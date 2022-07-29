Quincy Chamber hosts annual fair parade this Saturday

www.plumasnews.com
Related
Plumas County News
Fair parade winners announced
Although Saturday, July 30th, was brutally hot, that didn’t stop hundreds of folks from coming on down to enjoy the long-anticipated 75th annual Plumas-Sierra County Fair Parade in downtown Quincy!. The event went very smoothly, with a huge shout-out to Quincy Tow for coming to the rescue of one...
Plumas County News
Some scenes from the fair
It’s a wrap for the 2022 Plumas-Sierra County Fair after a two-year hiatus. Despite temperatures in the 100s, fairgoers turned out to support the popular local event. Even Fair Manager John Steffanic was surprised at the number of people who turned out despite the heat. The grandstand entertainment —...
Plumas County News
Friends of the Library book sale starts Aug. 4
The perfect way to while away a hot summer afternoon is with a good book. And the perfect place to find good books at bargain prices is at the Quincy Friends of the Library book sale!. The Friends’ next big book sale is just around the corner, so mark your...
Plumas County News
CPUD finance meeting Aug. 2
The Chester Public Utility District finance meeting is scheduled for Tuesday, Aug. 2 at 4 p.m. See the agenda below.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Plumas County News
Reta Spencer Celebration of Life
A celebration of life for Reta Spencer (August 6th, 1935-October 19th, 2021) will be held at Greenville Cemetery on August 6th, at 10 am. Reta went to be with Jesus on October 19th, 2021. Reta moved with her husband Boyd Spencer (August 24th, 1930-August 15th, 2008) to the Indian Valley in 1983, where they became active members of the Greenville Methodist Church.
Plumas County News
Fish continue to stay cool in deeper water at Almanor
Lake level is 4480.96, just fractionally higher than last year on the same date. After a week of warm weather water temperature is at 75 degrees. Thunderstorms continue in the forecast and there were storms today, Aug. 1. Saturday evening, July 30, the peninsula received eight tenths of an inch of rain while other areas of the lake received no precipitation. The rain was welcomed by most, except the more than 500 people who attended the Almanor Fishing Association annual picnic. According to Jim and Toni Pleau, “This is the first time in the 29-year history of the event that we saw rain.” The event went on and was a successful fundraiser in spite of the weather.
Plumas County News
Notice of Public Hearing, Variance on Setbacks
The Plumas County Zoning Administrator will hold a Public Hearing on:. Public Hearing – Variance of the front and side yard (northern) setbacks in order to construct a carport at 6655 Dyer Drive, Lake Almanor, CA; Assessor Parcel Number 106-283-011-000; T28N/R8E/Section 27 & 28, MDM. Kenneth Noall, Property Owner.
Plumas County News
Notice of Public Hearing, Special Use Permit
The Plumas County Zoning Administrator will hold a Public Hearing on:. Public Hearing – Special use permit to re-establish the residential use of a dwelling in C-1 (Core Commercial) zoning at 56 Harbison Avenue, Quincy, CA; Assessor Parcel Number 115-063-012-000; T24N/R9E/Section 14, MDM. Pursuant to Plumas County Code Sec. 9-2.502(d)(3), a special use permit is required to resume lawful nonconforming uses of land or structures that have been discontinued for a period of one year.
IN THIS ARTICLE
2news.com
Brush Fire on Red Rock Road
Truckee Meadows Fire and Rescue, along with the Bureau of Land Management is working on containing a brush fire in Silver Lake off Red Rock Road. No structures are being threatened at the time. According to TMFR, they are making good progress on dealing with the blaze- which is estimated to be about 5 acres in size. They say the fire is not growing very quickly and has light to medium fuels.
Plumas County News
Sheriff’s deputies responded to variety of calls at the fair, but primarily altercations
The Sheriff’s Office responded to the fairgrounds during the Plumas Sierra County Fair more than a dozen times — eight of which involved physical fights or verbal disputes. One of the fights ended with an individual suffering head trauma and being airlifted out of the area for care.
Plumas County News
Sheriff’s Blotter July 22-27:
Information in the Sheriff’s Blotter is gathered from the dispatch logs provided by the Plumas County Sheriff’s Office. No individual’s names are reported. And those arrested should be presumed innocent until proven guilty. The following is a summary of activity for July 22-27, 2022. July 22. Trainspotting.
Plumas County News
Wind, thunder, lightning, and rain – weather varies across Plumas this afternoon
UPDATE 4:50 p.m.: Plumas National Forest crews responding to the report of smoke in Keddie, report that the fire is at 1 acre, west of Highway 70, within the Dixie Fire burn scar. The fire is burning in needle cast with limited vegetation. The current rate of spread is low, unless wind becomes a factor.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Plumas County News
Plumas National Forest Fire & Aviation Management resources respond to a fire in Cape Lake area
As of approximately 6:30 p.m., the USFS Plumas National Forest shared on social media that Plumas National Forest Fire & Aviation Management resources responded to a fire in the Cape Lake area west of Bucks Lake this afternoon, Friday, July 22. The Cape Fire is 1/4 mile west of Cape...
Plumas County News
Flash flood warning in portions of Plumas in effect until 10:30 p.m.
The National Weather Service has issued a flash flood warning for northwestern Plumas County until 10: 30 p.m. today, July 30. Doppler radar indicates thunderstorms are producing heavy rain over the Dixie Fire burn scar near Greenville and Lake Almanor. Radar estimates that between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen along the ridges west and south of Greenville and near Almanor and Prattville along Highway 89.
krcrtv.com
Fire at Big Lots in Oroville, firefighters at scene
OROVILLE, Calif. — UPDATE, AUG. 1, 8:50 PM:. Butte County CAL FIRE officials said they have contained the fire to a wooden alcove and façade at Big Lots in Oroville. Firefighters responded to the store off of Oro Dam Boulevard E and quickly stopped its forward spread. They said they found a minor extension into the attic space before the fire was completely extinguished.
Plumas County News
July 30 rainfall dumped nearly an inch in Prattville; but spotty elsewhere in the Basin
Temperatures in the Lake Almanor basin were about 4 degrees warmer than average in July. The average morning low at Chester airport was 48.5 degrees F., while the average high came in at 89.4. Our extreme low was 39 degrees early in the month, while the extreme high was 102 degrees on the 28th (that’s just 2 degrees shy of the record for July).
ca.gov
Lake Oroville Community Update - July 29, 2022
The California Natural Resources Agency held its 11th Oroville Dam Citizens Advisory Commission meeting on July 29, 2022. The public meeting at Oroville’s Southside Community Center included a brief update on the development of the Commission report, a recap of a flood safety stakeholder technical workshop held in April, and a presentation from the California Department of Water Resources (DWR) on dam facilities management and annual maintenance planning.
Sierra Sun
Music legends booked for Truckee concerts
TRUCKEE, Calif. — Truckee will be rocking next month as legendary funk innovator George Clinton continues his farewell tour by playing at the Truckee River Regional Park’s Salty Gebhardt Amphitheater. At age 81, the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductee is wrapping up a music career that...
krcrtv.com
112 wells reported dry in Butte County as drought persists
OROVILLE, Calif. — As extreme drought conditions persist across the state, wells are running dry in Butte County, provoking millions of dollars to be spent on addressing them. Josh Jimerfield, deputy administrative officer for the county's office of emergency management (OEM), says that 112 people have reported their dry...
Grass Valley business closed after car drives into building
GRASS VALLEY, Calif. (KTXL) — Officers were sent to the CVS on 1005 Sutton Way after getting reports of a vehicle driving into the building on Sunday. According to a Facebook post from the Grass Valley Police Department, there were no injuries and no one was in the path of the vehicle as it drove […]
Comments / 0