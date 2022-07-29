ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Quincy, CA

Quincy Chamber hosts annual fair parade this Saturday

By Editor
Plumas County News
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
www.plumasnews.com

Plumas County News

Fair parade winners announced

Although Saturday, July 30th, was brutally hot, that didn’t stop hundreds of folks from coming on down to enjoy the long-anticipated 75th annual Plumas-Sierra County Fair Parade in downtown Quincy!. The event went very smoothly, with a huge shout-out to Quincy Tow for coming to the rescue of one...
QUINCY, CA
Plumas County News

Some scenes from the fair

It’s a wrap for the 2022 Plumas-Sierra County Fair after a two-year hiatus. Despite temperatures in the 100s, fairgoers turned out to support the popular local event. Even Fair Manager John Steffanic was surprised at the number of people who turned out despite the heat. The grandstand entertainment —...
PLUMAS COUNTY, CA
Plumas County News

Friends of the Library book sale starts Aug. 4

The perfect way to while away a hot summer afternoon is with a good book. And the perfect place to find good books at bargain prices is at the Quincy Friends of the Library book sale!. The Friends’ next big book sale is just around the corner, so mark your...
QUINCY, CA
Plumas County News

CPUD finance meeting Aug. 2

The Chester Public Utility District finance meeting is scheduled for Tuesday, Aug. 2 at 4 p.m. See the agenda below.
CHESTER, CA
Plumas County News

Reta Spencer Celebration of Life

A celebration of life for Reta Spencer (August 6th, 1935-October 19th, 2021) will be held at Greenville Cemetery on August 6th, at 10 am. Reta went to be with Jesus on October 19th, 2021. Reta moved with her husband Boyd Spencer (August 24th, 1930-August 15th, 2008) to the Indian Valley in 1983, where they became active members of the Greenville Methodist Church.
GREENVILLE, CA
Plumas County News

Fish continue to stay cool in deeper water at Almanor

Lake level is 4480.96, just fractionally higher than last year on the same date. After a week of warm weather water temperature is at 75 degrees. Thunderstorms continue in the forecast and there were storms today, Aug. 1. Saturday evening, July 30, the peninsula received eight tenths of an inch of rain while other areas of the lake received no precipitation. The rain was welcomed by most, except the more than 500 people who attended the Almanor Fishing Association annual picnic. According to Jim and Toni Pleau, “This is the first time in the 29-year history of the event that we saw rain.” The event went on and was a successful fundraiser in spite of the weather.
PLUMAS COUNTY, CA
Plumas County News

Notice of Public Hearing, Variance on Setbacks

The Plumas County Zoning Administrator will hold a Public Hearing on:. Public Hearing – Variance of the front and side yard (northern) setbacks in order to construct a carport at 6655 Dyer Drive, Lake Almanor, CA; Assessor Parcel Number 106-283-011-000; T28N/R8E/Section 27 & 28, MDM. Kenneth Noall, Property Owner.
PLUMAS COUNTY, CA
Plumas County News

Notice of Public Hearing, Special Use Permit

The Plumas County Zoning Administrator will hold a Public Hearing on:. Public Hearing – Special use permit to re-establish the residential use of a dwelling in C-1 (Core Commercial) zoning at 56 Harbison Avenue, Quincy, CA; Assessor Parcel Number 115-063-012-000; T24N/R9E/Section 14, MDM. Pursuant to Plumas County Code Sec. 9-2.502(d)(3), a special use permit is required to resume lawful nonconforming uses of land or structures that have been discontinued for a period of one year.
PLUMAS COUNTY, CA
2news.com

Brush Fire on Red Rock Road

Truckee Meadows Fire and Rescue, along with the Bureau of Land Management is working on containing a brush fire in Silver Lake off Red Rock Road. No structures are being threatened at the time. According to TMFR, they are making good progress on dealing with the blaze- which is estimated to be about 5 acres in size. They say the fire is not growing very quickly and has light to medium fuels.
TRUCKEE, CA
Plumas County News

Sheriff’s Blotter July 22-27:

Information in the Sheriff’s Blotter is gathered from the dispatch logs provided by the Plumas County Sheriff’s Office. No individual’s names are reported. And those arrested should be presumed innocent until proven guilty. The following is a summary of activity for July 22-27, 2022. July 22. Trainspotting.
PLUMAS COUNTY, CA
Plumas County News

Flash flood warning in portions of Plumas in effect until 10:30 p.m.

The National Weather Service has issued a flash flood warning for northwestern Plumas County until 10: 30 p.m. today, July 30. Doppler radar indicates thunderstorms are producing heavy rain over the Dixie Fire burn scar near Greenville and Lake Almanor. Radar estimates that between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen along the ridges west and south of Greenville and near Almanor and Prattville along Highway 89.
PLUMAS COUNTY, CA
krcrtv.com

Fire at Big Lots in Oroville, firefighters at scene

OROVILLE, Calif. — UPDATE, AUG. 1, 8:50 PM:. Butte County CAL FIRE officials said they have contained the fire to a wooden alcove and façade at Big Lots in Oroville. Firefighters responded to the store off of Oro Dam Boulevard E and quickly stopped its forward spread. They said they found a minor extension into the attic space before the fire was completely extinguished.
OROVILLE, CA
ca.gov

Lake Oroville Community Update - July 29, 2022

The California Natural Resources Agency held its 11th Oroville Dam Citizens Advisory Commission meeting on July 29, 2022. The public meeting at Oroville’s Southside Community Center included a brief update on the development of the Commission report, a recap of a flood safety stakeholder technical workshop held in April, and a presentation from the California Department of Water Resources (DWR) on dam facilities management and annual maintenance planning.
OROVILLE, CA
Sierra Sun

Music legends booked for Truckee concerts

TRUCKEE, Calif. — Truckee will be rocking next month as legendary funk innovator George Clinton continues his farewell tour by playing at the Truckee River Regional Park’s Salty Gebhardt Amphitheater. At age 81, the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductee is wrapping up a music career that...
TRUCKEE, CA
krcrtv.com

112 wells reported dry in Butte County as drought persists

OROVILLE, Calif. — As extreme drought conditions persist across the state, wells are running dry in Butte County, provoking millions of dollars to be spent on addressing them. Josh Jimerfield, deputy administrative officer for the county's office of emergency management (OEM), says that 112 people have reported their dry...
BUTTE COUNTY, CA
FOX40

Grass Valley business closed after car drives into building

GRASS VALLEY, Calif. (KTXL) — Officers were sent to the CVS on 1005 Sutton Way after getting reports of a vehicle driving into the building on Sunday. According to a Facebook post from the Grass Valley Police Department, there were no injuries and no one was in the path of the vehicle as it drove […]
GRASS VALLEY, CA

