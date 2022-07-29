Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Stake Lifted by Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd.

www.tickerreport.com
Warren Buffett's Secret Portfolio Has 86% of Its Assets Invested In These 3 Stocks
Berkshire Hathaway's quarterly 13F filing won't tell you about the Oracle of Omaha's $6.3 billion hidden portfolio.
2 Dividend Stocks to Buy on Sale
Dividend stocks are more critical than ever to producing long-term portfolio gains.
California Public Employees Retirement System Sells 31,602 Shares of Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB)
Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TRMB. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of Trimble in the fourth quarter worth $425,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Trimble by 48.1% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,666 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 866 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of Trimble by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 3,374 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Trimble in the fourth quarter worth $1,703,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Trimble by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 22,799 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,987,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.47% of the company’s stock.
SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) Shares Sold by Aptus Capital Advisors LLC
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cerity Partners LLC increased its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 40.0% during the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 6,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $615,000 after purchasing an additional 1,832 shares during the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. HighTower Trust Services LTA bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the first quarter worth about $281,000. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC now owns 105,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,508,000 after buying an additional 3,032 shares during the period. Finally, WealthBridge Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. WealthBridge Capital Management LLC now owns 4,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $554,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period.
New banking scam: Warning for Bank of America, Citi and Wells Fargo customers
Cybercriminals often scour a website’s code, figuring out how to infiltrate the data. When they discover vulnerabilities or security weaknesses, they launch attacks with devastating consequences. Tap or click here to see how the personal details of 5.4M Twitter users leaked. Other times, hackers take a back seat to...
2 Dow Stocks to Buy More of in August
American Express is benefiting from a return to travel, and is also looking to a new generation of cardholders. Coca-Cola has successfully increased prices to offset inflation, demonstrating the power of its brand. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services....
State of Michigan Retirement System Sells 1,752 Shares of DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC)
Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in DXC Technology by 141.3% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new position in DXC Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in DXC Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in DXC Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in DXC Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $59,000. 89.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
CorVel (CRVL) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday
CorVel (NASDAQ:CRVL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The business services provider reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter. CorVel had a net margin of 10.28% and a return on equity of 30.16%. The company had revenue of $171.36 million during the quarter.
Dow falls 228 points as retail stocks fall after negative Walmart guidance
July 26 (UPI) -- U.S. markets declined Tuesday as retail stocks fell on the heels of a negative earnings outlook from Walmart. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 228.5 points, or 0.71%, while the S&P 500 dropped 1.15% and the Nasdaq Composite closed the day down 1.87%. Walmart stock fell...
3 Dividend Aristocrats to Buy in August
AbbVie ranks as one of the best-performing Dividend Aristocrats this year. Abbott continues to deliver strong growth and will probably benefit if there's another COVID-19 wave. PepsiCo's business is largely insulated from inflation -- a big plus in the current environment. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may...
17,201 Shares in Regal Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RRX) Purchased by State of Michigan Retirement System
Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new stake in Regal Rexnord during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Tobam purchased a new stake in Regal Rexnord during the first quarter worth about $35,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new stake in Regal Rexnord during the first quarter worth about $36,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in Regal Rexnord during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Regal Rexnord during the first quarter worth about $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.16% of the company’s stock.
Kanawha Capital Management LLC Acquires 1,112 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Shore Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Tobam grew its stake in Microsoft by 15,400.0% during the 1st quarter. Tobam now owns 155 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth $62,000. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Microsoft during the 1st quarter worth $68,000. Finally, Castle Financial & Retirement Planning Associates Inc. bought a new position in Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth $80,000. 69.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Morgan Stanley banker with $44K bonus grumbles payouts this year ‘f
Mid-range bonuses at Morgan Stanley this year were around $40,000 to $45,000, according to posts by junior bankers on financial blog Wall Street Oasis. “Why would anybody choose to take such a f***ing ENORMOUS discount relative to boutiques?” one outraged banker posted. The Post could not determine what...
Shopify Registers Q2 Loss, but Revenues Rise
The E-commerce platform reported a loss in the second quarter of 2022, even though its revenues increased 16% year-over-year. Canadian E-commerce firm Shopify, Inc. (NYSE: SHOP) has reported mixed results for the second quarter of 2022. The adjusted loss came in at $0.03 per share, compared to the profit of $0.22 per share in the previous year and the consensus EPS estimate of $0.02 per share.
Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ARDS) Reveals an Earnings Mystery
Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDS) went up by 37.14% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $5.25. The company’s stock price has collected 66.96% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Is It Worth Investing in Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ :ARDS) Right Now?. Plus,...
Director Edward Shapiro Just Bought 50,000 Shares of United (UAL) Stock
United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) stock is in the spotlight following a $1.78 million insider purchase by director Edward Shapiro. This comes after the company reported its first quarterly profit since the onset of Covid-19. Still, revenue and earnings per share tallied in below consensus analyst estimates. Revenue came in at $12.11...
Goldman Sachs Group Whale Trades For July 29
Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bullish stance on Goldman Sachs Group GS. And retail traders should know. We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga. Whether this is an institution or...
Alibaba raised $25 billion in 2014 in what’s still the U.S.’s largest IPO. Now, a U.S.-China fight could kick the Chinese tech giant off Wall Street
Alibaba's U.S. IPO in 2014 is still the country's largest, raising $25 billion. But a fight between the U.S. and China over auditing may kick the e-commerce giant out of Wall Street. Almost eight years ago, Alibaba founder Jack Ma watched as eight of his customers rang the opening bell...
Stock Market Today - 7/29: Stocks Finish Higher On Apple, Amazon Boost; Inflation Data Sparks Fed Rate Bets
U.S. equities finished higher Friday, pushing stocks towards one of their best monthly gains in two years, as a pair of better-than-expected big tech earnings, as well as fading bets on big Fed rate hikes, added to improving investor sentiment. Futures pared earlier gains, however, after a faster-than-expected June reading...
BofA Securities Has Big Ideas on These 8 Oil Stocks
BofA issued a handful calls recently with a particular focus on Oil & Gas stocks with massive upside.
