrook previously served as the general manager of business operations for the Squadron. The Luverne,...
Legendary Wrestler Ric Flair Opens “Ghost” Wing Restaurant in Tuscaloosa
Ric Flair, one of history's best-known professional wrestlers, has partnered with an area restaurant to offer his new brand of "legendary" chicken wings here in Tuscaloosa. The ghost restaurant / virtual kitchen concept is still a relatively new one -- a brand that is only available for delivery and pickup orders uses the resources of an already-open brick-and-mortar to offer something new, or the same food under a different brand name.
Tuscaloosa City Council To Start Discussions About Adding 9 Holes at Ol’ Colony
The Tuscaloosa City Council will begin preliminary discussions about extensive expansions at Ol' Colony Golf Course that could eventually see nine new holes added to the space. Brion Hardin, a construction specialist who sits on the board of the Tuscaloosa County Park and Recreation Authority, will lead a presentation to...
Tuscaloosa’s Last Zoës Kitchen to Permanently Close Thursday
Zoës Kitchen's only remaining Tuscaloosa location will permanently close its doors Thursday, and has already suspended some of its operations there. In an email obtained by the Tuscaloosa Thread, Jody Guiness, catering sales manager for Alabama and Atlanta, said on Wednesday their location at 312 Merchants Walk in North Tuscaloosa will permanently close on Thursday.
Tuscaloosa City Council OKs Design Phases for Saban Center, Event Venue
The City of Tuscaloosa voted to move forward with design phase services for the Saban Center and a separate, large-scale event center during Tuesday night's city council meeting. According to a resolution from the city council, the City of Tuscaloosa is partnering with Nick and Terry Saban and several organizations...
Future Uncertain for Two Tuscaloosa Restaurants Owned by Same Company
Two Tuscaloosa restaurants owned by the same parent company were closed this week and it's unclear if either will ever reopen their doors. Readers of the Thread submitted a tip this weekend that something seemed amiss at the Peach Pit, a "true scratch kitchen" that opened in Midtown Village across from the now-closed Iguana Grill in 2019.
Tuscaloosa and Huntsville Among Best American Cities for Job Seekers
Tuscaloosa is among the very best places in the country for job seekers, according to a new report from a financial analysis website. The site, SmartAsset, began ranking metropolitan areas in the U.S. on career opportunities in 2020, when the coronavirus pandemic spiked the national unemployment rate into the double digits.
Heads Up: Flood Advisory Issued for Tuscaloosa County, Alabama
The National Weather Service in Birmingham has issued a Flood Advisory. Here is the information you need to know:. FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 1015 PM CDT THIS EVENING... * WHAT...FLOODING CAUSED BY EXCESSIVE RAINFALL IS EXPECTED. * WHERE...A PORTION OF CENTRAL ALABAMA, INCLUDING THE FOLLOWING COUNTY, TUSCALOOSA. * WHEN...UNTIL 1015 PM CDT. * IMPACTS...MINOR FLOODING IN LOW-LYING AND POOR DRAINAGE AREAS. RISES IN SMALL STREAMS. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - AT 823 PM CDT, DOPPLER RADAR INDICATED HEAVY RAIN DUE TO THUNDERSTORMS. MINOR FLOODING IS ONGOING OR EXPECTED TO BEGIN SHORTLY IN THE ADVISORY AREA. BETWEEN 2 AND 4 INCHES OF RAIN HAVE FALLEN. - SOME LOCATIONS THAT WILL EXPERIENCE FLOODING INCLUDE... TUSCALOOSA, NORTHPORT, HOLT, COKER, TUSCALOOSA REGIONAL AIRPORT, TUSCALOOSA AMPHITHEATER, BRYANT DENNY STADIUM, UNIVERSITY MALL, MCFARLAND MALL, DEERLICK CREEK CAMPGROUNDS, OLIVER LOCK AND DAM, PALMORE PARK, STILLMAN COLLEGE, FLATWOODS, UNIVERSITY OF ALABAMA QUAD, TAYLORVILLE, FOSTERS BOAT LANDING, LAKE TUSCALOOSA DAM, LAKE TUSCALOOSA AND LAKE HARRIS.
13 Restaurant and Retail Developments New to Tuscaloosa in 2022
More than a dozen new and improved restaurant and retail options have sprung up in 2022, bringing new places to eat, shop and socialize in Tuscaloosa and Northport. Here are 13 restaurants and retail stores that joined the Druid City area since the start of new year. Tuscaloosa Restaurants and...
Lawsuit Blames DCH for Wrongful Death of Tuscaloosa Icon Bill Buchanan
A wrongful death lawsuit filed Friday afternoon blames negligence at Tuscaloosa's DCH Regional Medical Center for the death of Bill Buchanan, an area icon who died suddenly last December. Buchanan, 67, was best known as the Director of Community Development for Tuscaloosa Tourism & Sports but was active all over...
Nine Tuscaloosa Restaurants and Businesses That Closed So Far in 2022
As in any year, the Tuscaloosa area has said goodbye to a number of new and old businesses that have closed because of economic conditions, retirements and more. With more than half of the year behind us, the Thread had compiled a list of businesses and eateries to which patrons have bid adieu to the Druid City area so far in 2022.
State Troopers Identify Victim Who Drowned at Lake Lurleen State Park Sunday
State police have identified a 21-year-old Northport man as the victim of a deadly drowning at Lake Lurleen State Park Sunday afternoon. As previously reported by the Tuscaloosa Thread, police responded to the North Tuscaloosa County park Sunday afternoon, but few details were immediately available as the investigation was in its infancy.
