Columbia man wanted for aggravated assault

AUGUSTA (WJBF) – Matthew Bailey, 28, is wanted for an Aggravated Assault that occurred on the 2400 block of Birdie Drive.

He is from Columbia, South Carolina and is believed to be headed back there.

Bailey should be considered Armed and Dangerous .

Any information concerning this subject, please contact any Violent Crimes Investigator with the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office at (706) 432-5281 or (706) 821-1080.

