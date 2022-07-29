University of Alabama Opens 6th Regional Primary Health Care Clinic

tuscaloosathread.com
Lawsuit Blames DCH for Wrongful Death of Tuscaloosa Icon Bill Buchanan
A wrongful death lawsuit filed Friday afternoon blames negligence at Tuscaloosa's DCH Regional Medical Center for the death of Bill Buchanan, an area icon who died suddenly last December. Buchanan, 67, was best known as the Director of Community Development for Tuscaloosa Tourism & Sports but was active all over...
Tuscaloosa City Council OKs Design Phases for Saban Center, Event Venue
The City of Tuscaloosa voted to move forward with design phase services for the Saban Center and a separate, large-scale event center during Tuesday night's city council meeting. According to a resolution from the city council, the City of Tuscaloosa is partnering with Nick and Terry Saban and several organizations...
Tuscaloosa City Council To Start Discussions About Adding 9 Holes at Ol’ Colony
The Tuscaloosa City Council will begin preliminary discussions about extensive expansions at Ol' Colony Golf Course that could eventually see nine new holes added to the space. Brion Hardin, a construction specialist who sits on the board of the Tuscaloosa County Park and Recreation Authority, will lead a presentation to...
Fleet Feet’s Second Alabama Store Coming Soon to Downtown Tuscaloosa
Fleet Feet, an athletic shoes and apparel retail chain, will debut its second Alabama store in downtown Tuscaloosa, and it's slated to open in August. According to a Wednesday Instagram post Hamner Real Estate assisted with the acquisition of the property, which will be located at 2218 University Boulevard in downtown Tuscaloosa.
State Troopers Identify Victim Who Drowned at Lake Lurleen State Park Sunday
State police have identified a 21-year-old Northport man as the victim of a deadly drowning at Lake Lurleen State Park Sunday afternoon. As previously reported by the Tuscaloosa Thread, police responded to the North Tuscaloosa County park Sunday afternoon, but few details were immediately available as the investigation was in its infancy.
Northport Mayor Recommends Creation of Public Transit System
Northport Mayor Bobby Herndon said the city of Northport should considering adding a public transit system during Monday night's City Council meeting. Mayor Herndon said he would like for the staff "in the very near future" to check into adding public transportation and said they may need to hire outside consultants to see if a transit system would be a benefit for citizens of Northport.
Tuscaloosa and Huntsville Among Best American Cities for Job Seekers
Tuscaloosa is among the very best places in the country for job seekers, according to a new report from a financial analysis website. The site, SmartAsset, began ranking metropolitan areas in the U.S. on career opportunities in 2020, when the coronavirus pandemic spiked the national unemployment rate into the double digits.
Future Uncertain for Two Tuscaloosa Restaurants Owned by Same Company
Two Tuscaloosa restaurants owned by the same parent company were closed this week and it's unclear if either will ever reopen their doors. Readers of the Thread submitted a tip this weekend that something seemed amiss at the Peach Pit, a "true scratch kitchen" that opened in Midtown Village across from the now-closed Iguana Grill in 2019.
Heads Up: Flood Advisory Issued for Tuscaloosa County, Alabama
The National Weather Service in Birmingham has issued a Flood Advisory. Here is the information you need to know:. FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 1015 PM CDT THIS EVENING... * WHAT...FLOODING CAUSED BY EXCESSIVE RAINFALL IS EXPECTED. * WHERE...A PORTION OF CENTRAL ALABAMA, INCLUDING THE FOLLOWING COUNTY, TUSCALOOSA. * WHEN...UNTIL 1015 PM CDT. * IMPACTS...MINOR FLOODING IN LOW-LYING AND POOR DRAINAGE AREAS. RISES IN SMALL STREAMS. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - AT 823 PM CDT, DOPPLER RADAR INDICATED HEAVY RAIN DUE TO THUNDERSTORMS. MINOR FLOODING IS ONGOING OR EXPECTED TO BEGIN SHORTLY IN THE ADVISORY AREA. BETWEEN 2 AND 4 INCHES OF RAIN HAVE FALLEN. - SOME LOCATIONS THAT WILL EXPERIENCE FLOODING INCLUDE... TUSCALOOSA, NORTHPORT, HOLT, COKER, TUSCALOOSA REGIONAL AIRPORT, TUSCALOOSA AMPHITHEATER, BRYANT DENNY STADIUM, UNIVERSITY MALL, MCFARLAND MALL, DEERLICK CREEK CAMPGROUNDS, OLIVER LOCK AND DAM, PALMORE PARK, STILLMAN COLLEGE, FLATWOODS, UNIVERSITY OF ALABAMA QUAD, TAYLORVILLE, FOSTERS BOAT LANDING, LAKE TUSCALOOSA DAM, LAKE TUSCALOOSA AND LAKE HARRIS.
Alabama Flips 4-Star Tight End From Ohio State
The Alabama Crimson Tide continues its momentum in the 2023 recruiting cycle. Tight end Ty Lockwood took to social media to announce he would be decommitting from Ohio State and joining the Alabama Crimson Tide class. Lockwood is considered a 4-star prospect and the No. 9 overall tight end in...
Alabama Lands Local 4-Star 2023 Defensive End
2023 4-star defensive end Hunter Osborne from Hewitt-Trussville High School committed to the University of Alabama on Monday. According to 247Sports Composite Osborne is the 130th ranked prospect nationally, 18th ranked defensive end and 12th ranked prospect in the state of Alabama. "Flashes a good first step off the line...
Crimson Tide Fall Camp Preview: Offense
The Alabama Crimson Tide officially begins fall camp on Thursday, August 4. In a two-part series, Mason Woods and Kendell Hollowell will take a deep dive into both sides of the ball and discuss important storylines to follow, players that will generate a lot of buzz and a breakdown of each position group. We’ll start on the offensive side of the ball.
State Police Investigating Bomb Threats at Several Alabama Colleges Thursday
The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency said they are aware of bomb threats against several colleges in the state that were made Wednesday morning. In a Wednesday afternoon release, ALEA stated they are monitoring the situation alongside the State Bureau of Investigation, Alabama Fusion Center, as well as local and federal partners to ensure the safety of all students, faculty and staff.
Alabama Surges Up Recruiting Boards to No. 1
With the commitment of four-star tight end Ty Lockwood, the Alabama Crimson Tide's 2023 recruiting class is now officially ranked first in the nation, according to 247Sports. On3 also currently lists the Tide as No. 1 while Rivals continue to place Alabama behind Notre Dame at second. The Tide made...
Stan Pate Says Dollar Tree on Tuscaloosa’s Skyland Boulevard Will Stay Standing
The Dollar Tree discount variety store on Tuscaloosa's Skyland Boulevard will remain standing next to the now-demolished McFarland Mall, the landlord for the property has told the Thread. Stan Pate, a developer in the Tuscaloosa area who owns the property on which the former mall and Dollar Tree sit, recently...
Tuscaloosa Nonprofit Needs Help to Finish New Shelter for Domestic Violence Victims
Turning Point Domestic Violence and Sexual Assault Services is moving from its original location to a new facility, but a rise in materials and project costs has moved the local non-profit to seek community help for donations to finish the work. The organization, which has worked in West Alabama since...
Tuscaloosa First Responders To Host National Night Out Next Week
Six Tuscaloosa-area public safety organizations will band together to host National Night Out event next week, where families and children can meet the people responsible for protecting them and get a closeup look at the life-saving gear they use every day. The annual event is set to take place next...
One Dead, Two Injured in Friday Night Collision in Tuscaloosa County
A 22-year-old Buhl man was killed and two others were injured in a head-on collision that occurred Friday night in Tuscaloosa County. According to Corporal Reginal King, spokesperson for the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency's State Troopers in West Alabama, the crash occurred around 10 p.m. on Tuscaloosa County Road 140, approximately six miles west of Coker.
Tuscaloosa’s Last Zoës Kitchen to Permanently Close Thursday
Zoës Kitchen's only remaining Tuscaloosa location will permanently close its doors Thursday, and has already suspended some of its operations there. In an email obtained by the Tuscaloosa Thread, Jody Guiness, catering sales manager for Alabama and Atlanta, said on Wednesday their location at 312 Merchants Walk in North Tuscaloosa will permanently close on Thursday.
Nine Tuscaloosa Restaurants and Businesses That Closed So Far in 2022
As in any year, the Tuscaloosa area has said goodbye to a number of new and old businesses that have closed because of economic conditions, retirements and more. With more than half of the year behind us, the Thread had compiled a list of businesses and eateries to which patrons have bid adieu to the Druid City area so far in 2022.
