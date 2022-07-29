China accuses White House of lying about Biden bringing up genocide, forced labor with Xi

Well that's nothing we Americans accuse Biden of lying every time his lips move so welcome to the club .
The way he lied about accusing the prince of Saudi of murder. Always unsubstantiated. This was after he lied about his presidency standing up for something, when the whole time he was groveling for a meeting. Biden lies with every breath and most of us knows it.
Biden lies all the time, so does his voters. They will soon start deflecting, just make sure to give them a list if Biden's lies for the past two years. There is plenty, especially the ones working for dead people.
Related
Pelosi in peril: US government Boeing C-40C carrying House Speaker Nancy Pelosi departs San Fran for Asia as China threatens 'unbearable consequences' if she makes stop in Taiwan
Dan Bongino: The Pelosis, Bidens and Obamas never have to worry about any 'real accountability'
Mexican president calls on Biden to 'regularize' migrants in US: 'The way out is through transformation'
Sean Hannity: God forbid President Biden would ever give any credit to his predecessor
RELATED PEOPLE
If China's threats to Pelosi lead to actual harm, it's a declaration of war, Republican says
'White people will be the first target': South Africa's Julius Malema warns of impending 'violence' because 'the poor are getting poorer'
Norman Rockwell paintings removed from White House, replaced with Biden photos: report
Russian senator mocks Kamala Harris for introducing herself with gender pronouns
IN THIS ARTICLE
Kellyanne Conway: The only people who think Biden is doing a good job are in the White House
Geraldo Rivera on Pelosi's potential trip to Taiwan: She should go with Kevin McCarthy
Biden appears to say he has cancer; White House clarifies
New GOP Rep. Mayra Flores refused four times to say whether Biden is the legitimately-elected president
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
'He will become the new Putin': Saudi activist warns Biden not to appease MBS
World dangerously close to NUCLEAR WAR amid threats from Russia, China & North Korea, warns Britain’s top security chief
Biden says he's considering declaring a public health emergency for abortion access
Max Boot claims return of Trump to presidency would be 'death knell' for 'democracy:' 'The prognosis is grim'
Steve Hilton says President Biden must be investigated: He ‘lied’ about his role in Hunter's business dealings
Deleted text messages from Jan 6 found on 10 Secret Service staff phones, report says
Report: US gov’t says Iran may try to assassinate US officials
Taiwan residents say China’s threats against Nancy Pelosi visit are just hot air
Fox News
Follow America's #1 cable news network, delivering you breaking news, insightful analysis, and must-see videos.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 14