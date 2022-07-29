Lake Charles Police records division returns to original location

www.kplctv.com
Related
Authorities in Calcasieu Parish Asking for Assistance in Lake Charles Vehicle Burglary Case
Lake Charles, Louisiana – According to the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office, detectives are investigating a vehicle burglary that occurred in the 6600 block of Sun Meadow Lane in Lake Charles, Louisiana, between July 25th at midnight and July 29th at 11:15 pm. CPSO is asking anyone with information...
KPLC TV
SWLA Arrest Report - Aug. 1, 2022
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Aug. 1, 2022. Tyler Lawrence Landry III, 26, Lake Charles: Robbery. Akeem Travon Chopane, 30, Lake Charles: Out of state detainer. Jose Saul Del Cid-Marquez, 45, Lake Charles: Carless operation; driver must be licensed; first offense DWI; possession of...
KPLC TV
Calcasieu Sheriff’s Office hosting Jr. Deputy Academy
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office will be hosting its Jr. Deputy Academy for children ages 11 to 14 beginning August 16, 2022. The program teaches children the importance of their roles as citizens in our community by teaching leadership skills and the value of teamwork. Attendees will also gain a better understanding of the various roles our CPSO deputies play in our community. The program encourages good moral character, integrity, and strong leadership.
KPLC TV
Calcasieu Central Library to temporarily close for painting
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The Calcasieu Parish Central Library on W. Claude St. will be closed on Saturday, August 6, 2022, and Sunday, August 7. The closure is so the children’s area can be re-painted. Library officials anticipate the branch will reopen on Monday, August 8th.
IN THIS ARTICLE
KPLC TV
Beauregard Parish Sheriff’s Office opens new substation in DeRidder
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The Beauregard Parish Sheriff’s Office celebrated the grand opening of another substation on July 29. Beauregard Parish Sheriff’s Deputies and members of the community came together over coffee and donuts to celebrate the grand opening of the east substation just north of Dry Creek.
Two Boating Incidents in Southwest Louisiana Involving Propeller Strikes Being Investigated by Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries
Two Boating Incidents in Southwest Louisiana Involving Propeller Strikes Being Investigated by Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries. Calcasieu Parish, Louisiana – The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries announced on August 1, 2022, that enforcement agents are investigating two different boating incidents involving propeller strikes that occurred in Calcasieu Parish on July 30.
KPLC TV
DOTD adds new restrictions on Atchafalaya Basin bridge
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - There are new speeding restrictions being set up on the Atchafalaya Basin bridge. If you cross the bridge in less than 19 minutes, you can receive a speeding ticket. If you become a repeat offender, you could be fined up to a thousand dollars. The...
KPLC TV
Several local agencies hosting National Night Out tonight
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Area residents will have a chance to get to know their first responders at National Night Out events tonight. National Night Out events are being held across the nation as chance to build relationships between first responders and the community. National Night Out events promote...
Police: Fight leads to shooting outside bar in Denham Springs
DENHAM SPRINGS, La. (WAFB) - The Denham Springs Police Department responded to a shooting outside of a bar early Sunday morning, July 31. Jasper Patton, 22, of Pitkin, La., has been charged with aggravated assault with a firearm, and illegal discharge of a firearm. Police say there was a fight...
KPLC TV
Accident cleared on I-10 W at mile marker 4.
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - All lanes are now open on I-10 West at mile marker 4 (US 90), DOTD said.
KPLC TV
A ‘sign’ of progress at Capital One Tower
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - It’s one of the first physical ‘signs’ of progress at the Capital One Tower. Hertz Investment Group now has a sign in front of the building announcing the rebuild. The building has sat in its current boarded-up state since Hurricane Laura -...
Lake Charles, Louisiana Is The Worst Place To Retire In USA
A study released by the National Bureau Of Economic Research (NBER) ranks Lake Charles dead last in the nation for places to retire. The study took into account variables like crime rate, health care, climate, and other factors. The NBER followed senior citizens on Medicare sixty-five years and older from 1999 to 2014.
KPLC TV
Sulphur Police hold recruiting event
Sulphur, LA (KPLC) - Many employers are struggling to stay staffed and law enforcement agencies are no exception. As a result, the Sulphur Police Department is hoping to recruit some more officers saying they’re an essential part of the community’s safety. The department recently hosted a recruiting event...
Unrestrained Louisiana Man Killed in Early Morning Rollover Crash on LA 112, Speed Suspected to be a Factor
Unrestrained Louisiana Man Killed in Early Morning Rollover Crash on LA 112, Speed Suspected to be a Factor. Louisiana – Louisiana State Police Troopers from LSP Troop D responded to a single-vehicle fatal incident on LA Hwy 112 near Soapstone Road in Allen Parish shortly before 1:30 a.m. on July 31, 2022. Cody Allen Reeves, 34, of Sugartown, Louisiana was killed in the crash.
Lake Charles American Press
City responds to firefighters’ complaints over pay
The city of Lake Charles and Lake Charles local fire fighting union had scheduled a meeting prior to Monday, July 25. “Before the demonstrations began, the city administration had a meeting scheduled to discuss concerns,” said John Cardone, city administrator. Lake Charles firefighters were on the corners of Broad...
KPLC TV
Lake Charles man jumped and beaten on Bank Street, friend seeks answers
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Friends and family of one Lake Charles man are asking for help. Shada Tate was walking along Bank Street somewhere between Orange and 13th Street mid-day on Friday when he was jumped and beaten. “For three guys to just get out and do this it...
Lake Charles American Press
7/29: Calcasieu Parish Sheriff announces arrest list
The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:. Mark Alan Hayden Jr., 35, 620 S. Kent Drive, Sulphur — domestic abuse battery, strangulation; domestic abuse battery, child endangerment; aggravated assault; home invasion; unauthorized use of a motor vehicle; violations of protective orders; resisting an officer. Corey Michael...
KPLC TV
State law allowing some veterans to carry concealed handgun without permit takes effect
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Several new laws took effect in Louisiana today, including one allowing some veterans to carry a concealed handgun without a permit. The law allows active-duty and honorably discharged military veterans to bypass the permitting process to carry a concealed handgun. To qualify, a servicemember or veteran must have a valid military ID, a valid drivers’ license issued by the state displaying the word “veteran” or other documentation of an honorable discharge.
Lake Charles, LA. Math Teacher Drops Multiplication Song & Music Video
Mr. Travis Bolden is a devoted father and husband that is crazy about math. He is not your average teacher that's for sure. He's a young African American man with a larger-than-life personality, and an eye for fashion. In fact, he got his nickname for always wearing Chuck Taylor tennis. I know him well because he used to do a radio show here at 107 Jamz called, Third Coast Radio. Shouts-out by the way to Derrick Morris, Kinfolk, and Big Boy Chill by the way!
KPLC TV
Red Cross of Louisiana organizes relief for Kentucky floods
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - It’s a devastating sight on the ground in Kentucky as the American Red Cross of Louisiana rushes to provide relief and help to those affected by the recent floods. “Last night, we provided comfort and care for about 500 people in 16 different shelters,”...
Comments / 0